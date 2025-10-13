2026 presidential election in Benin: Romuald Wadagni receives provisional receipt for his candidacy submission

It’s now official. Minister of State Romuald Wadagni, candidate of the presidential movement, received on the afternoon of Monday, October 13, 2025, his provisional receipt for filing his candidacy for the presidential election of April 12, 2026.

The candidate was accompanied by Mariam Chabi Talata, the current vice‑president of the Republic and running mate on the presidential ticket. The duo arrived at the headquarters of the Commission électorale nationale autonome (CENA) a little after 4:30 p.m., in an atmosphere that was both solemn and festive.

A much-anticipated arrival

On their arrival, Romuald Wadagni and Mariam Talata were greeted by a crowd of activists and supporters who had come to show their support. Songs, dances and slogans in favor of continued development were on display in front of the electoral body’s headquarters.

The filing of the dossier took place in strict accordance with electoral protocol, under the supervision of the CENA president, Sacca Lafia, and several members of the institution’s bureau. After the verification of the administrative documents, the CENA issued a provisional receipt, thus marking the official first step in the duo’s candidacy.

The Wadagni–Talata duo, backed by the presidential movement, embodies the continuity of government action pursued since 2016. Romuald Wadagni, Minister of Economy and Finance, is known for his technocratic discipline and macroeconomic management praised internationally. Mariam Talata, for her part, represents institutional stability and loyalty to the vision of Head of State Patrice Talon.

With this filing, the Wadagni–Talata ticket becomes the first duo to formalize its candidacy for the 2026 presidential election. The CENA will carry out a full verification of the files in the coming days before issuing the definitive receipt.