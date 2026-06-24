World Cup 2026: Scotland set up in 4-4-1-1 against Brazil’s 4-3-3 with Vinícius Júnior

Scotland face Brazil at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 24, 2026, with Steve Clarke’s 4-4-1-1 up against Carlo Ancelotti’s 4-3-3 led by Vinícius Júnior.
On June 24, 2026, at 11:00 p.m. GMT+1, Scotland and Brazil meet at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for their third match in Group C of the 2026 World Cup. This clash pits a Scotland side seeking redemption after their defeat to Morocco (0-1) against a Brazil team buoyed by a convincing win over Haiti (3-0).
The official lineups for the two teams reveal a tactical face-off defined by a Scottish 4-4-1-1, under Steve Clarke, against an attacking 4-3-3 led by Carlo Ancelotti for Brazil. These choices clearly set out the intentions of both staffs for this crucial match.
The Scotland head coach is relying on a formation combining defensive solidity and presence in midfield, with key figures such as Andy Robertson, Scott McKenna and John McGinn. For Brazil, Ancelotti names a dynamic attacking trio of Vinícius Júnior, Matheus Cunha and Rayan, despite the notable absence of Neymar, ruled out through injury.
The starting XIs and substitutes for both sides reflect a balance between experience and youth, notably with senior figures such as Casemiro, Marquinhos and Lucas Paquetá in the Seleção.
Reading Scotland’s XI
Steve Clarke sets Scotland up in a classic 4-4-1-1, combining organisation and discipline. In goal, Angus Gunn is the last line of defence. The back four is made up of Nathan Patterson, Scott McKenna, Jack Hendry and Andy Robertson, often the emblematic captain and Liverpool stalwart. In midfield, Ben Gannon-Doak and Kenny McLean take the wide roles, while Lewis Ferguson and John McGinn operate in the centre. Up front, Scott McTominay plays in support of striker Lawrence Shankland, tasked with making the difference in the opposition box.
This team is banking on a defensively structured block and the ability to exploit counterattacks through a dynamic midfield, with McTominay’s experience and McGinn’s creativity. Substitutes such as Ryan Christie and Che Adams offer valuable attacking options in the second half.
Reading Brazil’s XI
Carlo Ancelotti adopts an attacking 4-3-3 system with Alisson as the experienced goalkeeper. The defence is led by Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhães, with Danilo and Douglas Santos as full-backs. In midfield, control of the game falls to Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro and Lucas Paquetá, who form a triangle that provides both defensive cover and effective build-up play.
In attack, Vinícius Júnior, Matheus Cunha and Rayan form a quick and technical front three, tasked with breaking through the Scottish defence despite the absence of the injured Neymar. The attacking options include players such as Gabriel Martinelli and Endrick on the bench, ready to increase the attacking aggression if needed.
This lineup reflects the desire to keep control of the ball and increase attacking initiatives while maintaining a strong defensive balance thanks to Casemiro and Marquinhos.
The starting XIs Starters 11
1
Angus Gunn
Goalkeeper
22
Nathan Patterson
Defender
26
Scott McKenna
Defender
13
Jack Hendry
Defender
3
Andy Robertson
Defender
17
Ben Gannon-Doak
Midfielder
23
Kenny McLean
Midfielder
19
Lewis Ferguson
Midfielder
7
John McGinn
Midfielder
4
Scott McTominay
Forward
20
Lawrence Shankland
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
Liam Kelly
21
Craig Gordon
2
Aaron Hickey
5
Grant Hanley
6
Kieran Tierney
15
John Souttar
16
Dominic Hyam
24
Tony Ralston
8
Tyler Fletcher
11
Ryan Christie
25
Findlay Curtis
9
Lyndon Dykes
10
Che Adams
14
Ross Stewart
18
George Hirst
Starters 11
1
Alisson
Goalkeeper
13
Danilo
Defender
4
Marquinhos
Defender
3
Gabriel Magalhães
Defender
16
Douglas Santos
Defender
8
Bruno Guimarães
Midfielder
5
Casemiro
Midfielder
20
Lucas Paquetá
Midfielder
26
Rayan
Forward
9
Matheus Cunha
Forward
7
Vinícius Júnior
Forward
Substitutes 14
12
Weverton
23
Ederson
6
Alex Sandro
14
Bremer
15
Léo Pereira
24
Roger Ibañez
2
Éderson
17
Fabinho
18
Danilo Santos
21
Luiz Henrique
10
Neymar
19
Endrick
22
Gabriel Martinelli
25
Igor Thiago
Scotland
Half-time
0-2
Hard Rock Stadium Brazil
24/06/2026 23:00
·
Group C
Fil du match
7' ⚽ But - Vinicius Junior (passe Rayan) Brésil, 7e 22' VAR VAR - Vinicius Junior Brésil, 22e 45+3' ⚽ But - Vinicius Junior (passe Bruno Guimaraes) Brésil, 45+3e
View match details for Brazil - Morocco
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
21' ⚽ But - I. Saibari 0-1 Maroc · Passe : B. Diaz 32' ⚽ But - Vinicius Junior 1-1 Brésil · Passe : Bruno Guimaraes 37' Carton jaune - Casemiro Brésil, 37e 43' Carton jaune - Ibanez Brésil, 43e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - Ibanez (remplace Danilo) Brésil, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - Casemiro (remplace Fabinho) Brésil, 46e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - Lucas Paqueta (remplace M. Cunha) Brésil, 61e 62' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Thiago (remplace Luiz Henrique) Brésil, 62e 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Diaz (remplace C. Talbi) Maroc, 65e 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Ounahi (remplace S. El Mourabet) Maroc, 65e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mazraoui (remplace A. Salah-Eddine) Maroc, 80e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. El Khannouss (remplace A. Amaimouni) Maroc, 80e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - Bruno Guimaraes (remplace Danilo Santos) Brésil, 80e 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Saibari (remplace S. Rahimi) Maroc, 89e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Alisson
Goalkeeper
24
Roger Ibañez
Defender
4
Marquinhos
Defender
3
Gabriel Magalhães
Defender
16
Douglas Santos
Defender
5
Casemiro
Midfielder
8
Bruno Guimarães
Midfielder
20
Lucas Paquetá
Midfielder
11
Raphinha
Midfielder
7
Vinícius Júnior
Midfielder
25
Igor Thiago
Forward
Substitutes 14
13
Danilo
17
Fabinho
21
Luiz Henrique
9
Matheus Cunha
23
Ederson
12
Weverton
6
Alex Sandro
14
Bremer
15
Léo Pereira
18
Danilo Santos
26
Rayan
2
Éderson
19
Endrick
22
Gabriel Martinelli
Starters 11
1
Bono
Goalkeeper
2
Achraf Hakimi
Defender
14
Issa Diop
Defender
18
Chadi Riad
Defender
3
Noussair Mazraoui
Defender
24
Neil El Aynaoui
Midfielder
6
Ayyoub Bouaddi
Midfielder
10
Brahim Díaz
Midfielder
8
Azzedine Ounahi
Midfielder
23
Bilal El Khannouss
Midfielder
11
Ismael Saibari
Forward
Substitutes 15
7
Chemsdine Talbi
15
Samir El Mourabet
12
Munir El Kajoui
22
Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
26
Anass Salah-Eddine
5
Marwane Saadane
25
Redouane Halhal
13
Zakaria El Ouahdi
19
Youssef Belammari
17
Amine Sbai
16
Gessime Yassine
4
Sofyan Amrabat
20
Ayoub El Kaabi
9
Soufiane Rahimi
21
Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Brazil 4 / Morocco 2 Tirs : Brazil 10 / Morocco 12 Possession : Brazil 55% / Morocco 45% Corners : Brazil 4 / Morocco 0 Fautes : Brazil 14 / Morocco 12 Cartons jaunes : Brazil 2 / Morocco 0 Passes : Brazil 465 / Morocco 383 Precision des passes : Brazil 88% / Morocco 86% xG : Brazil 1.12 / Morocco 1.28
Key players
Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) : note 8.2, 1 but(s) Ismael Saibari (Morocco) : note 7.7, 1 but(s) Bruno Guimarães (Brazil) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Brahim Díaz (Morocco) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Bono (Morocco) : note 6.9, 3 arret(s) Marquinhos (Brazil) : note 7.2 Gabriel Magalhães (Brazil) : note 7.2 Alisson (Brazil) : note 6.5, 1 arret(s)
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
25/03/2023 Morocco 2-1 Brazil (Friendlies)
13/06
Group C
Brazil
Finished
1-1
MetLife Stadium Morocco
View match details for Haiti - Scotland
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
28' ⚽ But - J. McGinn 0-1 Écosse 39' Carton jaune - J. Bellegarde Haïti, 39e 46' Carton jaune - A. Hickey Écosse, 46e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Deedson (remplace J. Casimir) Haïti, 61e 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Gannon-Doak (remplace R. Christie) Écosse, 75e 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Hickey (remplace N. Patterson) Écosse, 75e 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Adams (remplace L. Dykes) Écosse, 75e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - W. Isidor (remplace L. Joseph) Haïti, 76e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. McGinn (remplace F. Curtis) Écosse, 83e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Shankland (remplace K. McLean) Écosse, 83e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Providence (remplace Y. Fortune) Haïti, 85e 90+1' Carton jaune - F. Curtis Écosse, 90+1e 90+5' Carton jaune - K. McLean Écosse, 90+5e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Johny Placide
Goalkeeper
2
Carlens Arcus
Defender
4
Ricardo Adé
Defender
5
Hannes Delcroix
Defender
8
Martin Expérience
Defender
11
Louicius Don Deedson
Midfielder
17
Danley Jean Jacques
Midfielder
10
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
Midfielder
15
Ruben Providence
Midfielder
20
Frantzdy Pierrot
Forward
18
Wilson Isidor
Forward
Substitutes 15
21
Josué Casimir
12
Alexandre Pierre
23
Josué Duverger
3
Keeto Thermoncy
13
Duke Lacroix
14
Garven-Michee Metusala
22
Jean-Kévin Duverne
24
Wilguens Paugain
6
Carl Fred Sainté
25
Dominique Simon
26
Woodensky Pierre
7
Derrick Etienne
9
Duckens Nazon
16
Lenny Joseph
19
Yassin Fortune
Starters 11
1
Angus Gunn
Goalkeeper
2
Aaron Hickey
Defender
5
Grant Hanley
Defender
13
Jack Hendry
Defender
3
Andy Robertson
Defender
17
Ben Gannon-Doak
Midfielder
4
Scott McTominay
Midfielder
19
Lewis Ferguson
Midfielder
7
John McGinn
Midfielder
20
Lawrence Shankland
Forward
10
Che Adams
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
Liam Kelly
21
Craig Gordon
6
Kieran Tierney
15
John Souttar
16
Dominic Hyam
22
Nathan Patterson
24
Tony Ralston
26
Scott McKenna
8
Tyler Fletcher
11
Ryan Christie
23
Kenny McLean
25
Findlay Curtis
9
Lyndon Dykes
14
Ross Stewart
18
George Hirst
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Haiti 2 / Scotland 2 Tirs : Haiti 14 / Scotland 9 Possession : Haiti 54% / Scotland 46% Corners : Haiti 4 / Scotland 3 Fautes : Haiti 23 / Scotland 21 Cartons jaunes : Haiti 1 / Scotland 3 Passes : Haiti 426 / Scotland 366 Precision des passes : Haiti 85% / Scotland 82% xG : Haiti 1.01 / Scotland 1.07
Key players
John McGinn (Scotland) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Grant Hanley (Scotland) : note 7.5 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Haiti) : note 7.2, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Johny Placide (Haiti) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Angus Gunn (Scotland) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Ben Gannon-Doak (Scotland) : note 7.3 Lewis Ferguson (Scotland) : note 7.3 Ricardo Adé (Haiti) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
14/06
Group C
Haiti
Finished
0-1
Gillette Stadium Scotland
View match details for Scotland - Morocco
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
2' ⚽ But - I. Saibari 0-1 Maroc · Passe : B. Diaz 23' Carton jaune - I. Diop Maroc, 23e 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Tierney (remplace B. Gannon-Doak) Écosse, 60e 65' Carton jaune - A. Robertson Écosse, 65e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Adams (remplace L. Dykes) Écosse, 71e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Christie (remplace K. McLean) Écosse, 71e 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Saibari (remplace S. Rahimi) Maroc, 84e 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. El Khannouss (remplace C. Talbi) Maroc, 84e 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Diaz (remplace A. Amaimouni) Maroc, 84e 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Patterson (remplace A. Ralston) Écosse, 89e 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. McGinn (remplace R. Stewart) Écosse, 89e 90' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Ounahi (remplace S. El Mourabet) Maroc, 90e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Angus Gunn
Goalkeeper
22
Nathan Patterson
Defender
5
Grant Hanley
Defender
13
Jack Hendry
Defender
3
Andy Robertson
Defender
7
John McGinn
Midfielder
11
Ryan Christie
Midfielder
19
Lewis Ferguson
Midfielder
6
Kieran Tierney
Midfielder
4
Scott McTominay
Forward
10
Che Adams
Forward
Substitutes 15
17
Ben Gannon-Doak
12
Liam Kelly
21
Craig Gordon
2
Aaron Hickey
15
John Souttar
16
Dominic Hyam
24
Tony Ralston
26
Scott McKenna
8
Tyler Fletcher
23
Kenny McLean
25
Findlay Curtis
9
Lyndon Dykes
14
Ross Stewart
18
George Hirst
20
Lawrence Shankland
Starters 11
1
Bono
Goalkeeper
2
Achraf Hakimi
Defender
14
Issa Diop
Defender
18
Chadi Riad
Defender
3
Noussair Mazraoui
Defender
6
Ayyoub Bouaddi
Midfielder
24
Neil El Aynaoui
Midfielder
10
Brahim Díaz
Midfielder
8
Azzedine Ounahi
Midfielder
23
Bilal El Khannouss
Midfielder
11
Ismael Saibari
Forward
Substitutes 15
22
Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
12
Munir El Kajoui
26
Anass Salah-Eddine
5
Marwane Saadane
25
Redouane Halhal
19
Youssef Belammari
13
Zakaria El Ouahdi
17
Amine Sbai
7
Chemsdine Talbi
16
Gessime Yassine
15
Samir El Mourabet
4
Sofyan Amrabat
20
Ayoub El Kaabi
21
Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab
9
Soufiane Rahimi
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Scotland 0 / Morocco 2 Tirs : Scotland 6 / Morocco 9 Possession : Scotland 40% / Morocco 60% Corners : Scotland 1 / Morocco 5 Fautes : Scotland 10 / Morocco 8 Cartons jaunes : Scotland 1 / Morocco 1 Passes : Scotland 417 / Morocco 634 Precision des passes : Scotland 88% / Morocco 91% xG : Scotland 0.54 / Morocco 0.83
Key players
Ismael Saibari (Morocco) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Brahim Díaz (Morocco) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Jack Hendry (Scotland) : note 7.7 Angus Gunn (Scotland) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Lewis Ferguson (Scotland) : note 7.2 Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) : note 7.2 Chadi Riad (Morocco) : note 7 Kieran Tierney (Scotland) : note 6.9
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
19/06
Group C
Scotland
Finished
0-1
Gillette Stadium Morocco
View match details for Brazil - Haiti
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
4' Carton jaune - C. Arcus Haïti, 4e 23' ⚽ But - M. Cunha 1-0 Brésil 36' ⚽ But - M. Cunha 2-0 Brésil · Passe : Vinicius Junior 40' ↑↓ Remplacement - Raphinha (remplace Rayan) Brésil, 40e 45+3' ⚽ But - Vinicius Junior 3-0 Brésil · Passe : Lucas Paqueta 45+4' Carton jaune - F. Pierrot Haïti, 45+4e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Arcus (remplace D. Simon) Haïti, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Pierrot (remplace W. Isidor) Haïti, 46e 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Casimir (remplace L. Deedson) Haïti, 63e 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - Lucas Paqueta (remplace G. Martinelli) Brésil, 64e 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Cunha (remplace Endrick) Brésil, 64e 65' Carton jaune - Douglas Santos Brésil, 65e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Providence (remplace L. Joseph) Haïti, 71e 72' Carton jaune - D. Jean Jacques Haïti, 72e 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - Vinicius Junior (remplace Danilo Santos) Brésil, 81e 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - Bruno Guimaraes (remplace Ederson) Brésil, 81e 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Bellegarde (remplace D. Etienne) Haïti, 81e 24' ⚽ But - H. Delcroix 1-0 Brésil
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Alisson
Goalkeeper
13
Danilo
Defender
4
Marquinhos
Defender
3
Gabriel Magalhães
Defender
16
Douglas Santos
Defender
8
Bruno Guimarães
Midfielder
5
Casemiro
Midfielder
20
Lucas Paquetá
Midfielder
11
Raphinha
Forward
9
Matheus Cunha
Forward
7
Vinícius Júnior
Forward
Substitutes 14
26
Rayan
12
Weverton
23
Ederson
6
Alex Sandro
14
Bremer
15
Léo Pereira
24
Roger Ibañez
17
Fabinho
21
Luiz Henrique
2
Éderson
18
Danilo Santos
19
Endrick
22
Gabriel Martinelli
25
Igor Thiago
Starters 11
1
Johny Placide
Goalkeeper
2
Carlens Arcus
Defender
22
Jean-Kévin Duverne
Defender
4
Ricardo Adé
Defender
5
Hannes Delcroix
Defender
8
Martin Expérience
Defender
21
Josué Casimir
Midfielder
17
Danley Jean Jacques
Midfielder
10
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
Midfielder
15
Ruben Providence
Midfielder
20
Frantzdy Pierrot
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
Alexandre Pierre
23
Josué Duverger
3
Keeto Thermoncy
13
Duke Lacroix
14
Garven-Michee Metusala
24
Wilguens Paugain
6
Carl Fred Sainté
25
Dominique Simon
26
Woodensky Pierre
7
Derrick Etienne
9
Duckens Nazon
11
Louicius Don Deedson
16
Lenny Joseph
18
Wilson Isidor
19
Yassin Fortune
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Brazil 5 / Haiti 3 Tirs : Brazil 8 / Haiti 8 Possession : Brazil 57% / Haiti 43% Corners : Brazil 4 / Haiti 4 Fautes : Brazil 12 / Haiti 15 Cartons jaunes : Brazil 1 / Haiti 3 Passes : Brazil 520 / Haiti 392 Precision des passes : Brazil 89% / Haiti 83% xG : Brazil 1.50 / Haiti 0.30
Key players
Matheus Cunha (Brazil) : note 9.3, 2 but(s) Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) : note 8.2, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Lucas Paquetá (Brazil) : note 7.5, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Alisson (Brazil) : note 7.3, 2 arret(s) Marquinhos (Brazil) : note 7.7 Gabriel Magalhães (Brazil) : note 7.5 Johny Placide (Haiti) : note 6.5, 2 arret(s) Bruno Guimarães (Brazil) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
20/06/2026 Brazil 3-0 Haiti (World Cup) 09/06/2016 Brazil 7-1 Haiti (Copa America)
20/06
Group C
Brazil
Finished
3-0
Lincoln Financial Field Haiti
View match details for Scotland - Brazil
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
7' ⚽ But - Vinicius Junior (passe Rayan) Brésil, 7e 22' VAR VAR - Vinicius Junior Brésil, 22e 45+3' ⚽ But - Vinicius Junior (passe Bruno Guimaraes) Brésil, 45+3e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Angus Gunn
Goalkeeper
22
Nathan Patterson
Defender
13
Jack Hendry
Defender
26
Scott McKenna
Defender
3
Andy Robertson
Defender
19
Lewis Ferguson
Midfielder
23
Kenny McLean
Midfielder
17
Ben Gannon-Doak
Midfielder
4
Scott McTominay
Midfielder
7
John McGinn
Midfielder
20
Lawrence Shankland
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
Liam Kelly
21
Craig Gordon
2
Aaron Hickey
5
Grant Hanley
6
Kieran Tierney
15
John Souttar
16
Dominic Hyam
24
Tony Ralston
8
Tyler Fletcher
11
Ryan Christie
25
Findlay Curtis
9
Lyndon Dykes
10
Che Adams
14
Ross Stewart
18
George Hirst
Starters 11
1
Alisson
Goalkeeper
13
Danilo
Defender
4
Marquinhos
Defender
3
Gabriel Magalhães
Defender
16
Douglas Santos
Defender
8
Bruno Guimarães
Midfielder
5
Casemiro
Midfielder
20
Lucas Paquetá
Midfielder
26
Rayan
Forward
9
Matheus Cunha
Forward
7
Vinícius Júnior
Forward
Substitutes 14
12
Weverton
23
Ederson
6
Alex Sandro
14
Bremer
15
Léo Pereira
24
Roger Ibañez
2
Éderson
17
Fabinho
18
Danilo Santos
21
Luiz Henrique
10
Neymar
19
Endrick
22
Gabriel Martinelli
25
Igor Thiago
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Scotland 0 / Brazil 3 Tirs : Scotland 3 / Brazil 9 Possession : Scotland 48% / Brazil 52% Corners : Scotland 3 / Brazil 2 Fautes : Scotland 3 / Brazil 2 Passes : Scotland 261 / Brazil 287 Precision des passes : Scotland 89% / Brazil 93% xG : Scotland 0.08 / Brazil 2.14
Key players
Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) : note 9.2, 2 but(s) Bruno Guimarães (Brazil) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Rayan (Brazil) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Lewis Ferguson (Scotland) : note 7.5 Marquinhos (Brazil) : note 7.2 Gabriel Magalhães (Brazil) : note 7.2 Casemiro (Brazil) : note 7 Matheus Cunha (Brazil) : note 6.9
Absences & injuries
Neymar : Brazil · Missing Fixture · Calf Injury Raphinha : Brazil · Missing Fixture · Hamstring muscle injury
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
24/06
Group C
Scotland
Half-time
0-2
Hard Rock Stadium Brazil
View match details for Morocco - Haiti
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
10' ⚽ But - Bono Haïti, 10e 39' ⚽ But - A. Hakimi Maroc, 39e 43' ⚽ But - W. Isidor (passe J. Duverne) Haïti, 43e 45+1' ⚽ But - I. Saibari (passe A. Hakimi) Maroc, 45+1e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Yassine Bounou
Goalkeeper
2
Achraf Hakimi
Defender
25
Redouane Halhal
Defender
18
Chadi Riad
Defender
26
Anass Salah-Eddine
Defender
4
Sofyan Amrabat
Midfielder
24
Neil El Aynaoui
Midfielder
10
Brahim Díaz
Midfielder
11
Ismael Saibari
Midfielder
23
Bilal El Khannouss
Midfielder
20
Ayoub El Kaabi
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
Munir El Kajoui
22
Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
3
Noussair Mazraoui
5
Marwane Saadane
13
Zakaria El Ouahdi
14
Issa Diop
19
Youssef Belammari
6
Ayyoub Bouaddi
7
Chemsdine Talbi
8
Azzedine Ounahi
15
Samir El Mourabet
16
Gessime Yassine
17
Amine Sbai
9
Soufiane Rahimi
21
Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab
Starters 11
1
Johny Placide
Goalkeeper
22
Jean-Kévin Duverne
Defender
4
Ricardo Adé
Defender
5
Hannes Delcroix
Defender
8
Martin Expérience
Defender
21
Josué Casimir
Midfielder
17
Danley Jean Jacques
Midfielder
10
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
Midfielder
15
Ruben Providence
Midfielder
18
Wilson Isidor
Forward
16
Lenny Joseph
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
Alexandre Pierre
23
Josué Duverger
2
Carlens Arcus
3
Keeto Thermoncy
14
Garven-Michee Metusala
13
Duke Lacroix
6
Carl Fred Sainté
24
Wilguens Paugain
26
Woodensky Pierre
25
Dominique Simon
7
Derrick Etienne
20
Frantzdy Pierrot
11
Louicius Don Deedson
19
Yassin Fortune
9
Duckens Nazon
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Morocco 5 / Haiti 1 Tirs : Morocco 11 / Haiti 4 Possession : Morocco 67% / Haiti 33% Corners : Morocco 3 / Haiti 0 Fautes : Morocco 3 / Haiti 8 Passes : Morocco 281 / Haiti 143 Precision des passes : Morocco 90% / Haiti 86% xG : Morocco 1.81 / Haiti 0.48
Key players
Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) : note 7.3, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Wilson Isidor (Haiti) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) Ismael Saibari (Morocco) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Jean-Kévin Duverne (Haiti) : note 6.7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Johny Placide (Haiti) : note 6.6, 4 arret(s) Bilal El Khannouss (Morocco) : note 8 Ruben Providence (Haiti) : note 6.9 Danley Jean Jacques (Haiti) : note 6.6
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
24/06
Group C
Morocco
Half-time
2-2
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Haiti
Group C
Team J G N P BP BC Diff Pts Brazil 2 1 1 0 4 1 3 4 Morocco 2 1 1 0 2 1 1 4 Scotland 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3 Haiti 2 0 0 2 0 4 -4 0
Comments