2026 Presidential Election: FCBE officially installs Paul Hounkpé and his running mate on October 11

In Benin, the party Forces Cauris pour un Bénin Émergent (FCBE) is preparing to take a decisive new step in the race for the 2026 presidential election.

After being designated as the candidate of the Forces Cauris pour un Bénin Émergent party, Paul Hounkpé and his running mate will be officially installed on Saturday, October 11, 2025, during a solemn ceremony scheduled at the Palais des Congrès de Cotonou.

Just days after the official announcement of Paul Hounkpé’s candidacy, the FCBE is already mobilizing its political machinery. The party intends to make this ceremony a powerful moment of rallying and renewal, with supporters expected to come from all corners of the country.

This inauguration will also be an opportunity for the Cauris’ candidate to unveil his vision and priorities for Benin. A policy speech is expected, in which he should present the main outlines of his plan for the presidency.

For the party described as the moderate opposition, Paul Hounkpé approaches this new challenge with a sense of duty and undiminished determination. Aware of the scale of the mission ahead, he says he wants to anchor his actions in the continuity of his long-standing leitmotif: development, prosperity, peace and national unity.

Despite the trials and political turbulence his party has faced in recent years, the Cauris’ candidate has never given up. True to his line of conduct, he affirms he wants to embody an alternative based on stability, cohesion and shared progress.

The October 11 event therefore promises to be a turning point for the FCBE, which hopes to rally its forces, assert its identity and revive its political momentum as the presidential vote approaches.

All eyes will be on Cotonou, where Paul Hounkpé will no doubt deliver the first elements of the vision he intends to offer the Beninese for the next five years.