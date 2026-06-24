World Cup 2026: Brazil lead Scotland 2-0 at half-time

Brazil lead Scotland 2-0 at half-time in their 2026 World Cup Group C match in Miami thanks to two goals from Vinícius Júnior.

Brazil lead Scotland 2-0 at half-time in their 2026 World Cup Group C match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Both Brazilian goals were scored by Vinícius Júnior, in the 7th and 45+3rd minutes, with the latter set up by Bruno Guimarães. A goal in the 22nd minute was ruled out after a VAR intervention.

Facing a Scotland side looking to respond after their 1-0 defeat to Morocco, Brazil, who beat Haiti 3-0 in their previous match, took an early lead. The Auriverde showed attacking intensity from the start and are narrowly dominating possession, with 52% to their opponents’ 48%.

The opening goal came after Rayan set up Vinícius Júnior, underlining Brazil’s attacking coordination. Vinícius Júnior is confirming his major role in Carlo Ancelotti’s attacking setup, with Brazil lined up in a 4-3-3. Over the first half as a whole, Brazil hit the target only once but had five shots on goal, illustrating their efficiency.

For Scotland, lining up in a 4-2-3-1 under Steve Clarke, the lack of clear chances is notable. The Scots did not manage a single shot, reflecting their difficulties in breaking through a solid Brazilian defence featuring Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhães. Balanced possession and an 87% pass accuracy rate were not enough for the Scots to create danger.

Brazil’s midfield of Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães and Lucas Paquetá managed to impose its rhythm, putting the opposing defence to work and feeding the attacking efficiency of the trio of Rayan, Matheus Cunha and Vinícius Júnior. The VAR intervention also worked in Brazil’s favour by ruling out a goal potentially awarded to Vinícius in the 22nd minute.

Scotland Half-time 0-2 Hard Rock Stadium Brazil Brazil Fil du match 7' ⚽ But - Vinicius Junior (passe Rayan) 22' VAR VAR - Vinicius Junior 45+3' ⚽ But - Vinicius Junior (passe Bruno Guimaraes) Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : Scotland 0 / Brazil 1

: Scotland 0 / Brazil 1 Tirs : Scotland 0 / Brazil 5

: Scotland 0 / Brazil 5 Possession : Scotland 48% / Brazil 52%

: Scotland 48% / Brazil 52% Corners : Scotland 0 / Brazil 1

: Scotland 0 / Brazil 1 Fautes : Scotland 0 / Brazil 1

: Scotland 0 / Brazil 1 Passes : Scotland 143 / Brazil 152

: Scotland 143 / Brazil 152 Precision des passes : Scotland 87% / Brazil 94%

: Scotland 87% / Brazil 94% xG : Scotland 0.00 / Brazil 1.06

Group C schedule View full schedule View match details for Brazil - Morocco Match center Brazil - Morocco Brazil 1-1 1-1 Morocco Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 21' ⚽ But - I. Saibari 0-1 32' ⚽ But - Vinicius Junior 1-1 37' Carton jaune - Casemiro 43' Carton jaune - Ibanez 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - Ibanez (remplace Danilo) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - Casemiro (remplace Fabinho) 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - Lucas Paqueta (remplace M. Cunha) 62' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Thiago (remplace Luiz Henrique) 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Diaz (remplace C. Talbi) 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Ounahi (remplace S. El Mourabet) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mazraoui (remplace A. Salah-Eddine) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. El Khannouss (remplace A. Amaimouni) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - Bruno Guimaraes (remplace Danilo Santos) 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Saibari (remplace S. Rahimi) Line-ups Brazil System 4-2-3-1 Coach Carlo Ancelotti Starters 11 1 Alisson Goalkeeper 24 Roger Ibañez Defender 4 Marquinhos Defender 3 Gabriel Magalhães Defender 16 Douglas Santos Defender 5 Casemiro Midfielder 8 Bruno Guimarães Midfielder 20 Lucas Paquetá Midfielder 11 Raphinha Midfielder 7 Vinícius Júnior Midfielder 25 Igor Thiago Forward Substitutes 14 13 Danilo

17 Fabinho

21 Luiz Henrique

9 Matheus Cunha

23 Ederson

12 Weverton

6 Alex Sandro

14 Bremer

15 Léo Pereira

18 Danilo Santos

26 Rayan

2 Éderson

19 Endrick

22 Gabriel Martinelli Morocco System 4-2-3-1 Coach Mohamed Ouahbi Starters 11 1 Bono Goalkeeper 2 Achraf Hakimi Defender 14 Issa Diop Defender 18 Chadi Riad Defender 3 Noussair Mazraoui Defender 24 Neil El Aynaoui Midfielder 6 Ayyoub Bouaddi Midfielder 10 Brahim Díaz Midfielder 8 Azzedine Ounahi Midfielder 23 Bilal El Khannouss Midfielder 11 Ismael Saibari Forward Substitutes 15 7 Chemsdine Talbi

15 Samir El Mourabet

12 Munir El Kajoui

22 Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti

26 Anass Salah-Eddine

5 Marwane Saadane

25 Redouane Halhal

13 Zakaria El Ouahdi

19 Youssef Belammari

17 Amine Sbai

16 Gessime Yassine

4 Sofyan Amrabat

20 Ayoub El Kaabi

9 Soufiane Rahimi

21 Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab Match stats Tirs cadres : Brazil 4 / Morocco 2

: Brazil 4 / Morocco 2 Tirs : Brazil 10 / Morocco 12

: Brazil 10 / Morocco 12 Possession : Brazil 55% / Morocco 45%

: Brazil 55% / Morocco 45% Corners : Brazil 4 / Morocco 0

: Brazil 4 / Morocco 0 Fautes : Brazil 14 / Morocco 12

: Brazil 14 / Morocco 12 Cartons jaunes : Brazil 2 / Morocco 0

: Brazil 2 / Morocco 0 Passes : Brazil 465 / Morocco 383

: Brazil 465 / Morocco 383 Precision des passes : Brazil 88% / Morocco 86%

: Brazil 88% / Morocco 86% xG : Brazil 1.12 / Morocco 1.28 Key players Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) : note 8.2, 1 but(s)

(Brazil) : note 8.2, 1 but(s) Ismael Saibari (Morocco) : note 7.7, 1 but(s)

(Morocco) : note 7.7, 1 but(s) Bruno Guimarães (Brazil) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Brazil) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Brahim Díaz (Morocco) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Morocco) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Bono (Morocco) : note 6.9, 3 arret(s)

(Morocco) : note 6.9, 3 arret(s) Marquinhos (Brazil) : note 7.2

(Brazil) : note 7.2 Gabriel Magalhães (Brazil) : note 7.2

(Brazil) : note 7.2 Alisson (Brazil) : note 6.5, 1 arret(s) Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 25/03/2023 Morocco 2-1 Brazil (Friendlies) Group C Brazil Finished 1-1 MetLife Stadium Morocco Morocco View match details for Haiti - Scotland Match center Haiti - Scotland Haiti 0-1 0-1 Scotland Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 28' ⚽ But - J. McGinn 0-1 39' Carton jaune - J. Bellegarde 46' Carton jaune - A. Hickey 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Deedson (remplace J. Casimir) 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Gannon-Doak (remplace R. Christie) 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Hickey (remplace N. Patterson) 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Adams (remplace L. Dykes) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - W. Isidor (remplace L. Joseph) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. McGinn (remplace F. Curtis) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Shankland (remplace K. McLean) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Providence (remplace Y. Fortune) 90+1' Carton jaune - F. Curtis 90+5' Carton jaune - K. McLean Line-ups Haiti System 4-4-2 Coach Sebastien Migne Starters 11 1 Johny Placide Goalkeeper 2 Carlens Arcus Defender 4 Ricardo Adé Defender 5 Hannes Delcroix Defender 8 Martin Expérience Defender 11 Louicius Don Deedson Midfielder 17 Danley Jean Jacques Midfielder 10 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Midfielder 15 Ruben Providence Midfielder 20 Frantzdy Pierrot Forward 18 Wilson Isidor Forward Substitutes 15 21 Josué Casimir

12 Alexandre Pierre

23 Josué Duverger

3 Keeto Thermoncy

13 Duke Lacroix

14 Garven-Michee Metusala

22 Jean-Kévin Duverne

24 Wilguens Paugain

6 Carl Fred Sainté

25 Dominique Simon

26 Woodensky Pierre

7 Derrick Etienne

9 Duckens Nazon

16 Lenny Joseph

19 Yassin Fortune Scotland System 4-4-2 Coach Steve Clarke Starters 11 1 Angus Gunn Goalkeeper 2 Aaron Hickey Defender 5 Grant Hanley Defender 13 Jack Hendry Defender 3 Andy Robertson Defender 17 Ben Gannon-Doak Midfielder 4 Scott McTominay Midfielder 19 Lewis Ferguson Midfielder 7 John McGinn Midfielder 20 Lawrence Shankland Forward 10 Che Adams Forward Substitutes 15 12 Liam Kelly

21 Craig Gordon

6 Kieran Tierney

15 John Souttar

16 Dominic Hyam

22 Nathan Patterson

24 Tony Ralston

26 Scott McKenna

8 Tyler Fletcher

11 Ryan Christie

23 Kenny McLean

25 Findlay Curtis

9 Lyndon Dykes

14 Ross Stewart

18 George Hirst Match stats Tirs cadres : Haiti 2 / Scotland 2

: Haiti 2 / Scotland 2 Tirs : Haiti 14 / Scotland 9

: Haiti 14 / Scotland 9 Possession : Haiti 54% / Scotland 46%

: Haiti 54% / Scotland 46% Corners : Haiti 4 / Scotland 3

: Haiti 4 / Scotland 3 Fautes : Haiti 23 / Scotland 21

: Haiti 23 / Scotland 21 Cartons jaunes : Haiti 1 / Scotland 3

: Haiti 1 / Scotland 3 Passes : Haiti 426 / Scotland 366

: Haiti 426 / Scotland 366 Precision des passes : Haiti 85% / Scotland 82%

: Haiti 85% / Scotland 82% xG : Haiti 1.01 / Scotland 1.07 Key players John McGinn (Scotland) : note 7.2, 1 but(s)

(Scotland) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Grant Hanley (Scotland) : note 7.5

(Scotland) : note 7.5 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Haiti) : note 7.2, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Haiti) : note 7.2, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Johny Placide (Haiti) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s)

(Haiti) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Angus Gunn (Scotland) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s)

(Scotland) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Ben Gannon-Doak (Scotland) : note 7.3

(Scotland) : note 7.3 Lewis Ferguson (Scotland) : note 7.3

(Scotland) : note 7.3 Ricardo Adé (Haiti) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group C Haiti Finished 0-1 Gillette Stadium Scotland Scotland View match details for Scotland - Morocco Match center Scotland - Morocco Scotland 0-1 0-1 Morocco Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 2' ⚽ But - I. Saibari 0-1 23' Carton jaune - I. Diop 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Tierney (remplace B. Gannon-Doak) 65' Carton jaune - A. Robertson 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Adams (remplace L. Dykes) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Christie (remplace K. McLean) 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Saibari (remplace S. Rahimi) 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. El Khannouss (remplace C. Talbi) 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Diaz (remplace A. Amaimouni) 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Patterson (remplace A. Ralston) 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. McGinn (remplace R. Stewart) 90' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Ounahi (remplace S. El Mourabet) Line-ups Scotland System 4-4-1-1 Coach Steve Clarke Starters 11 1 Angus Gunn Goalkeeper 22 Nathan Patterson Defender 5 Grant Hanley Defender 13 Jack Hendry Defender 3 Andy Robertson Defender 7 John McGinn Midfielder 11 Ryan Christie Midfielder 19 Lewis Ferguson Midfielder 6 Kieran Tierney Midfielder 4 Scott McTominay Forward 10 Che Adams Forward Substitutes 15 17 Ben Gannon-Doak

12 Liam Kelly

21 Craig Gordon

2 Aaron Hickey

15 John Souttar

16 Dominic Hyam

24 Tony Ralston

26 Scott McKenna

8 Tyler Fletcher

23 Kenny McLean

25 Findlay Curtis

9 Lyndon Dykes

14 Ross Stewart

18 George Hirst

20 Lawrence Shankland Morocco System 4-2-3-1 Coach Mohamed Ouahbi Starters 11 1 Bono Goalkeeper 2 Achraf Hakimi Defender 14 Issa Diop Defender 18 Chadi Riad Defender 3 Noussair Mazraoui Defender 6 Ayyoub Bouaddi Midfielder 24 Neil El Aynaoui Midfielder 10 Brahim Díaz Midfielder 8 Azzedine Ounahi Midfielder 23 Bilal El Khannouss Midfielder 11 Ismael Saibari Forward Substitutes 15 22 Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti

12 Munir El Kajoui

26 Anass Salah-Eddine

5 Marwane Saadane

25 Redouane Halhal

19 Youssef Belammari

13 Zakaria El Ouahdi

17 Amine Sbai

7 Chemsdine Talbi

16 Gessime Yassine

15 Samir El Mourabet

4 Sofyan Amrabat

20 Ayoub El Kaabi

21 Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab

9 Soufiane Rahimi Match stats Tirs cadres : Scotland 0 / Morocco 2

: Scotland 0 / Morocco 2 Tirs : Scotland 6 / Morocco 9

: Scotland 6 / Morocco 9 Possession : Scotland 40% / Morocco 60%

: Scotland 40% / Morocco 60% Corners : Scotland 1 / Morocco 5

: Scotland 1 / Morocco 5 Fautes : Scotland 10 / Morocco 8

: Scotland 10 / Morocco 8 Cartons jaunes : Scotland 1 / Morocco 1

: Scotland 1 / Morocco 1 Passes : Scotland 417 / Morocco 634

: Scotland 417 / Morocco 634 Precision des passes : Scotland 88% / Morocco 91%

: Scotland 88% / Morocco 91% xG : Scotland 0.54 / Morocco 0.83 Key players Ismael Saibari (Morocco) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(Morocco) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Brahim Díaz (Morocco) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Morocco) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Jack Hendry (Scotland) : note 7.7

(Scotland) : note 7.7 Angus Gunn (Scotland) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s)

(Scotland) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Lewis Ferguson (Scotland) : note 7.2

(Scotland) : note 7.2 Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) : note 7.2

(Morocco) : note 7.2 Chadi Riad (Morocco) : note 7

(Morocco) : note 7 Kieran Tierney (Scotland) : note 6.9 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group C Scotland Finished 0-1 Gillette Stadium Morocco Morocco View match details for Brazil - Haiti Match center Brazil - Haiti Brazil 3-0 3-0 Haiti Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 4' Carton jaune - C. Arcus 23' ⚽ But - M. Cunha 1-0 36' ⚽ But - M. Cunha 2-0 40' ↑↓ Remplacement - Raphinha (remplace Rayan) 45+3' ⚽ But - Vinicius Junior 3-0 45+4' Carton jaune - F. Pierrot 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Arcus (remplace D. Simon) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Pierrot (remplace W. Isidor) 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Casimir (remplace L. Deedson) 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - Lucas Paqueta (remplace G. Martinelli) 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Cunha (remplace Endrick) 65' Carton jaune - Douglas Santos 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Providence (remplace L. Joseph) 72' Carton jaune - D. Jean Jacques 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - Vinicius Junior (remplace Danilo Santos) 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - Bruno Guimaraes (remplace Ederson) 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Bellegarde (remplace D. Etienne) 24' ⚽ But - H. Delcroix 1-0 Line-ups Brazil System 4-3-3 Coach Carlo Ancelotti Starters 11 1 Alisson Goalkeeper 13 Danilo Defender 4 Marquinhos Defender 3 Gabriel Magalhães Defender 16 Douglas Santos Defender 8 Bruno Guimarães Midfielder 5 Casemiro Midfielder 20 Lucas Paquetá Midfielder 11 Raphinha Forward 9 Matheus Cunha Forward 7 Vinícius Júnior Forward Substitutes 14 26 Rayan

12 Weverton

23 Ederson

6 Alex Sandro

14 Bremer

15 Léo Pereira

24 Roger Ibañez

17 Fabinho

21 Luiz Henrique

2 Éderson

18 Danilo Santos

19 Endrick

22 Gabriel Martinelli

25 Igor Thiago Haiti System 5-4-1 Coach Sebastien Migne Starters 11 1 Johny Placide Goalkeeper 2 Carlens Arcus Defender 22 Jean-Kévin Duverne Defender 4 Ricardo Adé Defender 5 Hannes Delcroix Defender 8 Martin Expérience Defender 21 Josué Casimir Midfielder 17 Danley Jean Jacques Midfielder 10 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Midfielder 15 Ruben Providence Midfielder 20 Frantzdy Pierrot Forward Substitutes 15 12 Alexandre Pierre

23 Josué Duverger

3 Keeto Thermoncy

13 Duke Lacroix

14 Garven-Michee Metusala

24 Wilguens Paugain

6 Carl Fred Sainté

25 Dominique Simon

26 Woodensky Pierre

7 Derrick Etienne

9 Duckens Nazon

11 Louicius Don Deedson

16 Lenny Joseph

18 Wilson Isidor

19 Yassin Fortune Match stats Tirs cadres : Brazil 5 / Haiti 3

: Brazil 5 / Haiti 3 Tirs : Brazil 8 / Haiti 8

: Brazil 8 / Haiti 8 Possession : Brazil 57% / Haiti 43%

: Brazil 57% / Haiti 43% Corners : Brazil 4 / Haiti 4

: Brazil 4 / Haiti 4 Fautes : Brazil 12 / Haiti 15

: Brazil 12 / Haiti 15 Cartons jaunes : Brazil 1 / Haiti 3

: Brazil 1 / Haiti 3 Passes : Brazil 520 / Haiti 392

: Brazil 520 / Haiti 392 Precision des passes : Brazil 89% / Haiti 83%

: Brazil 89% / Haiti 83% xG : Brazil 1.50 / Haiti 0.30 Key players Matheus Cunha (Brazil) : note 9.3, 2 but(s)

(Brazil) : note 9.3, 2 but(s) Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) : note 8.2, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Brazil) : note 8.2, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Lucas Paquetá (Brazil) : note 7.5, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Brazil) : note 7.5, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Alisson (Brazil) : note 7.3, 2 arret(s)

(Brazil) : note 7.3, 2 arret(s) Marquinhos (Brazil) : note 7.7

(Brazil) : note 7.7 Gabriel Magalhães (Brazil) : note 7.5

(Brazil) : note 7.5 Johny Placide (Haiti) : note 6.5, 2 arret(s)

(Haiti) : note 6.5, 2 arret(s) Bruno Guimarães (Brazil) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 20/06/2026 Brazil 3-0 Haiti (World Cup)

09/06/2016 Brazil 7-1 Haiti (Copa America) Group C Brazil Finished 3-0 Lincoln Financial Field Haiti Haiti View match details for Scotland - Brazil Match center Scotland - Brazil Scotland 0-2 Half-time · 0-2 Brazil Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 7' ⚽ But - Vinicius Junior (passe Rayan) 22' VAR VAR - Vinicius Junior 45+3' ⚽ But - Vinicius Junior (passe Bruno Guimaraes) Line-ups Scotland System 4-2-3-1 Coach Steve Clarke Starters 11 1 Angus Gunn Goalkeeper 22 Nathan Patterson Defender 13 Jack Hendry Defender 26 Scott McKenna Defender 3 Andy Robertson Defender 19 Lewis Ferguson Midfielder 23 Kenny McLean Midfielder 17 Ben Gannon-Doak Midfielder 4 Scott McTominay Midfielder 7 John McGinn Midfielder 20 Lawrence Shankland Forward Substitutes 15 12 Liam Kelly

21 Craig Gordon

2 Aaron Hickey

5 Grant Hanley

6 Kieran Tierney

15 John Souttar

16 Dominic Hyam

24 Tony Ralston

8 Tyler Fletcher

11 Ryan Christie

25 Findlay Curtis

9 Lyndon Dykes

10 Che Adams

14 Ross Stewart

18 George Hirst Brazil System 4-3-3 Coach Carlo Ancelotti Starters 11 1 Alisson Goalkeeper 13 Danilo Defender 4 Marquinhos Defender 3 Gabriel Magalhães Defender 16 Douglas Santos Defender 8 Bruno Guimarães Midfielder 5 Casemiro Midfielder 20 Lucas Paquetá Midfielder 26 Rayan Forward 9 Matheus Cunha Forward 7 Vinícius Júnior Forward Substitutes 14 12 Weverton

23 Ederson

6 Alex Sandro

14 Bremer

15 Léo Pereira

24 Roger Ibañez

2 Éderson

17 Fabinho

18 Danilo Santos

21 Luiz Henrique

10 Neymar

19 Endrick

22 Gabriel Martinelli

25 Igor Thiago Match stats Tirs cadres : Scotland 0 / Brazil 1

: Scotland 0 / Brazil 1 Tirs : Scotland 0 / Brazil 5

: Scotland 0 / Brazil 5 Possession : Scotland 48% / Brazil 52%

: Scotland 48% / Brazil 52% Corners : Scotland 0 / Brazil 1

: Scotland 0 / Brazil 1 Fautes : Scotland 0 / Brazil 1

: Scotland 0 / Brazil 1 Passes : Scotland 143 / Brazil 152

: Scotland 143 / Brazil 152 Precision des passes : Scotland 87% / Brazil 94%

: Scotland 87% / Brazil 94% xG : Scotland 0.00 / Brazil 1.06 Key players Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) : note 7.7, 1 but(s)

(Brazil) : note 7.7, 1 but(s) Rayan (Brazil) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Brazil) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Gabriel Magalhães (Brazil) : note 7

(Brazil) : note 7 Nathan Patterson (Scotland) : note 6.9

(Scotland) : note 6.9 Lucas Paquetá (Brazil) : note 6.7

(Brazil) : note 6.7 Marquinhos (Brazil) : note 6.6

(Brazil) : note 6.6 Casemiro (Brazil) : note 6.6

(Brazil) : note 6.6 Matheus Cunha (Brazil) : note 6.6 Absences & injuries Neymar : Brazil · Missing Fixture · Calf Injury

: Brazil · Missing Fixture · Calf Injury Raphinha : Brazil · Missing Fixture · Hamstring muscle injury Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group C Scotland Half-time 0-2 Hard Rock Stadium Brazil Brazil View match details for Morocco - Haiti Match center Morocco - Haiti Morocco 2-2 Half-time · 2-2 Haiti Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 10' ⚽ But - Bono 39' ⚽ But - A. Hakimi 43' ⚽ But - W. Isidor (passe J. Duverne) 45+1' ⚽ But - I. Saibari (passe A. Hakimi) Line-ups Morocco System 4-2-3-1 Coach Mohamed Ouahbi Starters 11 1 Yassine Bounou Goalkeeper 2 Achraf Hakimi Defender 25 Redouane Halhal Defender 18 Chadi Riad Defender 26 Anass Salah-Eddine Defender 4 Sofyan Amrabat Midfielder 24 Neil El Aynaoui Midfielder 10 Brahim Díaz Midfielder 11 Ismael Saibari Midfielder 23 Bilal El Khannouss Midfielder 20 Ayoub El Kaabi Forward Substitutes 15 12 Munir El Kajoui

22 Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti

3 Noussair Mazraoui

5 Marwane Saadane

13 Zakaria El Ouahdi

14 Issa Diop

19 Youssef Belammari

6 Ayyoub Bouaddi

7 Chemsdine Talbi

8 Azzedine Ounahi

15 Samir El Mourabet

16 Gessime Yassine

17 Amine Sbai

9 Soufiane Rahimi

21 Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab Haiti System 4-4-2 Coach Sebastien Migne Starters 11 1 Johny Placide Goalkeeper 22 Jean-Kévin Duverne Defender 4 Ricardo Adé Defender 5 Hannes Delcroix Defender 8 Martin Expérience Defender 21 Josué Casimir Midfielder 17 Danley Jean Jacques Midfielder 10 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Midfielder 15 Ruben Providence Midfielder 18 Wilson Isidor Forward 16 Lenny Joseph Forward Substitutes 15 12 Alexandre Pierre

23 Josué Duverger

2 Carlens Arcus

3 Keeto Thermoncy

14 Garven-Michee Metusala

13 Duke Lacroix

6 Carl Fred Sainté

24 Wilguens Paugain

26 Woodensky Pierre

25 Dominique Simon

7 Derrick Etienne

20 Frantzdy Pierrot

11 Louicius Don Deedson

19 Yassin Fortune

9 Duckens Nazon Match stats Tirs cadres : Morocco 1 / Haiti 1

: Morocco 1 / Haiti 1 Tirs : Morocco 4 / Haiti 2

: Morocco 4 / Haiti 2 Possession : Morocco 70% / Haiti 30%

: Morocco 70% / Haiti 30% Corners : Morocco 2 / Haiti 0

: Morocco 2 / Haiti 0 Fautes : Morocco 2 / Haiti 2

: Morocco 2 / Haiti 2 Passes : Morocco 167 / Haiti 74

: Morocco 167 / Haiti 74 Precision des passes : Morocco 92% / Haiti 86%

: Morocco 92% / Haiti 86% xG : Morocco 0.54 / Haiti 0.89 Key players Lenny Joseph (Haiti) : note 7.2, 1 but(s)

(Haiti) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Jean-Kévin Duverne (Haiti) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Haiti) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Bilal El Khannouss (Morocco) : note 7.3

(Morocco) : note 7.3 Johny Placide (Haiti) : note 6.6, 1 arret(s)

(Haiti) : note 6.6, 1 arret(s) Hannes Delcroix (Haiti) : note 6.9

(Haiti) : note 6.9 Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) : note 6.7

(Morocco) : note 6.7 Ismael Saibari (Morocco) : note 6.7

(Morocco) : note 6.7 Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco) : note 6.7 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group C Morocco Half-time 2-2 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Haiti Haiti