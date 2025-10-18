2026 presidential election: less than two hours before the deadline, the Democrats’ ticket submits its file to the CENA

Two hours before the official deadline for submitting candidacies for the April 12, 2026 presidential election, the party Les Démocrates is finally at the CENA to file the dossier of its candidate duo.

It is the tandem Maître Renaud Vignilé Agbodjo and Jude Bonaventure Lodjou who now carry the colors of the main opposition party. The filing comes after several days of internal negotiations and heated debates within the formation led by Thomas Boni Yayi.

In the corridors of the CENA, the atmosphere is friendly. Activists, supporters and party officials mobilized to accompany their candidates in this final stretch of the electoral process.

CONTINUE AFTER THIS AD

The duo was welcomed by the president of the institution, Sacca Lafia, before beginning the traditional verification and submission procedure.

During the day, the institution in charge of organizing the elections registered three candidacy files.

Barring any last-minute surprises, the submission of the Les Démocrates party’s file completes the series of major political formations expected.

It thus marks the end of a crucial stage of the electoral calendar, before the phase of review and validation by the CENA and then the Constitutional Court.