2026 presidential election in Benin: a pro-government MP appeals to Boni Yayi

Deputy Dakpè Sossou made an unexpected request of Boni Yayi: that he give up naming a presidential ticket for 2026, in order to facilitate Romuald Wadagni’s election in the first round.

The appeal was made on Saturday, October 4 in Parakou, at the end of the inauguration of the duo from the presidential movement.

The day after the ceremony, Dakpè Sossou said that social networks had told him that on October 11, the Démocrates would be about to unveil their presidential ticket. He then urged Yayi to “do everything to give it up,” insisting that the absence of a strong opposition candidate could guarantee an immediate verdict in favor of the ruling camp.

To back up his point, Dakpè Sossou recalled his past closeness to Yayi, notably during the former president’s terms, when he was mayor of Lokossa. He did, however, specify that he wasn’t asking for any “payback,” but that he was pleading for Yayi to “let us move forward,” offering him a role as a “senior advisor” rather than a direct confrontation.

The former mayor believes this is the first time his department has the chance to have a president of the Republic and he doesn’t want to see that opportunity compromised by a candidacy from the Démocrates.

As a reminder, the political party chaired by former president Boni Yayi launched a call for applications to choose its candidate duo. At the end of the process, 35 presidential hopefuls submitted their application files before one withdrew. The party’s wildcard will be officially announced on October 11.