2026 general elections: Moele-Bénin and Bloc Républicain are considering a parliamentary alliance

As the 2026 general elections approach, the party Mouvement des Élites Engagées pour l’Émancipation du Bénin (Moele-Bénin) is stepping up political consultations.

On Monday, September 29, 2025, a delegation from this party, led by its president Jacques Ayadji, met in Cotonou with the National Executive Bureau of the Bloc Républicain (BR), a party within the presidential movement.

The meeting, framed as a dialogue, focused on the possibility of a parliamentary agreement between the two formations. According to gathered information, Moele-Bénin and the BR are examining the terms of a collaboration that could strengthen their presence and effectiveness within the National Assembly following the 2026 polls.

The exchanges took place in an atmosphere described as cordial by leaders of both camps. Jacques Ayadji welcomed the Bloc Républicain’s willingness to discuss common issues, while reiterating his party’s intent to work toward unity and the consolidation of Beninese democracy. On the BR side, officials emphasized the importance of such consultations, which form part of a dynamic of political cooperation aimed at institutional stability.

For now, no definitive decision has been made public. But this first step paves the way for further discussions that could lead to a strategic alliance at the next legislative elections. The two parties agreed to continue their deliberations in the coming days.