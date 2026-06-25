World Cup 2026: Ivory Coast Beat Curaçao 2-0 as Nicolas Pépé Scores Twice

Nicolas Pépé scored twice as Ivory Coast beat Curaçao 2-0 in Group E at the 2026 World Cup in Philadelphia.

Henry DONCHE
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SUMMARY

Ivory Coast won their Group E match at the 2026 World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Curaçao on Thursday, June 25, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Nicolas Pépé stood out by scoring both Ivorian goals, first in the 7th minute from a Yan Diomande pass, then in the 64th minute from an Ibrahim Sangaré assist.

The win allows the Elephants to keep their qualification hopes alive in a still-tight Group E, where Germany and Ecuador have also shared points in their matches. Before this game, Ivory Coast had one win and one defeat, while Curaçao had one draw and one defeat to their name.

Ivory Coast, led by coach E. Faé, lined up in a 4-4-2 with goalkeeper Yassine Fofana protected by a defense made up of G. Doué, O. Kossounou, O. Diomande and C. Operi. The midfield was organized around Amad Diallo, Ibrahim Sangaré, Franck Kessié and Yan Diomande, with Nicolas Pépé and Ange-Yoan Bonny up front. Pépé proved decisive by opening the scoring early, confirming his form during the tournament.

Opposite them, Curaçao fielded a 5-3-2 formation under D. Advocaat. Goalkeeper Eloy Room was supported by a five-man defense featuring J. Brenet, J. Gaari, A. Obispo, S. Floranus and Deveron Fonville. The midfield included T. Chong, L. Bacuna and L. Comenencia, while the attack relied on J. Locadia and J. Bacuna. Despite having less possession (35%), Curaçao tried to respond but could not find a way through the Ivorian defense.

The match featured a few bookings, with two yellow cards shown to Nicolas Pépé (35th) and Juninho Bacuna (75th). Late in the game, changes were made on both sides, including the introduction of Franck Kessié for Ivory Coast and the arrivals of Jurien Gaari or Deveron Fonville for Curaçao, without the score changing further.

Ivory Coast strengthen their competitiveness in a difficult group

Ivory Coast’s victory in this match confirms the attacking ability of the team led by E. Faé. Nicolas Pépé, scorer of his first two goals in the competition, showed his efficiency from the start of the match, providing an advantage that shaped the rest of the contest. The Ivorian midfield led by Ibrahim Sangaré and Franck Kessié controlled the tempo, making use of the majority possession (65%) and cutting off opposing initiatives. Defensive solidity, notably through O. Kossounou and O. Diomande, also helped contain Curaçao’s rare attacking moves.

Curaçao under pressure despite a compact setup

Against the Elephants, Curaçao tried to hold firm with a five-man defensive structure, but low possession and a limited number of shots on target (2) restricted their chances. Coach D. Advocaat relied on a solid central defense and a compact system to resist, but attacking inefficiency combined with a defense put under severe pressure led to defeat, their first after an opening draw against Ecuador. The second-half substitutions did not allow them to reverse the trend.

Curaçao
Finished Lincoln Financial Field
Ivory Coast
25/06/2026 21:00 Group E
Fil du match
  1. 7'But - Nicolas Pépé (passe Yan Diomande)Côte d'Ivoire, 7e
  2. 35'Carton jaune - Nicolas PépéCôte d'Ivoire, 35e
  3. 45'Remplacement - Amad Diallo (remplace Christ Inao Oulaï)Côte d'Ivoire, 45e
  4. 61'Remplacement - Livano Comenencia (remplace Jeremy Antonisse)Curaçao, 61e
  5. 64'But - Nicolas Pépé (passe Ibrahim Sangaré)Côte d'Ivoire, 64e
  6. 67'Remplacement - Ange-Yoan Bonny (remplace Oumar Diakité)Côte d'Ivoire, 67e
  7. 67'Remplacement - Nicolas Pépé (remplace Sepe Elye Wahi)Côte d'Ivoire, 67e
  8. 67'Remplacement - Yan Diomande (remplace Bazoumana Touré)Côte d'Ivoire, 67e
  9. 75'Carton jaune - Juninho BacunaCuraçao, 75e
  10. 77'Remplacement - Jurien Gaari (remplace Gervane Kastaneer)Curaçao, 77e
  11. 77'Remplacement - Deveron Fonville (remplace Tyrese Noslin)Curaçao, 77e
  12. 77'Remplacement - Franck Kessié (remplace Jean Michaël Seri)Côte d'Ivoire, 77e
  13. 83'Carton jaune - Gervane KastaneerCuraçao, 83e
  14. 90'Remplacement - Joshua Brenet (remplace Shurandy Sambo)Curaçao, 90e
  15. 90'Remplacement - Jürgen Locadia (remplace Brandley Kuwas)Curaçao, 90e
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : Curaçao 2 / Ivory Coast 2
  • Tirs : Curaçao 9 / Ivory Coast 6
  • Possession : Curaçao 35% / Ivory Coast 65%
  • Corners : Curaçao 3 / Ivory Coast 4
  • Fautes : Curaçao 11 / Ivory Coast 5
  • Cartons jaunes : Curaçao 1 / Ivory Coast 1
  • Cartons rouges : Curaçao 0 / Ivory Coast 0
Joueurs clés
  • N. Pépé (Ivory Coast) : note 8.69, 2 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s)
  • I. Sangaré (Ivory Coast) : note 7.7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
  • Y. Diomande (Ivory Coast) : note 7.1, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
  • Y. Fofana (Ivory Coast) : note 7.03, 2 arret(s)
  • G. Doué (Ivory Coast) : note 7.43
Group E schedule
View full schedule
Group E
Germany
Finished NRG Stadium
Curaçao
Group E
Ivory Coast
Finished Lincoln Financial Field
Ecuador
Group E
Germany
Finished BMO Field
Ivory Coast
Group E
Ecuador
Finished Arrowhead Stadium
Curaçao
Group E
Curaçao
Finished Lincoln Financial Field
Ivory Coast
Group E
Ecuador
Finished MetLife Stadium
Germany
Group E
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Germany320110466
Ivory Coast32014226
Ecuador31112204
Curaçao301219-81
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