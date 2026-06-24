World Cup 2026: Morocco target qualification against Haiti at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Morocco face Haiti at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 24, 2026, knowing a win or draw will secure a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16.

Morocco face Haiti on June 24, 2026 at 23:00 GMT+1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in their third Group C match at the FIFA World Cup 2026. For the Atlas Lions, a win or a draw would guarantee qualification for the round of 16, while Haiti, already eliminated after two defeats, will look to finish on a positive note.

Already into the tournament, the two teams have contrasting records. Morocco have four points, with a 1-0 win over Scotland and a draw against Brazil, while Haiti remain on zero points after defeats to Scotland (0-1) and Brazil (0-3). That context clearly positions Morocco as favorites to secure their place among the best teams in their group.

The Moroccans, led by Mohamed Ouahbi since March 2026, have shown a solid collective approach based on a 4-2-3-1 setup. Their disciplined defense and attacking efficiency, notably embodied by players such as Achraf Hakimi and Sofyan Amrabat, have allowed them to secure convincing results from the group stage.

Haiti, under Sébastien Migné, are trying to show their fighting spirit despite certain elimination. His team play in a 4-4-2 with players such as Johny Placide in goal and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde in midfield, key figures tasked with rising to the challenge against a top-level opponent.

This third group-stage match looks like an opportunity for Morocco to confirm their progress in the competition and for Haiti to end their World Cup by showing positive qualities.

Focus on Morocco

Morocco use a 4-2-3-1 tactical system, favoring a balance between defense and attack. Mohamed Ouahbi relies on goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and a back four made up of Achraf Hakimi, Redouane Halhal, Chadi Riad and Anass Salah-Eddine. Defensive midfielders Sofyan Amrabat and Neil El Aynaoui stabilize the team, while Brahim Díaz, Ismael Saibari and Bilal El Khannouss operate behind striker Ayoub El Kaabi.

This setup allows Morocco to control the tempo while giving their attacking players significant creative freedom. Achraf Hakimi’s leadership and Sofyan Amrabat’s experience are major assets for a squad that has shown solidity in both its results and cohesion.

Focus on Haiti

Haiti opt for a classic 4-4-2, combining a compact block with quick transitions. Head coach Sébastien Migné has Johny Placide as goalkeeper. His defense is built around Jean-Kévin Duverne, Ricardo Adé, Hannes Delcroix and Martin Expérience. The four-man midfield consists of Josué Casimir, Danley Jean Jacques, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Ruben Providence. The attacking duo is formed by Wilson Isidor and Lenny Joseph.

Despite the difficulties encountered in the first two group matches, this lineup reflects Haiti’s determination to fight collectively and trouble their opponent through disciplined organization and targeted attacking initiatives.

Morocco Upcoming 23:00 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Haiti Haiti

Chargement du pronostic

Group C schedule View full schedule View match details for Brazil - Morocco Match center Brazil - Morocco Brazil 1-1 1-1 Morocco Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 21' ⚽ But - I. Saibari 0-1 32' ⚽ But - Vinicius Junior 1-1 37' Carton jaune - Casemiro 43' Carton jaune - Ibanez 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - Ibanez (remplace Danilo) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - Casemiro (remplace Fabinho) 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - Lucas Paqueta (remplace M. Cunha) 62' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Thiago (remplace Luiz Henrique) 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Diaz (remplace C. Talbi) 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Ounahi (remplace S. El Mourabet) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mazraoui (remplace A. Salah-Eddine) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. El Khannouss (remplace A. Amaimouni) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - Bruno Guimaraes (remplace Danilo Santos) 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Saibari (remplace S. Rahimi) Line-ups Brazil System 4-2-3-1 Coach Carlo Ancelotti Starters 11 1 Alisson Goalkeeper 24 Roger Ibañez Defender 4 Marquinhos Defender 3 Gabriel Magalhães Defender 16 Douglas Santos Defender 5 Casemiro Midfielder 8 Bruno Guimarães Midfielder 20 Lucas Paquetá Midfielder 11 Raphinha Midfielder 7 Vinícius Júnior Midfielder 25 Igor Thiago Forward Substitutes 14 13 Danilo

17 Fabinho

21 Luiz Henrique

9 Matheus Cunha

23 Ederson

12 Weverton

6 Alex Sandro

14 Bremer

15 Léo Pereira

18 Danilo Santos

26 Rayan

2 Éderson

19 Endrick

22 Gabriel Martinelli Morocco System 4-2-3-1 Coach Mohamed Ouahbi Starters 11 1 Bono Goalkeeper 2 Achraf Hakimi Defender 14 Issa Diop Defender 18 Chadi Riad Defender 3 Noussair Mazraoui Defender 24 Neil El Aynaoui Midfielder 6 Ayyoub Bouaddi Midfielder 10 Brahim Díaz Midfielder 8 Azzedine Ounahi Midfielder 23 Bilal El Khannouss Midfielder 11 Ismael Saibari Forward Substitutes 15 7 Chemsdine Talbi

15 Samir El Mourabet

12 Munir El Kajoui

22 Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti

26 Anass Salah-Eddine

5 Marwane Saadane

25 Redouane Halhal

13 Zakaria El Ouahdi

19 Youssef Belammari

17 Amine Sbai

16 Gessime Yassine

4 Sofyan Amrabat

20 Ayoub El Kaabi

9 Soufiane Rahimi

21 Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab Match stats Tirs cadres : Brazil 4 / Morocco 2

: Brazil 4 / Morocco 2 Tirs : Brazil 10 / Morocco 12

: Brazil 10 / Morocco 12 Possession : Brazil 55% / Morocco 45%

: Brazil 55% / Morocco 45% Corners : Brazil 4 / Morocco 0

: Brazil 4 / Morocco 0 Fautes : Brazil 14 / Morocco 12

: Brazil 14 / Morocco 12 Cartons jaunes : Brazil 2 / Morocco 0

: Brazil 2 / Morocco 0 Passes : Brazil 465 / Morocco 383

: Brazil 465 / Morocco 383 Precision des passes : Brazil 88% / Morocco 86%

: Brazil 88% / Morocco 86% xG : Brazil 1.12 / Morocco 1.28 Key players Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) : note 8.2, 1 but(s)

(Brazil) : note 8.2, 1 but(s) Ismael Saibari (Morocco) : note 7.7, 1 but(s)

(Morocco) : note 7.7, 1 but(s) Bruno Guimarães (Brazil) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Brazil) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Brahim Díaz (Morocco) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Morocco) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Bono (Morocco) : note 6.9, 3 arret(s)

(Morocco) : note 6.9, 3 arret(s) Marquinhos (Brazil) : note 7.2

(Brazil) : note 7.2 Gabriel Magalhães (Brazil) : note 7.2

(Brazil) : note 7.2 Alisson (Brazil) : note 6.5, 1 arret(s) Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 25/03/2023 Morocco 2-1 Brazil (Friendlies) Group C Brazil Finished 1-1 MetLife Stadium Morocco Morocco View match details for Haiti - Scotland Match center Haiti - Scotland Haiti 0-1 0-1 Scotland Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 28' ⚽ But - J. McGinn 0-1 39' Carton jaune - J. Bellegarde 46' Carton jaune - A. Hickey 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Deedson (remplace J. Casimir) 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Gannon-Doak (remplace R. Christie) 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Hickey (remplace N. Patterson) 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Adams (remplace L. Dykes) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - W. Isidor (remplace L. Joseph) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. McGinn (remplace F. Curtis) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Shankland (remplace K. McLean) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Providence (remplace Y. Fortune) 90+1' Carton jaune - F. Curtis 90+5' Carton jaune - K. McLean Line-ups Haiti System 4-4-2 Coach Sebastien Migne Starters 11 1 Johny Placide Goalkeeper 2 Carlens Arcus Defender 4 Ricardo Adé Defender 5 Hannes Delcroix Defender 8 Martin Expérience Defender 11 Louicius Don Deedson Midfielder 17 Danley Jean Jacques Midfielder 10 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Midfielder 15 Ruben Providence Midfielder 20 Frantzdy Pierrot Forward 18 Wilson Isidor Forward Substitutes 15 21 Josué Casimir

12 Alexandre Pierre

23 Josué Duverger

3 Keeto Thermoncy

13 Duke Lacroix

14 Garven-Michee Metusala

22 Jean-Kévin Duverne

24 Wilguens Paugain

6 Carl Fred Sainté

25 Dominique Simon

26 Woodensky Pierre

7 Derrick Etienne

9 Duckens Nazon

16 Lenny Joseph

19 Yassin Fortune Scotland System 4-4-2 Coach Steve Clarke Starters 11 1 Angus Gunn Goalkeeper 2 Aaron Hickey Defender 5 Grant Hanley Defender 13 Jack Hendry Defender 3 Andy Robertson Defender 17 Ben Gannon-Doak Midfielder 4 Scott McTominay Midfielder 19 Lewis Ferguson Midfielder 7 John McGinn Midfielder 20 Lawrence Shankland Forward 10 Che Adams Forward Substitutes 15 12 Liam Kelly

21 Craig Gordon

6 Kieran Tierney

15 John Souttar

16 Dominic Hyam

22 Nathan Patterson

24 Tony Ralston

26 Scott McKenna

8 Tyler Fletcher

11 Ryan Christie

23 Kenny McLean

25 Findlay Curtis

9 Lyndon Dykes

14 Ross Stewart

18 George Hirst Match stats Tirs cadres : Haiti 2 / Scotland 2

: Haiti 2 / Scotland 2 Tirs : Haiti 14 / Scotland 9

: Haiti 14 / Scotland 9 Possession : Haiti 54% / Scotland 46%

: Haiti 54% / Scotland 46% Corners : Haiti 4 / Scotland 3

: Haiti 4 / Scotland 3 Fautes : Haiti 23 / Scotland 21

: Haiti 23 / Scotland 21 Cartons jaunes : Haiti 1 / Scotland 3

: Haiti 1 / Scotland 3 Passes : Haiti 426 / Scotland 366

: Haiti 426 / Scotland 366 Precision des passes : Haiti 85% / Scotland 82%

: Haiti 85% / Scotland 82% xG : Haiti 1.01 / Scotland 1.07 Key players John McGinn (Scotland) : note 7.2, 1 but(s)

(Scotland) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Grant Hanley (Scotland) : note 7.5

(Scotland) : note 7.5 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Haiti) : note 7.2, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Haiti) : note 7.2, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Johny Placide (Haiti) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s)

(Haiti) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Angus Gunn (Scotland) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s)

(Scotland) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Ben Gannon-Doak (Scotland) : note 7.3

(Scotland) : note 7.3 Lewis Ferguson (Scotland) : note 7.3

(Scotland) : note 7.3 Ricardo Adé (Haiti) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group C Haiti Finished 0-1 Gillette Stadium Scotland Scotland View match details for Scotland - Morocco Match center Scotland - Morocco Scotland 0-1 0-1 Morocco Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 2' ⚽ But - I. Saibari 0-1 23' Carton jaune - I. Diop 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Tierney (remplace B. Gannon-Doak) 65' Carton jaune - A. Robertson 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Adams (remplace L. Dykes) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Christie (remplace K. McLean) 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Saibari (remplace S. Rahimi) 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. El Khannouss (remplace C. Talbi) 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Diaz (remplace A. Amaimouni) 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Patterson (remplace A. Ralston) 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. McGinn (remplace R. Stewart) 90' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Ounahi (remplace S. El Mourabet) Line-ups Scotland System 4-4-1-1 Coach Steve Clarke Starters 11 1 Angus Gunn Goalkeeper 22 Nathan Patterson Defender 5 Grant Hanley Defender 13 Jack Hendry Defender 3 Andy Robertson Defender 7 John McGinn Midfielder 11 Ryan Christie Midfielder 19 Lewis Ferguson Midfielder 6 Kieran Tierney Midfielder 4 Scott McTominay Forward 10 Che Adams Forward Substitutes 15 17 Ben Gannon-Doak

12 Liam Kelly

21 Craig Gordon

2 Aaron Hickey

15 John Souttar

16 Dominic Hyam

24 Tony Ralston

26 Scott McKenna

8 Tyler Fletcher

23 Kenny McLean

25 Findlay Curtis

9 Lyndon Dykes

14 Ross Stewart

18 George Hirst

20 Lawrence Shankland Morocco System 4-2-3-1 Coach Mohamed Ouahbi Starters 11 1 Bono Goalkeeper 2 Achraf Hakimi Defender 14 Issa Diop Defender 18 Chadi Riad Defender 3 Noussair Mazraoui Defender 6 Ayyoub Bouaddi Midfielder 24 Neil El Aynaoui Midfielder 10 Brahim Díaz Midfielder 8 Azzedine Ounahi Midfielder 23 Bilal El Khannouss Midfielder 11 Ismael Saibari Forward Substitutes 15 22 Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti

12 Munir El Kajoui

26 Anass Salah-Eddine

5 Marwane Saadane

25 Redouane Halhal

19 Youssef Belammari

13 Zakaria El Ouahdi

17 Amine Sbai

7 Chemsdine Talbi

16 Gessime Yassine

15 Samir El Mourabet

4 Sofyan Amrabat

20 Ayoub El Kaabi

21 Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab

9 Soufiane Rahimi Match stats Tirs cadres : Scotland 0 / Morocco 2

: Scotland 0 / Morocco 2 Tirs : Scotland 6 / Morocco 9

: Scotland 6 / Morocco 9 Possession : Scotland 40% / Morocco 60%

: Scotland 40% / Morocco 60% Corners : Scotland 1 / Morocco 5

: Scotland 1 / Morocco 5 Fautes : Scotland 10 / Morocco 8

: Scotland 10 / Morocco 8 Cartons jaunes : Scotland 1 / Morocco 1

: Scotland 1 / Morocco 1 Passes : Scotland 417 / Morocco 634

: Scotland 417 / Morocco 634 Precision des passes : Scotland 88% / Morocco 91%

: Scotland 88% / Morocco 91% xG : Scotland 0.54 / Morocco 0.83 Key players Ismael Saibari (Morocco) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(Morocco) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Brahim Díaz (Morocco) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Morocco) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Jack Hendry (Scotland) : note 7.7

(Scotland) : note 7.7 Angus Gunn (Scotland) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s)

(Scotland) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Lewis Ferguson (Scotland) : note 7.2

(Scotland) : note 7.2 Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) : note 7.2

(Morocco) : note 7.2 Chadi Riad (Morocco) : note 7

(Morocco) : note 7 Kieran Tierney (Scotland) : note 6.9 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group C Scotland Finished 0-1 Gillette Stadium Morocco Morocco View match details for Brazil - Haiti Match center Brazil - Haiti Brazil 3-0 3-0 Haiti Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 4' Carton jaune - C. Arcus 23' ⚽ But - M. Cunha 1-0 36' ⚽ But - M. Cunha 2-0 40' ↑↓ Remplacement - Raphinha (remplace Rayan) 45+3' ⚽ But - Vinicius Junior 3-0 45+4' Carton jaune - F. Pierrot 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Arcus (remplace D. Simon) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Pierrot (remplace W. Isidor) 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Casimir (remplace L. Deedson) 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - Lucas Paqueta (remplace G. Martinelli) 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Cunha (remplace Endrick) 65' Carton jaune - Douglas Santos 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Providence (remplace L. Joseph) 72' Carton jaune - D. Jean Jacques 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - Vinicius Junior (remplace Danilo Santos) 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - Bruno Guimaraes (remplace Ederson) 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Bellegarde (remplace D. Etienne) 24' ⚽ But - H. Delcroix 1-0 Line-ups Brazil System 4-3-3 Coach Carlo Ancelotti Starters 11 1 Alisson Goalkeeper 13 Danilo Defender 4 Marquinhos Defender 3 Gabriel Magalhães Defender 16 Douglas Santos Defender 8 Bruno Guimarães Midfielder 5 Casemiro Midfielder 20 Lucas Paquetá Midfielder 11 Raphinha Forward 9 Matheus Cunha Forward 7 Vinícius Júnior Forward Substitutes 14 26 Rayan

12 Weverton

23 Ederson

6 Alex Sandro

14 Bremer

15 Léo Pereira

24 Roger Ibañez

17 Fabinho

21 Luiz Henrique

2 Éderson

18 Danilo Santos

19 Endrick

22 Gabriel Martinelli

25 Igor Thiago Haiti System 5-4-1 Coach Sebastien Migne Starters 11 1 Johny Placide Goalkeeper 2 Carlens Arcus Defender 22 Jean-Kévin Duverne Defender 4 Ricardo Adé Defender 5 Hannes Delcroix Defender 8 Martin Expérience Defender 21 Josué Casimir Midfielder 17 Danley Jean Jacques Midfielder 10 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Midfielder 15 Ruben Providence Midfielder 20 Frantzdy Pierrot Forward Substitutes 15 12 Alexandre Pierre

23 Josué Duverger

3 Keeto Thermoncy

13 Duke Lacroix

14 Garven-Michee Metusala

24 Wilguens Paugain

6 Carl Fred Sainté

25 Dominique Simon

26 Woodensky Pierre

7 Derrick Etienne

9 Duckens Nazon

11 Louicius Don Deedson

16 Lenny Joseph

18 Wilson Isidor

19 Yassin Fortune Match stats Tirs cadres : Brazil 5 / Haiti 3

: Brazil 5 / Haiti 3 Tirs : Brazil 8 / Haiti 8

: Brazil 8 / Haiti 8 Possession : Brazil 57% / Haiti 43%

: Brazil 57% / Haiti 43% Corners : Brazil 4 / Haiti 4

: Brazil 4 / Haiti 4 Fautes : Brazil 12 / Haiti 15

: Brazil 12 / Haiti 15 Cartons jaunes : Brazil 1 / Haiti 3

: Brazil 1 / Haiti 3 Passes : Brazil 520 / Haiti 392

: Brazil 520 / Haiti 392 Precision des passes : Brazil 89% / Haiti 83%

: Brazil 89% / Haiti 83% xG : Brazil 1.50 / Haiti 0.30 Key players Matheus Cunha (Brazil) : note 9.3, 2 but(s)

(Brazil) : note 9.3, 2 but(s) Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) : note 8.2, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Brazil) : note 8.2, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Lucas Paquetá (Brazil) : note 7.5, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Brazil) : note 7.5, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Alisson (Brazil) : note 7.3, 2 arret(s)

(Brazil) : note 7.3, 2 arret(s) Marquinhos (Brazil) : note 7.7

(Brazil) : note 7.7 Gabriel Magalhães (Brazil) : note 7.5

(Brazil) : note 7.5 Johny Placide (Haiti) : note 6.5, 2 arret(s)

(Haiti) : note 6.5, 2 arret(s) Bruno Guimarães (Brazil) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 20/06/2026 Brazil 3-0 Haiti (World Cup)

09/06/2016 Brazil 7-1 Haiti (Copa America) Group C Brazil Finished 3-0 Lincoln Financial Field Haiti Haiti View match details for Scotland - Brazil Match center Scotland - Brazil Scotland 23:00 Upcoming Brazil Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Scotland System 4-4-1-1 Coach Steve Clarke Starters 11 1 Angus Gunn Goalkeeper 22 Nathan Patterson Defender 26 Scott McKenna Defender 13 Jack Hendry Defender 3 Andy Robertson Defender 17 Ben Gannon-Doak Midfielder 23 Kenny McLean Midfielder 19 Lewis Ferguson Midfielder 7 John McGinn Midfielder 4 Scott McTominay Forward 20 Lawrence Shankland Forward Substitutes 15 12 Liam Kelly

21 Craig Gordon

2 Aaron Hickey

5 Grant Hanley

6 Kieran Tierney

15 John Souttar

16 Dominic Hyam

24 Tony Ralston

8 Tyler Fletcher

11 Ryan Christie

25 Findlay Curtis

9 Lyndon Dykes

10 Che Adams

14 Ross Stewart

18 George Hirst Brazil System 4-3-3 Coach Carlo Ancelotti Starters 11 1 Alisson Goalkeeper 13 Danilo Defender 4 Marquinhos Defender 3 Gabriel Magalhães Defender 16 Douglas Santos Defender 8 Bruno Guimarães Midfielder 5 Casemiro Midfielder 20 Lucas Paquetá Midfielder 26 Rayan Forward 9 Matheus Cunha Forward 7 Vinícius Júnior Forward Substitutes 14 12 Weverton

23 Ederson

6 Alex Sandro

14 Bremer

15 Léo Pereira

24 Roger Ibañez

2 Éderson

17 Fabinho

18 Danilo Santos

21 Luiz Henrique

10 Neymar

19 Endrick

22 Gabriel Martinelli

25 Igor Thiago Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries Neymar : Brazil · Missing Fixture · Calf Injury

: Brazil · Missing Fixture · Calf Injury Raphinha : Brazil · Missing Fixture · Hamstring muscle injury Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group C Scotland Upcoming 23:00 Hard Rock Stadium Brazil Brazil View match details for Morocco - Haiti Match center Morocco - Haiti Morocco 23:00 Upcoming Haiti Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Morocco System 4-2-3-1 Coach Mohamed Ouahbi Starters 11 1 Yassine Bounou Goalkeeper 2 Achraf Hakimi Defender 25 Redouane Halhal Defender 18 Chadi Riad Defender 26 Anass Salah-Eddine Defender 4 Sofyan Amrabat Midfielder 24 Neil El Aynaoui Midfielder 10 Brahim Díaz Midfielder 11 Ismael Saibari Midfielder 23 Bilal El Khannouss Midfielder 20 Ayoub El Kaabi Forward Substitutes 15 12 Munir El Kajoui

22 Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti

3 Noussair Mazraoui

5 Marwane Saadane

13 Zakaria El Ouahdi

14 Issa Diop

19 Youssef Belammari

6 Ayyoub Bouaddi

7 Chemsdine Talbi

8 Azzedine Ounahi

15 Samir El Mourabet

16 Gessime Yassine

17 Amine Sbai

9 Soufiane Rahimi

21 Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab Haiti System 4-4-2 Coach Sebastien Migne Starters 11 1 Johny Placide Goalkeeper 22 Jean-Kévin Duverne Defender 4 Ricardo Adé Defender 5 Hannes Delcroix Defender 8 Martin Expérience Defender 21 Josué Casimir Midfielder 17 Danley Jean Jacques Midfielder 10 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Midfielder 15 Ruben Providence Midfielder 18 Wilson Isidor Forward 16 Lenny Joseph Forward Substitutes 15 12 Alexandre Pierre

23 Josué Duverger

2 Carlens Arcus

3 Keeto Thermoncy

14 Garven-Michee Metusala

13 Duke Lacroix

6 Carl Fred Sainté

24 Wilguens Paugain

26 Woodensky Pierre

25 Dominique Simon

7 Derrick Etienne

20 Frantzdy Pierrot

11 Louicius Don Deedson

19 Yassin Fortune

9 Duckens Nazon Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group C Morocco Upcoming 23:00 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Haiti Haiti