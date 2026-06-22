World Cup 2026: Egypt Come From Behind to Beat New Zealand at BC Place

Egypt came from behind to beat New Zealand 3-1 at BC Place in Vancouver and strengthen their position in Group G at the 2026 World Cup.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Belgique VS Égypte, le 15/06/2026 20:00, stade Lumen Field
Illustration du match Belgique VS Égypte, le 15/06/2026 20:00, stade Lumen Field
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SUMMARY

Egypt earned a 3-1 win over New Zealand in this Group G match at the 2026 World Cup, played on June 22 at BC Place in Vancouver. After New Zealand opened the scoring early through Finn Surman in the 15th minute, the Pharaohs turned the match around in the second half thanks to Mostafa Ziko, Mohamed Salah and Mahmoud Trézéguet. The victory gives Egypt an important advantage in the race to qualify for the round of 16.

Both teams had begun the tournament with draws, New Zealand against Iran (2-2) and Egypt against Belgium (1-1). This meeting at BC Place therefore pitted two sides eager to kick-start their campaign with a win and put themselves in a favorable position in this Group G, which also includes Belgium and Iran.

The match was lively from the outset, with Finn Surman opening the scoring from a Tim Payne pass in the 15th minute. New Zealand showed real aggression, with several disciplinary cautions, including yellow cards for Sarpreet Singh (20th) and Callum McCowatt (34th), as well as Mohanad Lasheen for Egypt (17th). Egypt made their first change before the break, with Hamdy Fathy coming on to replace Rami Rabia (41st).

The second half saw Egypt’s growing dominance pay off. Mostafa Ziko scored the equalizer in the 58th minute from a Mohamed Hany delivery. Mohamed Salah, credited with the assist for Ziko’s goal, then calmly set up Mahmoud Trézéguet, who scored in the 82nd minute. In between, Salah himself scored in the 67th minute, finishing off a superb move started by Ziko. In terms of substitutions, Egypt brought on several key players, including Omar Marmoush and Mahmoud Trézéguet. New Zealand also made changes but were unable to reverse the momentum.

New Zealand struggle to build on a promising start

Lined up in a 4-2-3-1, the New Zealand side started with Max Crocombe in goal and a defensive line made up of Tim Payne, Finn Surman, Michael Boxall and Liberato Cacace. In midfield, Joe Bell and Marko Stamenić handled ball-winning duties, while Callum McCowatt, Sarpreet Singh and Elijah Just supported striker Chris Wood. Despite an encouraging start capped by Surman’s goal, the team failed to contain Egypt’s attacks and proved less effective in the second half. Their share of possession (45%) and total number of shots (10) remained low compared with their opponent, and the defense struggled under increasing pressure.

Egypt rely on their attacking trio to win

The team coached by Hossam Hassan also adopted a 4-2-3-1 shape, with Mostafa Shobeir in goal. In defense, Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Hamdy Fathy and Ahmed Fatouh provided a solid back line. In midfield, Marwan Attia and Mohanad Lasheen gave up ground, while Mostafa Ziko, Mohamed Salah and Emam Ashour supplied Omar Marmoush in attack. Salah’s performance was decisive, with a goal and an assist, while Ziko also stood out for his attacking contributions. Egypt’s bench depth allowed them to maintain the pressure, particularly with the decisive introduction of Trézéguet, who scored Egypt’s final goal.

New Zealand
Finished BC Place
Egypt
22/06/2026 02:00 Group G
Fil du match
  1. 15'But - F. Surman (passe T. Payne)Nouvelle-Zélande, 15e
  2. 17'Carton jaune - M. LasheenÉgypte, 17e
  3. 20'Carton jaune - S. SinghNouvelle-Zélande, 20e
  4. 34'Carton jaune - C. McCowattNouvelle-Zélande, 34e
  5. 41'Remplacement - H. Fathy (remplace R. Rabia)Égypte, 41e
  6. 58'But - M. Ziko (passe M. Hany)Égypte, 58e
  7. 66'Remplacement - C. McCowatt (remplace B. Old)Nouvelle-Zélande, 66e
  8. 67'But - M. Salah (passe M. Ziko)Égypte, 67e
  9. 76'Remplacement - S. Singh (remplace R. Thomas)Nouvelle-Zélande, 76e
  10. 76'Remplacement - L. Cacace (remplace J. Randall)Nouvelle-Zélande, 76e
  11. 76'Remplacement - O. Marmoush (remplace Trezeguet)Égypte, 76e
  12. 76'Remplacement - M. Ziko (remplace H. Abdelkarim)Égypte, 76e
  13. 82'But - Trezeguet (passe M. Salah)Égypte, 82e
  14. 85'Remplacement - E. Ashour (remplace Zizo)Égypte, 85e
  15. 85'Remplacement - M. Salah (remplace H. Abdelmaguid)Égypte, 85e
  16. 85'Remplacement - T. Payne (remplace T. Bindon)Nouvelle-Zélande, 85e
  17. 85'Remplacement - E. Just (remplace F. De Vries)Nouvelle-Zélande, 85e
  18. 90+9'Remplacement - H. Abdelmaguid (remplace M. Abdelmonem)Égypte, 90+9e
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : New Zealand 4 / Egypt 7
  • Tirs : New Zealand 10 / Egypt 19
  • Possession : New Zealand 45% / Egypt 55%
  • Corners : New Zealand 4 / Egypt 3
  • Fautes : New Zealand 14 / Egypt 8
  • Cartons jaunes : New Zealand 2 / Egypt 1
  • Passes : New Zealand 412 / Egypt 512
  • Precision des passes : New Zealand 80% / Egypt 88%
  • xG : New Zealand 0.61 / Egypt 1.96
Joueurs clés
  • Mohamed Salah (Egypt) : note 8.7, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
  • Mostafa Ziko (Egypt) : note 8, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
  • Mahmoud Trézéguet (Egypt) : note 7.5, 1 but(s)
  • Finn Surman (New Zealand) : note 7.3, 1 but(s)
  • Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt) : note 7.9, 4 arret(s)
Group G schedule
View full schedule
Group G
Belgium
Finished Lumen Field
Egypt
Group G
Iran
Finished SoFi Stadium
New Zealand
Group G
Belgium
Finished SoFi Stadium
Iran
Group G
New Zealand
Finished BC Place
Egypt
Group G
Egypt
Upcoming Lumen Field
Iran
Group G
New Zealand
Upcoming BC Place
Belgium
Group G
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Egypt21104224
Iran20202202
Belgium20201102
New Zealand201135-21
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