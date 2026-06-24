World Cup 2026: Morocco target qualification against Haiti at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Morocco face Haiti at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 24, 2026, knowing a win or draw will secure a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16.

Henry DONCHE
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SUMMARY

Morocco face Haiti on June 24, 2026 at 23:00 GMT+1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in their third Group C match at the FIFA World Cup 2026. For the Atlas Lions, a win or a draw would guarantee qualification for the round of 16, while Haiti, already eliminated after two defeats, will look to finish on a positive note.

Already into the tournament, the two teams have contrasting records. Morocco have four points, with a 1-0 win over Scotland and a draw against Brazil, while Haiti remain on zero points after defeats to Scotland (0-1) and Brazil (0-3). That context clearly positions Morocco as favorites to secure their place among the best teams in their group.

The Moroccans, led by Mohamed Ouahbi since March 2026, have shown a solid collective approach based on a 4-2-3-1 setup. Their disciplined defense and attacking efficiency, notably embodied by players such as Achraf Hakimi and Sofyan Amrabat, have allowed them to secure convincing results from the group stage.

Haiti, under Sébastien Migné, are trying to show their fighting spirit despite certain elimination. His team play in a 4-4-2 with players such as Johny Placide in goal and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde in midfield, key figures tasked with rising to the challenge against a top-level opponent.

This third group-stage match looks like an opportunity for Morocco to confirm their progress in the competition and for Haiti to end their World Cup by showing positive qualities.

Focus on Morocco

Morocco use a 4-2-3-1 tactical system, favoring a balance between defense and attack. Mohamed Ouahbi relies on goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and a back four made up of Achraf Hakimi, Redouane Halhal, Chadi Riad and Anass Salah-Eddine. Defensive midfielders Sofyan Amrabat and Neil El Aynaoui stabilize the team, while Brahim Díaz, Ismael Saibari and Bilal El Khannouss operate behind striker Ayoub El Kaabi.

This setup allows Morocco to control the tempo while giving their attacking players significant creative freedom. Achraf Hakimi’s leadership and Sofyan Amrabat’s experience are major assets for a squad that has shown solidity in both its results and cohesion.

Focus on Haiti

Haiti opt for a classic 4-4-2, combining a compact block with quick transitions. Head coach Sébastien Migné has Johny Placide as goalkeeper. His defense is built around Jean-Kévin Duverne, Ricardo Adé, Hannes Delcroix and Martin Expérience. The four-man midfield consists of Josué Casimir, Danley Jean Jacques, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Ruben Providence. The attacking duo is formed by Wilson Isidor and Lenny Joseph.

Despite the difficulties encountered in the first two group matches, this lineup reflects Haiti’s determination to fight collectively and trouble their opponent through disciplined organization and targeted attacking initiatives.

Morocco
Upcoming Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Haiti
24/06/2026 23:00 Group C
Chargement du pronostic
Group C schedule
View full schedule
Group C
Brazil
Finished MetLife Stadium
Morocco
Group C
Haiti
Finished Gillette Stadium
Scotland
Group C
Scotland
Finished Gillette Stadium
Morocco
Group C
Brazil
Finished Lincoln Financial Field
Haiti
Group C
Scotland
Upcoming Hard Rock Stadium
Brazil
Group C
Morocco
Upcoming Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Haiti
Group C
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Brazil21104134
Morocco21102114
Scotland21011103
Haiti200204-40
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22:03 Football : World Cup 2026: Morocco target qualification against Haiti at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
22:09 World Cup 2026: Bosnia and Herzegovina come from behind to beat Qatar 3-1 at Lumen Field