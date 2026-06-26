World Cup 2026: Uruguay and Spain face off to secure qualification in Group H

Uruguay and Spain meet at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara on June 27, 2026, in a decisive Group H match for World Cup 2026 round-of-16 qualification.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Uruguay VS Espagne, le 27/06/2026 01:00, stade Estadio Akron
Illustration du match Uruguay VS Espagne, le 27/06/2026 01:00, stade Estadio Akron
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SUMMARY

On June 27, 2026 at 01:00 GMT+1, Uruguay host Spain at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara for the third matchday of Group H at the 2026 World Cup. This crucial match pits two teams still in contention for direct qualification to the round of 16.

After two matches, Spain lead the group with four points and a +4 goal difference, while Uruguay have two points after two draws. Spain are coming off a 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia, while Uruguay have recorded two draws, including a 2-2 against Cape Verde. A Spanish victory would strengthen their place at the top, while Uruguay must win to keep qualification in sight.

Tactically, Uruguay are set up in a 4-2-3-1 under Marcelo Bielsa, favouring a compact block and quick attacking transitions. Luis de la Fuente’s Spain rely on a classic 4-3-3 built around possession and patient play, true to their “tiki-taka” heritage.

The match will be played under the watchful eye of key midfielders Federico Valverde for Uruguay, the engine of their midfield, and Rodri, Spain’s captain and recently named player of the Nations League finals. Lamine Yamal, Spain’s young prodigy, is also expected to make the difference on the wings.

The stakes are twofold — to confirm Spain’s supremacy in this open group and to give Uruguay a decisive foothold in the race for the knockout stages. The match will take place in a stadium that has hosted many major games, adding to the pressure and motivation for both sides.

Uruguay focus

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa lines up in a 4-2-3-1 with Fernando Muslera in goal, supported by a defence made up of Guillermo Varela, Sebastián Cáceres, Mathías Olivera and Juan Sanabria. In midfield, Rodrigo Bentancur and Manuel Ugarte act as shields in front of the defence, freeing Agustín Canobbio, Federico Valverde and Maximiliano Araújo to supply Darwin Núñez, the lone striker up front.

Absent because of muscle injuries, Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Ronald Araújo leave the squad without some attacking and defensive rotation options. Valverde remains the central piece of Uruguay’s play, with his ability to combine defensive and attacking phases essential to Bielsa’s strategy.

Uruguay are banking on their resilience and ability to surprise on the counterattack, with intense pressing as soon as they lose the ball. Bielsa is looking to solidify the rearguard while exploiting the creativity of his attacking players, including Darwin Núñez, to break through the Spanish defence.

Spain focus

Luis de la Fuente keeps his 4-3-3 system, led by Unai Simón in goal. The defence is built around Marcos Llorente, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte and Marc Cucurella. In midfield, Rodri, Pedri and Mikel Merino orchestrate play, with a quick and technical attacking trio made up of Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal and Alex Baena.

Spain have a well-drilled collective unit, favouring control of the ball and overloads on the wings. Rodri, acting as a true extension of the coach on the pitch, imposes his physical presence and tactical intelligence, while young recruit Lamine Yamal brings sharpness and creativity to energise the attacks.

Head coach Luis de la Fuente is relying on a balance between controlled possession and regular bursts of acceleration to unsettle his opponents. Defensive solidity remains an asset, with only one goal conceded in the group stage, proof of a rigorous organisation.

Uruguay
First half 14' Estadio Akron
Spain
27/06/2026 01:00 Group H
Chargement du pronostic
Group H schedule
View full schedule
Group H
Spain
Finished Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Cape Verde
Group H
Saudi Arabia
Finished Hard Rock Stadium
Uruguay
Group H
Spain
Finished Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Saudi Arabia
Group H
Uruguay
Finished Hard Rock Stadium
Cape Verde
Group H
Cape Verde
First half 14' NRG Stadium
Saudi Arabia
Group H
Uruguay
First half 14' Estadio Akron
Spain
Group H
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Spain21104044
Uruguay20203302
Cape Verde20202202
Saudi Arabia201115-41
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FIL D'ACTU
00:34 Football : World Cup 2026: Uruguay and Spain line up in 4-2-3-1 and 4-3-3 respectively at Estadio Akron
00:33 Football : World Cup 2026: Cape Verde in 4-2-3-1 against Saudi Arabia’s 4-4-2 at NRG Stadium
00:34 World Cup 2026: Uruguay and Spain line up in 4-2-3-1 and 4-3-3 respectively at Estadio Akron