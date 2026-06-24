World Cup 2026: Brazil lead Scotland 2-0 at half-time

Brazil lead Scotland 2-0 at half-time in their 2026 World Cup Group C match in Miami thanks to two goals from Vinícius Júnior.

Henry DONCHE
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Brazil lead Scotland 2-0 at half-time in their 2026 World Cup Group C match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Both Brazilian goals were scored by Vinícius Júnior, in the 7th and 45+3rd minutes, with the latter set up by Bruno Guimarães. A goal in the 22nd minute was ruled out after a VAR intervention.

Facing a Scotland side looking to respond after their 1-0 defeat to Morocco, Brazil, who beat Haiti 3-0 in their previous match, took an early lead. The Auriverde showed attacking intensity from the start and are narrowly dominating possession, with 52% to their opponents’ 48%.

The opening goal came after Rayan set up Vinícius Júnior, underlining Brazil’s attacking coordination. Vinícius Júnior is confirming his major role in Carlo Ancelotti’s attacking setup, with Brazil lined up in a 4-3-3. Over the first half as a whole, Brazil hit the target only once but had five shots on goal, illustrating their efficiency.

For Scotland, lining up in a 4-2-3-1 under Steve Clarke, the lack of clear chances is notable. The Scots did not manage a single shot, reflecting their difficulties in breaking through a solid Brazilian defence featuring Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhães. Balanced possession and an 87% pass accuracy rate were not enough for the Scots to create danger.

Brazil’s midfield of Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães and Lucas Paquetá managed to impose its rhythm, putting the opposing defence to work and feeding the attacking efficiency of the trio of Rayan, Matheus Cunha and Vinícius Júnior. The VAR intervention also worked in Brazil’s favour by ruling out a goal potentially awarded to Vinícius in the 22nd minute.

Scotland
Half-time Hard Rock Stadium
Brazil
24/06/2026 23:00 Group C
Fil du match
  1. 7'But - Vinicius Junior (passe Rayan)Brésil, 7e
  2. 22'VAR - Vinicius JuniorBrésil, 22e
  3. 45+3'But - Vinicius Junior (passe Bruno Guimaraes)Brésil, 45+3e
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : Scotland 0 / Brazil 1
  • Tirs : Scotland 0 / Brazil 5
  • Possession : Scotland 48% / Brazil 52%
  • Corners : Scotland 0 / Brazil 1
  • Fautes : Scotland 0 / Brazil 1
  • Passes : Scotland 143 / Brazil 152
  • Precision des passes : Scotland 87% / Brazil 94%
  • xG : Scotland 0.00 / Brazil 1.06
Group C schedule
View full schedule
Group C
Brazil
Finished MetLife Stadium
Morocco
Group C
Haiti
Finished Gillette Stadium
Scotland
Group C
Scotland
Finished Gillette Stadium
Morocco
Group C
Brazil
Finished Lincoln Financial Field
Haiti
Group C
Scotland
Half-time Hard Rock Stadium
Brazil
Group C
Morocco
Half-time Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Haiti
Group C
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Brazil21104134
Morocco21102114
Scotland21011103
Haiti200204-40
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FIL D'ACTU
23:55 Football : World Cup 2026: Brazil lead Scotland 2-0 at half-time
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23:55 World Cup 2026: Brazil lead Scotland 2-0 at half-time