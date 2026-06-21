World Cup 2026: Uruguay and Cape Verde Starting Lineups

Uruguay and Cape Verde name their starting lineups for their 2026 World Cup Group H match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

At Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Uruguay face Cape Verde on Sunday, June 21, 2026 at 23:00 GMT+1, in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup. This match brings together two teams who drew their opening match in Group H — Uruguay were held 1-1 by Saudi Arabia, while Cape Verde held Spain to a 0-0 draw. The result of this encounter could prove decisive for the rest of the competition in this open group.

Uruguay head coach Marcelo Bielsa has opted for a 4-2-3-1 built around his veteran goalkeeper Fernando Muslera. The system pairs a double pivot in midfield, made up of Manuel Ugarte and Rodrigo Bentancur, offering a balance between ball-winning and distribution. In attack, Federico Valverde, Agustín Canobbio and Maximiliano Araújo support striker Federico Viñas, who leads the line.

For Cape Verde, coach Pedro Leitao Brito lines up in a more compact 4-1-4-1 with Vozinha in goal, protected by a back four. Kevin Lenini takes on the holding midfield role in front of the defensive line, while Jamiro Monteiro and Garry Rodrigues are the driving forces in the heart of midfield. Gilson Tavares is alone up front and will have to put pressure on the opposing defence to make the difference.

These tactical choices reflect different approaches — Uruguay are banking on fluid attacking play in midfield, supported by the technique and mobility of Valverde and Araújo, while Cape Verde favour an organised block with a disciplined shape designed to disrupt the opposition’s creativity and seize their chances through their lone centre-forward.

Uruguay lineup analysis

Marcelo Bielsa’s 4-2-3-1 formation relies on a back four with Guillermo Varela and Juan Sanabria as full-backs, supported by centre-backs Sebastián Cáceres and Mathías Olivera. In midfield, the Ugarte-Bentancur double pivot offers strength and control against Cape Verde.

Further forward, Federico Valverde has a key role on the right, where his ability to drive forward and create is essential. Agustín Canobbio and Maximiliano Araújo complete this attacking line, each bringing dynamism on the wings. Federico Viñas is the lone striker, tasked with converting chances.

On the bench, Bielsa has, among others, Darwin Núñez and Nicolás de la Cruz, players capable of providing an attacking spark late in the match. The presence of Sergio Rochet as Muslera’s backup completes an experienced goalkeeping setup.

Cape Verde lineup analysis

With his 4-1-4-1, Pedro Leitao Brito has built a defensively disciplined team. The back line is made up of Steven Moreira, Pico, Diney Borges and Sidny Lopes Cabral. As the holding midfielder, Kevin Lenini is the key strategic element for cutting passing lanes and restarting play cleanly.

The four-man midfield, with Telmo Arcanjo, Ryan Mendes, Jamiro Monteiro and Garry Rodrigues, is ambitious both in building play and winning the ball back. These players must support Gilson Tavares, the lone striker, who will have the demanding task of turning the rare chances this duel against a strong opponent may offer into goals.

Substitutes such as Jovane Cabral and Nuno Da Costa provide additional attacking options, but the starting XI shows a desire to balance caution with aggression in the press.

This Group H meeting will highlight the ability of both sides to impose their style. Uruguay will be looking for victory to move on from their mixed start, while Cape Verde hope to make the most of this historic fixture to continue their unbeaten run and strengthen their qualification hopes.

The starting lineups

Uruguay Formation 4-2-3-1 Head coach Marcelo Bielsa Starters 11 23 Fernando Muslera Goalkeeper 13 Guillermo Varela Defender 3 Sebastián Cáceres Defender 16 Mathías Olivera Defender 25 Juan Sanabria Defender 5 Manuel Ugarte Midfielder 6 Rodrigo Bentancur Midfielder 14 Agustín Canobbio Midfielder 8 Federico Valverde Midfielder 20 Maximiliano Araújo Midfielder 21 Federico Viñas Forward Substitutes 13 12 Santiago Mele

1 Sergio Rochet

2 José María Giménez

17 Matías Viña

24 Santiago Bueno

22 Joaquín Piquerez

7 Nicolás de la Cruz

11 Facundo Pellistri

18 Brian Rodríguez

15 Emiliano Martínez

9 Darwin Núñez

26 Rodrigo Zalazar

19 Rodrigo Aguirre Cape Verde Formation 4-1-4-1 Head coach Pedro Leitao Brito Starters 11 1 Vozinha Goalkeeper 22 Steven Moreira Defender 4 Pico Defender 3 Diney Borges Defender 13 Sidny Lopes Cabral Defender 6 Kevin Lenini Midfielder 18 Telmo Arcanjo Midfielder 20 Ryan Mendes Midfielder 10 Jamiro Monteiro Midfielder 11 Garry Rodrigues Midfielder 9 Gilson Tavares Forward Substitutes 15 12 Márcio Rosa

23 CJ Dos Santos

2 Stopira

5 Logan Costa

24 Wagner Pina

25 Kelvin Pires

8 João Paulo

15 Laros Duarte

17 Willy Semedo

16 Yannick Semedo

26 Hélio Varela

14 Deroy Duarte

7 Jovane Cabral

21 Nuno Da Costa

19 Dailon Rocha Livramento

Uruguay Upcoming 23:00 Hard Rock Stadium Cape Verde Cape Verde Fil du match Aucun evenement important n est encore remonte par la source live pour ce match.

Aucun match Mondial 2026 disponible pour le moment.

Classements Mondial 2026 en attente des premiers resultats.