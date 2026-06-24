World Cup 2026: Brazil lead Scotland 2-0 at half-time
Brazil lead Scotland 2-0 at half-time in their 2026 World Cup Group C match in Miami thanks to two goals from Vinícius Júnior.
Brazil lead Scotland 2-0 at half-time in their 2026 World Cup Group C match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Both Brazilian goals were scored by Vinícius Júnior, in the 7th and 45+3rd minutes, with the latter set up by Bruno Guimarães. A goal in the 22nd minute was ruled out after a VAR intervention.
Facing a Scotland side looking to respond after their 1-0 defeat to Morocco, Brazil, who beat Haiti 3-0 in their previous match, took an early lead. The Auriverde showed attacking intensity from the start and are narrowly dominating possession, with 52% to their opponents’ 48%.
The opening goal came after Rayan set up Vinícius Júnior, underlining Brazil’s attacking coordination. Vinícius Júnior is confirming his major role in Carlo Ancelotti’s attacking setup, with Brazil lined up in a 4-3-3. Over the first half as a whole, Brazil hit the target only once but had five shots on goal, illustrating their efficiency.
For Scotland, lining up in a 4-2-3-1 under Steve Clarke, the lack of clear chances is notable. The Scots did not manage a single shot, reflecting their difficulties in breaking through a solid Brazilian defence featuring Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhães. Balanced possession and an 87% pass accuracy rate were not enough for the Scots to create danger.
Brazil’s midfield of Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães and Lucas Paquetá managed to impose its rhythm, putting the opposing defence to work and feeding the attacking efficiency of the trio of Rayan, Matheus Cunha and Vinícius Júnior. The VAR intervention also worked in Brazil’s favour by ruling out a goal potentially awarded to Vinícius in the 22nd minute.
- 7'⚽But - Vinicius Junior (passe Rayan)Brésil, 7e
- 22'VARVAR - Vinicius JuniorBrésil, 22e
- 45+3'⚽But - Vinicius Junior (passe Bruno Guimaraes)Brésil, 45+3e
- Tirs cadres : Scotland 0 / Brazil 1
- Tirs : Scotland 0 / Brazil 5
- Possession : Scotland 48% / Brazil 52%
- Corners : Scotland 0 / Brazil 1
- Fautes : Scotland 0 / Brazil 1
- Passes : Scotland 143 / Brazil 152
- Precision des passes : Scotland 87% / Brazil 94%
- xG : Scotland 0.00 / Brazil 1.06
- 21'⚽But - I. Saibari0-1Maroc · Passe : B. Diaz
- 32'⚽But - Vinicius Junior1-1Brésil · Passe : Bruno Guimaraes
- 37'Carton jaune - CasemiroBrésil, 37e
- 43'Carton jaune - IbanezBrésil, 43e
- 46'↑↓Remplacement - Ibanez (remplace Danilo)Brésil, 46e
- 46'↑↓Remplacement - Casemiro (remplace Fabinho)Brésil, 46e
- 61'↑↓Remplacement - Lucas Paqueta (remplace M. Cunha)Brésil, 61e
- 62'↑↓Remplacement - I. Thiago (remplace Luiz Henrique)Brésil, 62e
- 65'↑↓Remplacement - B. Diaz (remplace C. Talbi)Maroc, 65e
- 65'↑↓Remplacement - A. Ounahi (remplace S. El Mourabet)Maroc, 65e
- 80'↑↓Remplacement - N. Mazraoui (remplace A. Salah-Eddine)Maroc, 80e
- 80'↑↓Remplacement - B. El Khannouss (remplace A. Amaimouni)Maroc, 80e
- 80'↑↓Remplacement - Bruno Guimaraes (remplace Danilo Santos)Brésil, 80e
- 89'↑↓Remplacement - I. Saibari (remplace S. Rahimi)Maroc, 89e
- 1 Alisson Goalkeeper
- 24 Roger Ibañez Defender
- 4 Marquinhos Defender
- 3 Gabriel Magalhães Defender
- 16 Douglas Santos Defender
- 5 Casemiro Midfielder
- 8 Bruno Guimarães Midfielder
- 20 Lucas Paquetá Midfielder
- 11 Raphinha Midfielder
- 7 Vinícius Júnior Midfielder
- 25 Igor Thiago Forward
- 13 Danilo
- 17 Fabinho
- 21 Luiz Henrique
- 9 Matheus Cunha
- 23 Ederson
- 12 Weverton
- 6 Alex Sandro
- 14 Bremer
- 15 Léo Pereira
- 18 Danilo Santos
- 26 Rayan
- 2 Éderson
- 19 Endrick
- 22 Gabriel Martinelli
- 1 Bono Goalkeeper
- 2 Achraf Hakimi Defender
- 14 Issa Diop Defender
- 18 Chadi Riad Defender
- 3 Noussair Mazraoui Defender
- 24 Neil El Aynaoui Midfielder
- 6 Ayyoub Bouaddi Midfielder
- 10 Brahim Díaz Midfielder
- 8 Azzedine Ounahi Midfielder
- 23 Bilal El Khannouss Midfielder
- 11 Ismael Saibari Forward
- 7 Chemsdine Talbi
- 15 Samir El Mourabet
- 12 Munir El Kajoui
- 22 Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
- 26 Anass Salah-Eddine
- 5 Marwane Saadane
- 25 Redouane Halhal
- 13 Zakaria El Ouahdi
- 19 Youssef Belammari
- 17 Amine Sbai
- 16 Gessime Yassine
- 4 Sofyan Amrabat
- 20 Ayoub El Kaabi
- 9 Soufiane Rahimi
- 21 Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab
- Tirs cadres : Brazil 4 / Morocco 2
- Tirs : Brazil 10 / Morocco 12
- Possession : Brazil 55% / Morocco 45%
- Corners : Brazil 4 / Morocco 0
- Fautes : Brazil 14 / Morocco 12
- Cartons jaunes : Brazil 2 / Morocco 0
- Passes : Brazil 465 / Morocco 383
- Precision des passes : Brazil 88% / Morocco 86%
- xG : Brazil 1.12 / Morocco 1.28
- Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) : note 8.2, 1 but(s)
- Ismael Saibari (Morocco) : note 7.7, 1 but(s)
- Bruno Guimarães (Brazil) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
- Brahim Díaz (Morocco) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
- Bono (Morocco) : note 6.9, 3 arret(s)
- Marquinhos (Brazil) : note 7.2
- Gabriel Magalhães (Brazil) : note 7.2
- Alisson (Brazil) : note 6.5, 1 arret(s)
No confirmed absence yet.
- 25/03/2023 Morocco 2-1 Brazil (Friendlies)
- 28'⚽But - J. McGinn0-1Écosse
- 39'Carton jaune - J. BellegardeHaïti, 39e
- 46'Carton jaune - A. HickeyÉcosse, 46e
- 61'↑↓Remplacement - L. Deedson (remplace J. Casimir)Haïti, 61e
- 75'↑↓Remplacement - B. Gannon-Doak (remplace R. Christie)Écosse, 75e
- 75'↑↓Remplacement - A. Hickey (remplace N. Patterson)Écosse, 75e
- 75'↑↓Remplacement - C. Adams (remplace L. Dykes)Écosse, 75e
- 76'↑↓Remplacement - W. Isidor (remplace L. Joseph)Haïti, 76e
- 83'↑↓Remplacement - J. McGinn (remplace F. Curtis)Écosse, 83e
- 83'↑↓Remplacement - L. Shankland (remplace K. McLean)Écosse, 83e
- 85'↑↓Remplacement - R. Providence (remplace Y. Fortune)Haïti, 85e
- 90+1'Carton jaune - F. CurtisÉcosse, 90+1e
- 90+5'Carton jaune - K. McLeanÉcosse, 90+5e
- 1 Johny Placide Goalkeeper
- 2 Carlens Arcus Defender
- 4 Ricardo Adé Defender
- 5 Hannes Delcroix Defender
- 8 Martin Expérience Defender
- 11 Louicius Don Deedson Midfielder
- 17 Danley Jean Jacques Midfielder
- 10 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Midfielder
- 15 Ruben Providence Midfielder
- 20 Frantzdy Pierrot Forward
- 18 Wilson Isidor Forward
- 21 Josué Casimir
- 12 Alexandre Pierre
- 23 Josué Duverger
- 3 Keeto Thermoncy
- 13 Duke Lacroix
- 14 Garven-Michee Metusala
- 22 Jean-Kévin Duverne
- 24 Wilguens Paugain
- 6 Carl Fred Sainté
- 25 Dominique Simon
- 26 Woodensky Pierre
- 7 Derrick Etienne
- 9 Duckens Nazon
- 16 Lenny Joseph
- 19 Yassin Fortune
- 1 Angus Gunn Goalkeeper
- 2 Aaron Hickey Defender
- 5 Grant Hanley Defender
- 13 Jack Hendry Defender
- 3 Andy Robertson Defender
- 17 Ben Gannon-Doak Midfielder
- 4 Scott McTominay Midfielder
- 19 Lewis Ferguson Midfielder
- 7 John McGinn Midfielder
- 20 Lawrence Shankland Forward
- 10 Che Adams Forward
- 12 Liam Kelly
- 21 Craig Gordon
- 6 Kieran Tierney
- 15 John Souttar
- 16 Dominic Hyam
- 22 Nathan Patterson
- 24 Tony Ralston
- 26 Scott McKenna
- 8 Tyler Fletcher
- 11 Ryan Christie
- 23 Kenny McLean
- 25 Findlay Curtis
- 9 Lyndon Dykes
- 14 Ross Stewart
- 18 George Hirst
- Tirs cadres : Haiti 2 / Scotland 2
- Tirs : Haiti 14 / Scotland 9
- Possession : Haiti 54% / Scotland 46%
- Corners : Haiti 4 / Scotland 3
- Fautes : Haiti 23 / Scotland 21
- Cartons jaunes : Haiti 1 / Scotland 3
- Passes : Haiti 426 / Scotland 366
- Precision des passes : Haiti 85% / Scotland 82%
- xG : Haiti 1.01 / Scotland 1.07
- John McGinn (Scotland) : note 7.2, 1 but(s)
- Grant Hanley (Scotland) : note 7.5
- Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Haiti) : note 7.2, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)
- Johny Placide (Haiti) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s)
- Angus Gunn (Scotland) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s)
- Ben Gannon-Doak (Scotland) : note 7.3
- Lewis Ferguson (Scotland) : note 7.3
- Ricardo Adé (Haiti) : note 7.2
No confirmed absence yet.
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
- 2'⚽But - I. Saibari0-1Maroc · Passe : B. Diaz
- 23'Carton jaune - I. DiopMaroc, 23e
- 60'↑↓Remplacement - K. Tierney (remplace B. Gannon-Doak)Écosse, 60e
- 65'Carton jaune - A. RobertsonÉcosse, 65e
- 71'↑↓Remplacement - C. Adams (remplace L. Dykes)Écosse, 71e
- 71'↑↓Remplacement - R. Christie (remplace K. McLean)Écosse, 71e
- 84'↑↓Remplacement - I. Saibari (remplace S. Rahimi)Maroc, 84e
- 84'↑↓Remplacement - B. El Khannouss (remplace C. Talbi)Maroc, 84e
- 84'↑↓Remplacement - B. Diaz (remplace A. Amaimouni)Maroc, 84e
- 89'↑↓Remplacement - N. Patterson (remplace A. Ralston)Écosse, 89e
- 89'↑↓Remplacement - J. McGinn (remplace R. Stewart)Écosse, 89e
- 90'↑↓Remplacement - A. Ounahi (remplace S. El Mourabet)Maroc, 90e
- 1 Angus Gunn Goalkeeper
- 22 Nathan Patterson Defender
- 5 Grant Hanley Defender
- 13 Jack Hendry Defender
- 3 Andy Robertson Defender
- 7 John McGinn Midfielder
- 11 Ryan Christie Midfielder
- 19 Lewis Ferguson Midfielder
- 6 Kieran Tierney Midfielder
- 4 Scott McTominay Forward
- 10 Che Adams Forward
- 17 Ben Gannon-Doak
- 12 Liam Kelly
- 21 Craig Gordon
- 2 Aaron Hickey
- 15 John Souttar
- 16 Dominic Hyam
- 24 Tony Ralston
- 26 Scott McKenna
- 8 Tyler Fletcher
- 23 Kenny McLean
- 25 Findlay Curtis
- 9 Lyndon Dykes
- 14 Ross Stewart
- 18 George Hirst
- 20 Lawrence Shankland
- 1 Bono Goalkeeper
- 2 Achraf Hakimi Defender
- 14 Issa Diop Defender
- 18 Chadi Riad Defender
- 3 Noussair Mazraoui Defender
- 6 Ayyoub Bouaddi Midfielder
- 24 Neil El Aynaoui Midfielder
- 10 Brahim Díaz Midfielder
- 8 Azzedine Ounahi Midfielder
- 23 Bilal El Khannouss Midfielder
- 11 Ismael Saibari Forward
- 22 Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
- 12 Munir El Kajoui
- 26 Anass Salah-Eddine
- 5 Marwane Saadane
- 25 Redouane Halhal
- 19 Youssef Belammari
- 13 Zakaria El Ouahdi
- 17 Amine Sbai
- 7 Chemsdine Talbi
- 16 Gessime Yassine
- 15 Samir El Mourabet
- 4 Sofyan Amrabat
- 20 Ayoub El Kaabi
- 21 Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab
- 9 Soufiane Rahimi
- Tirs cadres : Scotland 0 / Morocco 2
- Tirs : Scotland 6 / Morocco 9
- Possession : Scotland 40% / Morocco 60%
- Corners : Scotland 1 / Morocco 5
- Fautes : Scotland 10 / Morocco 8
- Cartons jaunes : Scotland 1 / Morocco 1
- Passes : Scotland 417 / Morocco 634
- Precision des passes : Scotland 88% / Morocco 91%
- xG : Scotland 0.54 / Morocco 0.83
- Ismael Saibari (Morocco) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)
- Brahim Díaz (Morocco) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
- Jack Hendry (Scotland) : note 7.7
- Angus Gunn (Scotland) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s)
- Lewis Ferguson (Scotland) : note 7.2
- Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) : note 7.2
- Chadi Riad (Morocco) : note 7
- Kieran Tierney (Scotland) : note 6.9
No confirmed absence yet.
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
- 4'Carton jaune - C. ArcusHaïti, 4e
- 23'⚽But - M. Cunha1-0Brésil
- 36'⚽But - M. Cunha2-0Brésil · Passe : Vinicius Junior
- 40'↑↓Remplacement - Raphinha (remplace Rayan)Brésil, 40e
- 45+3'⚽But - Vinicius Junior3-0Brésil · Passe : Lucas Paqueta
- 45+4'Carton jaune - F. PierrotHaïti, 45+4e
- 46'↑↓Remplacement - C. Arcus (remplace D. Simon)Haïti, 46e
- 46'↑↓Remplacement - F. Pierrot (remplace W. Isidor)Haïti, 46e
- 63'↑↓Remplacement - J. Casimir (remplace L. Deedson)Haïti, 63e
- 64'↑↓Remplacement - Lucas Paqueta (remplace G. Martinelli)Brésil, 64e
- 64'↑↓Remplacement - M. Cunha (remplace Endrick)Brésil, 64e
- 65'Carton jaune - Douglas SantosBrésil, 65e
- 71'↑↓Remplacement - R. Providence (remplace L. Joseph)Haïti, 71e
- 72'Carton jaune - D. Jean JacquesHaïti, 72e
- 81'↑↓Remplacement - Vinicius Junior (remplace Danilo Santos)Brésil, 81e
- 81'↑↓Remplacement - Bruno Guimaraes (remplace Ederson)Brésil, 81e
- 81'↑↓Remplacement - J. Bellegarde (remplace D. Etienne)Haïti, 81e
- 24'⚽But - H. Delcroix1-0Brésil
- 1 Alisson Goalkeeper
- 13 Danilo Defender
- 4 Marquinhos Defender
- 3 Gabriel Magalhães Defender
- 16 Douglas Santos Defender
- 8 Bruno Guimarães Midfielder
- 5 Casemiro Midfielder
- 20 Lucas Paquetá Midfielder
- 11 Raphinha Forward
- 9 Matheus Cunha Forward
- 7 Vinícius Júnior Forward
- 26 Rayan
- 12 Weverton
- 23 Ederson
- 6 Alex Sandro
- 14 Bremer
- 15 Léo Pereira
- 24 Roger Ibañez
- 17 Fabinho
- 21 Luiz Henrique
- 2 Éderson
- 18 Danilo Santos
- 19 Endrick
- 22 Gabriel Martinelli
- 25 Igor Thiago
- 1 Johny Placide Goalkeeper
- 2 Carlens Arcus Defender
- 22 Jean-Kévin Duverne Defender
- 4 Ricardo Adé Defender
- 5 Hannes Delcroix Defender
- 8 Martin Expérience Defender
- 21 Josué Casimir Midfielder
- 17 Danley Jean Jacques Midfielder
- 10 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Midfielder
- 15 Ruben Providence Midfielder
- 20 Frantzdy Pierrot Forward
- 12 Alexandre Pierre
- 23 Josué Duverger
- 3 Keeto Thermoncy
- 13 Duke Lacroix
- 14 Garven-Michee Metusala
- 24 Wilguens Paugain
- 6 Carl Fred Sainté
- 25 Dominique Simon
- 26 Woodensky Pierre
- 7 Derrick Etienne
- 9 Duckens Nazon
- 11 Louicius Don Deedson
- 16 Lenny Joseph
- 18 Wilson Isidor
- 19 Yassin Fortune
- Tirs cadres : Brazil 5 / Haiti 3
- Tirs : Brazil 8 / Haiti 8
- Possession : Brazil 57% / Haiti 43%
- Corners : Brazil 4 / Haiti 4
- Fautes : Brazil 12 / Haiti 15
- Cartons jaunes : Brazil 1 / Haiti 3
- Passes : Brazil 520 / Haiti 392
- Precision des passes : Brazil 89% / Haiti 83%
- xG : Brazil 1.50 / Haiti 0.30
- Matheus Cunha (Brazil) : note 9.3, 2 but(s)
- Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) : note 8.2, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
- Lucas Paquetá (Brazil) : note 7.5, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
- Alisson (Brazil) : note 7.3, 2 arret(s)
- Marquinhos (Brazil) : note 7.7
- Gabriel Magalhães (Brazil) : note 7.5
- Johny Placide (Haiti) : note 6.5, 2 arret(s)
- Bruno Guimarães (Brazil) : note 7.2
No confirmed absence yet.
- 20/06/2026 Brazil 3-0 Haiti (World Cup)
- 09/06/2016 Brazil 7-1 Haiti (Copa America)
- 7'⚽But - Vinicius Junior (passe Rayan)Brésil, 7e
- 22'VARVAR - Vinicius JuniorBrésil, 22e
- 45+3'⚽But - Vinicius Junior (passe Bruno Guimaraes)Brésil, 45+3e
- 1 Angus Gunn Goalkeeper
- 22 Nathan Patterson Defender
- 13 Jack Hendry Defender
- 26 Scott McKenna Defender
- 3 Andy Robertson Defender
- 19 Lewis Ferguson Midfielder
- 23 Kenny McLean Midfielder
- 17 Ben Gannon-Doak Midfielder
- 4 Scott McTominay Midfielder
- 7 John McGinn Midfielder
- 20 Lawrence Shankland Forward
- 12 Liam Kelly
- 21 Craig Gordon
- 2 Aaron Hickey
- 5 Grant Hanley
- 6 Kieran Tierney
- 15 John Souttar
- 16 Dominic Hyam
- 24 Tony Ralston
- 8 Tyler Fletcher
- 11 Ryan Christie
- 25 Findlay Curtis
- 9 Lyndon Dykes
- 10 Che Adams
- 14 Ross Stewart
- 18 George Hirst
- 1 Alisson Goalkeeper
- 13 Danilo Defender
- 4 Marquinhos Defender
- 3 Gabriel Magalhães Defender
- 16 Douglas Santos Defender
- 8 Bruno Guimarães Midfielder
- 5 Casemiro Midfielder
- 20 Lucas Paquetá Midfielder
- 26 Rayan Forward
- 9 Matheus Cunha Forward
- 7 Vinícius Júnior Forward
- 12 Weverton
- 23 Ederson
- 6 Alex Sandro
- 14 Bremer
- 15 Léo Pereira
- 24 Roger Ibañez
- 2 Éderson
- 17 Fabinho
- 18 Danilo Santos
- 21 Luiz Henrique
- 10 Neymar
- 19 Endrick
- 22 Gabriel Martinelli
- 25 Igor Thiago
- Tirs cadres : Scotland 0 / Brazil 1
- Tirs : Scotland 0 / Brazil 5
- Possession : Scotland 48% / Brazil 52%
- Corners : Scotland 0 / Brazil 1
- Fautes : Scotland 0 / Brazil 1
- Passes : Scotland 143 / Brazil 152
- Precision des passes : Scotland 87% / Brazil 94%
- xG : Scotland 0.00 / Brazil 1.06
- Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) : note 7.7, 1 but(s)
- Rayan (Brazil) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
- Gabriel Magalhães (Brazil) : note 7
- Nathan Patterson (Scotland) : note 6.9
- Lucas Paquetá (Brazil) : note 6.7
- Marquinhos (Brazil) : note 6.6
- Casemiro (Brazil) : note 6.6
- Matheus Cunha (Brazil) : note 6.6
- Neymar : Brazil · Missing Fixture · Calf Injury
- Raphinha : Brazil · Missing Fixture · Hamstring muscle injury
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
- 10'⚽But - BonoHaïti, 10e
- 39'⚽But - A. HakimiMaroc, 39e
- 43'⚽But - W. Isidor (passe J. Duverne)Haïti, 43e
- 45+1'⚽But - I. Saibari (passe A. Hakimi)Maroc, 45+1e
- 1 Yassine Bounou Goalkeeper
- 2 Achraf Hakimi Defender
- 25 Redouane Halhal Defender
- 18 Chadi Riad Defender
- 26 Anass Salah-Eddine Defender
- 4 Sofyan Amrabat Midfielder
- 24 Neil El Aynaoui Midfielder
- 10 Brahim Díaz Midfielder
- 11 Ismael Saibari Midfielder
- 23 Bilal El Khannouss Midfielder
- 20 Ayoub El Kaabi Forward
- 12 Munir El Kajoui
- 22 Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
- 3 Noussair Mazraoui
- 5 Marwane Saadane
- 13 Zakaria El Ouahdi
- 14 Issa Diop
- 19 Youssef Belammari
- 6 Ayyoub Bouaddi
- 7 Chemsdine Talbi
- 8 Azzedine Ounahi
- 15 Samir El Mourabet
- 16 Gessime Yassine
- 17 Amine Sbai
- 9 Soufiane Rahimi
- 21 Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab
- 1 Johny Placide Goalkeeper
- 22 Jean-Kévin Duverne Defender
- 4 Ricardo Adé Defender
- 5 Hannes Delcroix Defender
- 8 Martin Expérience Defender
- 21 Josué Casimir Midfielder
- 17 Danley Jean Jacques Midfielder
- 10 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Midfielder
- 15 Ruben Providence Midfielder
- 18 Wilson Isidor Forward
- 16 Lenny Joseph Forward
- 12 Alexandre Pierre
- 23 Josué Duverger
- 2 Carlens Arcus
- 3 Keeto Thermoncy
- 14 Garven-Michee Metusala
- 13 Duke Lacroix
- 6 Carl Fred Sainté
- 24 Wilguens Paugain
- 26 Woodensky Pierre
- 25 Dominique Simon
- 7 Derrick Etienne
- 20 Frantzdy Pierrot
- 11 Louicius Don Deedson
- 19 Yassin Fortune
- 9 Duckens Nazon
- Tirs cadres : Morocco 1 / Haiti 1
- Tirs : Morocco 4 / Haiti 2
- Possession : Morocco 70% / Haiti 30%
- Corners : Morocco 2 / Haiti 0
- Fautes : Morocco 2 / Haiti 2
- Passes : Morocco 167 / Haiti 74
- Precision des passes : Morocco 92% / Haiti 86%
- xG : Morocco 0.54 / Haiti 0.89
- Lenny Joseph (Haiti) : note 7.2, 1 but(s)
- Jean-Kévin Duverne (Haiti) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
- Bilal El Khannouss (Morocco) : note 7.3
- Johny Placide (Haiti) : note 6.6, 1 arret(s)
- Hannes Delcroix (Haiti) : note 6.9
- Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) : note 6.7
- Ismael Saibari (Morocco) : note 6.7
- Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco) : note 6.7
No confirmed absence yet.
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
|Team
|J
|G
|N
|P
|BP
|BC
|Diff
|Pts
|Brazil
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|4
|Morocco
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Scotland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Haiti
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-4
|0
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