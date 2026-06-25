World Cup 2026: Brazil cruise to 3-0 win over Scotland at Hard Rock Stadium

Brazil beat Scotland 3-0 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami as Vinícius Júnior scored twice and Matheus Cunha added another in Group C of the 2026 World Cup.

Henry DONCHE
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SUMMARY

Brazil dominated Scotland 3-0 on June 24, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on the third matchday of Group C at the World Cup. A clear victory came thanks to a brace from Vinícius Júnior (7th, 45+3rd) and a goal from Matheus Cunha (60th), putting the Auriverde in a strong position to qualify. The match, refereed by César Arturo Ramos, confirmed the technical and collective superiority of the South Americans over a Scotland side that struggled in attack.

Before this meeting, Scotland, after an opening defeat to Morocco (0-1), were under significant pressure to get back to winning ways in Miami. Brazil, meanwhile, remained unbeaten in the group with four points from their first two matchdays, including a comprehensive 3-0 win over Haiti. This Group C fixture was a crucial step for both teams as the round of 16 approached.

From the start, Brazil imposed their tempo with a high press and clear control of the ball (52% possession). In a well-worked move, Vinícius Júnior opened the scoring after an assist from Rayan in the 7th minute. VAR confirmed the goal after a review phase in the 22nd minute. Just before the break, Bruno Guimarães provided another assist for Vinícius Júnior, who scored his second goal (45+3rd), leaving Scotland stunned at halftime.

The second half saw Brazil’s dominance continue, despite tactical changes. Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti strengthened his midfield with the introduction of Casemiro in place of Fabinho (65th), while Scotland’s Steve Clarke made three substitutions in an attempt to revive his team. However, in the 60th minute, Matheus Cunha widened the gap from another Bruno Guimarães pass, confirming Brazil’s control of the match.

The Scots, lined up in a 4-2-3-1 with Angus Gunn in goal and a defense made up of Nathan Patterson, Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna and Andy Robertson, struggled to trouble goalkeeper Alisson, who was protected by a solid back line of Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães and Douglas Santos. In midfield, Bruno Guimarães and Lucas Paquetá orchestrated play perfectly alongside Casemiro, and the attack led by Vinícius Júnior, Matheus Cunha and Rayan proved efficient in front of goal.

Scotland struggle despite a competitive team

Steve Clarke had opted for a 4-2-3-1 with John McGinn, Scott McTominay, Lewis Ferguson and Kenny McLean in midfield, supporting Lawrence Shankland up front. Despite visible commitment and several attacking attempts, including 11 shots and 3 on target, the Scots never managed to convert, repeatedly running into interventions from the Brazilian defense and an alert Alisson. The defensive reshuffle after the break was not enough to disrupt Brazil’s rhythm. Angus Gunn made 4 saves, though Scotland remained on zero.

Controlled Brazil with a sharp attack and creative midfield

Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil played in a 4-3-3, making use of the speed and creativity of Vinícius Júnior. Bruno Guimarães was the playmaker, delivering two assists and contributing effectively to the attacking play. Matheus Cunha, a scorer and active in open play, completed this attacking trio alongside Rayan, whose ideas often unsettled the Scottish defense. The defensive solidity led by Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhães limited the spaces, with constant pressing and good midfield balance supported by Casemiro.

In summary, Brazil confirmed their ability to manage matches in this group stage and moved closer to an almost assured qualification for the round of 16, while Scotland will have to reassess their lines before moving on to their next match if they hope to stay alive in the competition.

Scotland
Finished Hard Rock Stadium
Brazil
24/06/2026 23:00 Group C
Fil du match
  1. 7'But - Vinicius Junior (passe Rayan)Brésil, 7e
  2. 22'VAR - Vinicius JuniorBrésil, 22e
  3. 45+3'But - Vinicius Junior (passe Bruno Guimaraes)Brésil, 45+3e
  4. 46'Remplacement - A. Robertson (remplace K. Tierney)Écosse, 46e
  5. 60'But - M. Cunha (passe Bruno Guimaraes)Brésil, 60e
  6. 62'Carton jaune - DaniloBrésil, 62e
  7. 65'Remplacement - Casemiro (remplace Fabinho)Brésil, 65e
  8. 66'Remplacement - Lucas Paqueta (remplace G. Martinelli)Brésil, 66e
  9. 76'Remplacement - M. Cunha (remplace Neymar)Brésil, 76e
  10. 82'Remplacement - N. Patterson (remplace A. Ralston)Écosse, 82e
  11. 82'Remplacement - B. Gannon-Doak (remplace R. Christie)Écosse, 82e
  12. 82'Remplacement - Douglas Santos (remplace Alex Sandro)Brésil, 82e
  13. 82'Remplacement - Rayan (remplace Endrick)Brésil, 82e
  14. 82'Carton jaune - FabinhoBrésil, 82e
  15. 89'Carton jaune - R. ChristieÉcosse, 89e
  16. 90+1'Remplacement - L. Shankland (remplace C. Adams)Écosse, 90+1e
  17. 90+1'Remplacement - J. McGinn (remplace F. Curtis)Écosse, 90+1e
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : Scotland 3 / Brazil 8
  • Tirs : Scotland 11 / Brazil 19
  • Possession : Scotland 48% / Brazil 52%
  • Corners : Scotland 6 / Brazil 6
  • Fautes : Scotland 7 / Brazil 8
  • Cartons jaunes : Scotland 0 / Brazil 2
  • Passes : Scotland 480 / Brazil 527
  • Precision des passes : Scotland 90% / Brazil 93%
  • xG : Scotland 0.79 / Brazil 4.33
Joueurs clés
  • Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) : note 8.9, 2 but(s)
  • Bruno Guimarães (Brazil) : note 7.9, 2 passe(s) decisive(s)
  • Matheus Cunha (Brazil) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)
  • Angus Gunn (Scotland) : note 8.2, 4 arret(s)
  • Rayan (Brazil) : note 7.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
Group C schedule
View full schedule
Group C
Brazil
Finished MetLife Stadium
Morocco
Group C
Haiti
Finished Gillette Stadium
Scotland
Group C
Scotland
Finished Gillette Stadium
Morocco
Group C
Brazil
Finished Lincoln Financial Field
Haiti
Group C
Scotland
Finished Hard Rock Stadium
Brazil
Group C
Morocco
Finished Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Haiti
Group C
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Brazil32107167
Morocco32106337
Scotland310214-33
Haiti300328-60
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