World Cup 2026: Scotland set up in 4-4-1-1 against Brazil’s 4-3-3 with Vinícius Júnior

Scotland face Brazil at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 24, 2026, with Steve Clarke’s 4-4-1-1 up against Carlo Ancelotti’s 4-3-3 led by Vinícius Júnior.

Henry DONCHE
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SUMMARY

On June 24, 2026, at 11:00 p.m. GMT+1, Scotland and Brazil meet at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for their third match in Group C of the 2026 World Cup. This clash pits a Scotland side seeking redemption after their defeat to Morocco (0-1) against a Brazil team buoyed by a convincing win over Haiti (3-0).

The official lineups for the two teams reveal a tactical face-off defined by a Scottish 4-4-1-1, under Steve Clarke, against an attacking 4-3-3 led by Carlo Ancelotti for Brazil. These choices clearly set out the intentions of both staffs for this crucial match.

The Scotland head coach is relying on a formation combining defensive solidity and presence in midfield, with key figures such as Andy Robertson, Scott McKenna and John McGinn. For Brazil, Ancelotti names a dynamic attacking trio of Vinícius Júnior, Matheus Cunha and Rayan, despite the notable absence of Neymar, ruled out through injury.

The starting XIs and substitutes for both sides reflect a balance between experience and youth, notably with senior figures such as Casemiro, Marquinhos and Lucas Paquetá in the Seleção.

Reading Scotland’s XI

Steve Clarke sets Scotland up in a classic 4-4-1-1, combining organisation and discipline. In goal, Angus Gunn is the last line of defence. The back four is made up of Nathan Patterson, Scott McKenna, Jack Hendry and Andy Robertson, often the emblematic captain and Liverpool stalwart. In midfield, Ben Gannon-Doak and Kenny McLean take the wide roles, while Lewis Ferguson and John McGinn operate in the centre. Up front, Scott McTominay plays in support of striker Lawrence Shankland, tasked with making the difference in the opposition box.

This team is banking on a defensively structured block and the ability to exploit counterattacks through a dynamic midfield, with McTominay’s experience and McGinn’s creativity. Substitutes such as Ryan Christie and Che Adams offer valuable attacking options in the second half.

Reading Brazil’s XI

Carlo Ancelotti adopts an attacking 4-3-3 system with Alisson as the experienced goalkeeper. The defence is led by Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhães, with Danilo and Douglas Santos as full-backs. In midfield, control of the game falls to Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro and Lucas Paquetá, who form a triangle that provides both defensive cover and effective build-up play.

In attack, Vinícius Júnior, Matheus Cunha and Rayan form a quick and technical front three, tasked with breaking through the Scottish defence despite the absence of the injured Neymar. The attacking options include players such as Gabriel Martinelli and Endrick on the bench, ready to increase the attacking aggression if needed.

This lineup reflects the desire to keep control of the ball and increase attacking initiatives while maintaining a strong defensive balance thanks to Casemiro and Marquinhos.

The starting XIs

Scotland
Formation4-4-1-1Head coachSteve Clarke
Starters11
  1. 1 Angus Gunn Goalkeeper
  2. 22 Nathan Patterson Defender
  3. 26 Scott McKenna Defender
  4. 13 Jack Hendry Defender
  5. 3 Andy Robertson Defender
  6. 17 Ben Gannon-Doak Midfielder
  7. 23 Kenny McLean Midfielder
  8. 19 Lewis Ferguson Midfielder
  9. 7 John McGinn Midfielder
  10. 4 Scott McTominay Forward
  11. 20 Lawrence Shankland Forward
Substitutes15
  • 12 Liam Kelly
  • 21 Craig Gordon
  • 2 Aaron Hickey
  • 5 Grant Hanley
  • 6 Kieran Tierney
  • 15 John Souttar
  • 16 Dominic Hyam
  • 24 Tony Ralston
  • 8 Tyler Fletcher
  • 11 Ryan Christie
  • 25 Findlay Curtis
  • 9 Lyndon Dykes
  • 10 Che Adams
  • 14 Ross Stewart
  • 18 George Hirst
Brazil
Formation4-3-3Head coachCarlo Ancelotti
Starters11
  1. 1 Alisson Goalkeeper
  2. 13 Danilo Defender
  3. 4 Marquinhos Defender
  4. 3 Gabriel Magalhães Defender
  5. 16 Douglas Santos Defender
  6. 8 Bruno Guimarães Midfielder
  7. 5 Casemiro Midfielder
  8. 20 Lucas Paquetá Midfielder
  9. 26 Rayan Forward
  10. 9 Matheus Cunha Forward
  11. 7 Vinícius Júnior Forward
Substitutes14
  • 12 Weverton
  • 23 Ederson
  • 6 Alex Sandro
  • 14 Bremer
  • 15 Léo Pereira
  • 24 Roger Ibañez
  • 2 Éderson
  • 17 Fabinho
  • 18 Danilo Santos
  • 21 Luiz Henrique
  • 10 Neymar
  • 19 Endrick
  • 22 Gabriel Martinelli
  • 25 Igor Thiago
Scotland
Half-time Hard Rock Stadium
Brazil
24/06/2026 23:00 Group C
Fil du match
  1. 7'But - Vinicius Junior (passe Rayan)Brésil, 7e
  2. 22'VAR - Vinicius JuniorBrésil, 22e
  3. 45+3'But - Vinicius Junior (passe Bruno Guimaraes)Brésil, 45+3e
Group C schedule
View full schedule
Group C
Brazil
Finished MetLife Stadium
Morocco
Group C
Haiti
Finished Gillette Stadium
Scotland
Group C
Scotland
Finished Gillette Stadium
Morocco
Group C
Brazil
Finished Lincoln Financial Field
Haiti
Group C
Scotland
Half-time Hard Rock Stadium
Brazil
Group C
Morocco
Half-time Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Haiti
Group C
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Brazil21104134
Morocco21102114
Scotland21011103
Haiti200204-40
DON'T MISS
FIL D'ACTU
23:55 Football : World Cup 2026: Brazil lead Scotland 2-0 at half-time
23:55 Football : World Cup 2026: Morocco and Haiti level at halftime (2-2)
23:55 World Cup 2026: Brazil lead Scotland 2-0 at half-time