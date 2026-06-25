World Cup 2026: Brazil cruise to 3-0 win over Scotland at Hard Rock Stadium

Brazil beat Scotland 3-0 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami as Vinícius Júnior scored twice and Matheus Cunha added another in Group C of the 2026 World Cup.

Brazil dominated Scotland 3-0 on June 24, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on the third matchday of Group C at the World Cup. A clear victory came thanks to a brace from Vinícius Júnior (7th, 45+3rd) and a goal from Matheus Cunha (60th), putting the Auriverde in a strong position to qualify. The match, refereed by César Arturo Ramos, confirmed the technical and collective superiority of the South Americans over a Scotland side that struggled in attack.

Before this meeting, Scotland, after an opening defeat to Morocco (0-1), were under significant pressure to get back to winning ways in Miami. Brazil, meanwhile, remained unbeaten in the group with four points from their first two matchdays, including a comprehensive 3-0 win over Haiti. This Group C fixture was a crucial step for both teams as the round of 16 approached.

From the start, Brazil imposed their tempo with a high press and clear control of the ball (52% possession). In a well-worked move, Vinícius Júnior opened the scoring after an assist from Rayan in the 7th minute. VAR confirmed the goal after a review phase in the 22nd minute. Just before the break, Bruno Guimarães provided another assist for Vinícius Júnior, who scored his second goal (45+3rd), leaving Scotland stunned at halftime.

The second half saw Brazil’s dominance continue, despite tactical changes. Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti strengthened his midfield with the introduction of Casemiro in place of Fabinho (65th), while Scotland’s Steve Clarke made three substitutions in an attempt to revive his team. However, in the 60th minute, Matheus Cunha widened the gap from another Bruno Guimarães pass, confirming Brazil’s control of the match.

The Scots, lined up in a 4-2-3-1 with Angus Gunn in goal and a defense made up of Nathan Patterson, Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna and Andy Robertson, struggled to trouble goalkeeper Alisson, who was protected by a solid back line of Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães and Douglas Santos. In midfield, Bruno Guimarães and Lucas Paquetá orchestrated play perfectly alongside Casemiro, and the attack led by Vinícius Júnior, Matheus Cunha and Rayan proved efficient in front of goal.

Scotland struggle despite a competitive team

Steve Clarke had opted for a 4-2-3-1 with John McGinn, Scott McTominay, Lewis Ferguson and Kenny McLean in midfield, supporting Lawrence Shankland up front. Despite visible commitment and several attacking attempts, including 11 shots and 3 on target, the Scots never managed to convert, repeatedly running into interventions from the Brazilian defense and an alert Alisson. The defensive reshuffle after the break was not enough to disrupt Brazil’s rhythm. Angus Gunn made 4 saves, though Scotland remained on zero.

Controlled Brazil with a sharp attack and creative midfield

Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil played in a 4-3-3, making use of the speed and creativity of Vinícius Júnior. Bruno Guimarães was the playmaker, delivering two assists and contributing effectively to the attacking play. Matheus Cunha, a scorer and active in open play, completed this attacking trio alongside Rayan, whose ideas often unsettled the Scottish defense. The defensive solidity led by Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhães limited the spaces, with constant pressing and good midfield balance supported by Casemiro.

In summary, Brazil confirmed their ability to manage matches in this group stage and moved closer to an almost assured qualification for the round of 16, while Scotland will have to reassess their lines before moving on to their next match if they hope to stay alive in the competition.

Scotland Finished 0-3 Hard Rock Stadium Brazil Brazil Fil du match 7' ⚽ But - Vinicius Junior (passe Rayan) 22' VAR VAR - Vinicius Junior 45+3' ⚽ But - Vinicius Junior (passe Bruno Guimaraes) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Robertson (remplace K. Tierney) 60' ⚽ But - M. Cunha (passe Bruno Guimaraes) 62' Carton jaune - Danilo 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - Casemiro (remplace Fabinho) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - Lucas Paqueta (remplace G. Martinelli) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Cunha (remplace Neymar) 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Patterson (remplace A. Ralston) 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Gannon-Doak (remplace R. Christie) 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - Douglas Santos (remplace Alex Sandro) 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - Rayan (remplace Endrick) 82' Carton jaune - Fabinho 89' Carton jaune - R. Christie 90+1' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Shankland (remplace C. Adams) 90+1' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. McGinn (remplace F. Curtis) Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : Scotland 3 / Brazil 8

: Scotland 3 / Brazil 8 Tirs : Scotland 11 / Brazil 19

: Scotland 11 / Brazil 19 Possession : Scotland 48% / Brazil 52%

: Scotland 48% / Brazil 52% Corners : Scotland 6 / Brazil 6

: Scotland 6 / Brazil 6 Fautes : Scotland 7 / Brazil 8

: Scotland 7 / Brazil 8 Cartons jaunes : Scotland 0 / Brazil 2

: Scotland 0 / Brazil 2 Passes : Scotland 480 / Brazil 527

: Scotland 480 / Brazil 527 Precision des passes : Scotland 90% / Brazil 93%

: Scotland 90% / Brazil 93% xG : Scotland 0.79 / Brazil 4.33 Joueurs clés Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) : note 8.9, 2 but(s)

(Brazil) : note 8.9, 2 but(s) Bruno Guimarães (Brazil) : note 7.9, 2 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Brazil) : note 7.9, 2 passe(s) decisive(s) Matheus Cunha (Brazil) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(Brazil) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Angus Gunn (Scotland) : note 8.2, 4 arret(s)

(Scotland) : note 8.2, 4 arret(s) Rayan (Brazil) : note 7.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

Group C schedule View full schedule View match details for Brazil - Morocco Match center Brazil - Morocco Brazil 1-1 1-1 Morocco Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 21' ⚽ But - I. Saibari 0-1 32' ⚽ But - Vinicius Junior 1-1 37' Carton jaune - Casemiro 43' Carton jaune - Ibanez 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - Ibanez (remplace Danilo) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - Casemiro (remplace Fabinho) 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - Lucas Paqueta (remplace M. Cunha) 62' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Thiago (remplace Luiz Henrique) 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Diaz (remplace C. Talbi) 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Ounahi (remplace S. El Mourabet) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mazraoui (remplace A. Salah-Eddine) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. El Khannouss (remplace A. Amaimouni) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - Bruno Guimaraes (remplace Danilo Santos) 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Saibari (remplace S. Rahimi) Line-ups Brazil System 4-2-3-1 Coach Carlo Ancelotti Starters 11 1 Alisson Goalkeeper 24 Roger Ibañez Defender 4 Marquinhos Defender 3 Gabriel Magalhães Defender 16 Douglas Santos Defender 5 Casemiro Midfielder 8 Bruno Guimarães Midfielder 20 Lucas Paquetá Midfielder 11 Raphinha Midfielder 7 Vinícius Júnior Midfielder 25 Igor Thiago Forward Substitutes 14 13 Danilo

17 Fabinho

21 Luiz Henrique

9 Matheus Cunha

23 Ederson

12 Weverton

6 Alex Sandro

14 Bremer

15 Léo Pereira

18 Danilo Santos

26 Rayan

2 Éderson

19 Endrick

22 Gabriel Martinelli Morocco System 4-2-3-1 Coach Mohamed Ouahbi Starters 11 1 Bono Goalkeeper 2 Achraf Hakimi Defender 14 Issa Diop Defender 18 Chadi Riad Defender 3 Noussair Mazraoui Defender 24 Neil El Aynaoui Midfielder 6 Ayyoub Bouaddi Midfielder 10 Brahim Díaz Midfielder 8 Azzedine Ounahi Midfielder 23 Bilal El Khannouss Midfielder 11 Ismael Saibari Forward Substitutes 15 7 Chemsdine Talbi

15 Samir El Mourabet

12 Munir El Kajoui

22 Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti

26 Anass Salah-Eddine

5 Marwane Saadane

25 Redouane Halhal

13 Zakaria El Ouahdi

19 Youssef Belammari

17 Amine Sbai

16 Gessime Yassine

4 Sofyan Amrabat

20 Ayoub El Kaabi

9 Soufiane Rahimi

21 Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab Match stats Tirs cadres : Brazil 4 / Morocco 2

: Brazil 4 / Morocco 2 Tirs : Brazil 10 / Morocco 12

: Brazil 10 / Morocco 12 Possession : Brazil 55% / Morocco 45%

: Brazil 55% / Morocco 45% Corners : Brazil 4 / Morocco 0

: Brazil 4 / Morocco 0 Fautes : Brazil 14 / Morocco 12

: Brazil 14 / Morocco 12 Cartons jaunes : Brazil 2 / Morocco 0

: Brazil 2 / Morocco 0 Passes : Brazil 465 / Morocco 383

: Brazil 465 / Morocco 383 Precision des passes : Brazil 88% / Morocco 86%

: Brazil 88% / Morocco 86% xG : Brazil 1.12 / Morocco 1.28 Key players Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) : note 8.2, 1 but(s)

(Brazil) : note 8.2, 1 but(s) Ismael Saibari (Morocco) : note 7.7, 1 but(s)

(Morocco) : note 7.7, 1 but(s) Bruno Guimarães (Brazil) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Brazil) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Brahim Díaz (Morocco) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Morocco) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Bono (Morocco) : note 6.9, 3 arret(s)

(Morocco) : note 6.9, 3 arret(s) Marquinhos (Brazil) : note 7.2

(Brazil) : note 7.2 Gabriel Magalhães (Brazil) : note 7.2

(Brazil) : note 7.2 Alisson (Brazil) : note 6.5, 1 arret(s) Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 25/03/2023 Morocco 2-1 Brazil (Friendlies) Group C Brazil Finished 1-1 MetLife Stadium Morocco Morocco View match details for Haiti - Scotland Match center Haiti - Scotland Haiti 0-1 0-1 Scotland Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 28' ⚽ But - J. McGinn 0-1 39' Carton jaune - J. Bellegarde 46' Carton jaune - A. Hickey 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Deedson (remplace J. Casimir) 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Gannon-Doak (remplace R. Christie) 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Hickey (remplace N. Patterson) 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Adams (remplace L. Dykes) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - W. Isidor (remplace L. Joseph) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. McGinn (remplace F. Curtis) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Shankland (remplace K. McLean) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Providence (remplace Y. Fortune) 90+1' Carton jaune - F. Curtis 90+5' Carton jaune - K. McLean Line-ups Haiti System 4-4-2 Coach Sebastien Migne Starters 11 1 Johny Placide Goalkeeper 2 Carlens Arcus Defender 4 Ricardo Adé Defender 5 Hannes Delcroix Defender 8 Martin Expérience Defender 11 Louicius Don Deedson Midfielder 17 Danley Jean Jacques Midfielder 10 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Midfielder 15 Ruben Providence Midfielder 20 Frantzdy Pierrot Forward 18 Wilson Isidor Forward Substitutes 15 21 Josué Casimir

12 Alexandre Pierre

23 Josué Duverger

3 Keeto Thermoncy

13 Duke Lacroix

14 Garven-Michee Metusala

22 Jean-Kévin Duverne

24 Wilguens Paugain

6 Carl Fred Sainté

25 Dominique Simon

26 Woodensky Pierre

7 Derrick Etienne

9 Duckens Nazon

16 Lenny Joseph

19 Yassin Fortune Scotland System 4-4-2 Coach Steve Clarke Starters 11 1 Angus Gunn Goalkeeper 2 Aaron Hickey Defender 5 Grant Hanley Defender 13 Jack Hendry Defender 3 Andy Robertson Defender 17 Ben Gannon-Doak Midfielder 4 Scott McTominay Midfielder 19 Lewis Ferguson Midfielder 7 John McGinn Midfielder 20 Lawrence Shankland Forward 10 Che Adams Forward Substitutes 15 12 Liam Kelly

21 Craig Gordon

6 Kieran Tierney

15 John Souttar

16 Dominic Hyam

22 Nathan Patterson

24 Tony Ralston

26 Scott McKenna

8 Tyler Fletcher

11 Ryan Christie

23 Kenny McLean

25 Findlay Curtis

9 Lyndon Dykes

14 Ross Stewart

18 George Hirst Match stats Tirs cadres : Haiti 2 / Scotland 2

: Haiti 2 / Scotland 2 Tirs : Haiti 14 / Scotland 9

: Haiti 14 / Scotland 9 Possession : Haiti 54% / Scotland 46%

: Haiti 54% / Scotland 46% Corners : Haiti 4 / Scotland 3

: Haiti 4 / Scotland 3 Fautes : Haiti 23 / Scotland 21

: Haiti 23 / Scotland 21 Cartons jaunes : Haiti 1 / Scotland 3

: Haiti 1 / Scotland 3 Passes : Haiti 426 / Scotland 366

: Haiti 426 / Scotland 366 Precision des passes : Haiti 85% / Scotland 82%

: Haiti 85% / Scotland 82% xG : Haiti 1.01 / Scotland 1.07 Key players John McGinn (Scotland) : note 7.2, 1 but(s)

(Scotland) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Grant Hanley (Scotland) : note 7.5

(Scotland) : note 7.5 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Haiti) : note 7.2, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Haiti) : note 7.2, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Johny Placide (Haiti) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s)

(Haiti) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Angus Gunn (Scotland) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s)

(Scotland) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Ben Gannon-Doak (Scotland) : note 7.3

(Scotland) : note 7.3 Lewis Ferguson (Scotland) : note 7.3

(Scotland) : note 7.3 Ricardo Adé (Haiti) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group C Haiti Finished 0-1 Gillette Stadium Scotland Scotland View match details for Scotland - Morocco Match center Scotland - Morocco Scotland 0-1 0-1 Morocco Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 2' ⚽ But - I. Saibari 0-1 23' Carton jaune - I. Diop 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Tierney (remplace B. Gannon-Doak) 65' Carton jaune - A. Robertson 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Adams (remplace L. Dykes) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Christie (remplace K. McLean) 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Saibari (remplace S. Rahimi) 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. El Khannouss (remplace C. Talbi) 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Diaz (remplace A. Amaimouni) 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Patterson (remplace A. Ralston) 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. McGinn (remplace R. Stewart) 90' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Ounahi (remplace S. El Mourabet) Line-ups Scotland System 4-4-1-1 Coach Steve Clarke Starters 11 1 Angus Gunn Goalkeeper 22 Nathan Patterson Defender 5 Grant Hanley Defender 13 Jack Hendry Defender 3 Andy Robertson Defender 7 John McGinn Midfielder 11 Ryan Christie Midfielder 19 Lewis Ferguson Midfielder 6 Kieran Tierney Midfielder 4 Scott McTominay Forward 10 Che Adams Forward Substitutes 15 17 Ben Gannon-Doak

12 Liam Kelly

21 Craig Gordon

2 Aaron Hickey

15 John Souttar

16 Dominic Hyam

24 Tony Ralston

26 Scott McKenna

8 Tyler Fletcher

23 Kenny McLean

25 Findlay Curtis

9 Lyndon Dykes

14 Ross Stewart

18 George Hirst

20 Lawrence Shankland Morocco System 4-2-3-1 Coach Mohamed Ouahbi Starters 11 1 Bono Goalkeeper 2 Achraf Hakimi Defender 14 Issa Diop Defender 18 Chadi Riad Defender 3 Noussair Mazraoui Defender 6 Ayyoub Bouaddi Midfielder 24 Neil El Aynaoui Midfielder 10 Brahim Díaz Midfielder 8 Azzedine Ounahi Midfielder 23 Bilal El Khannouss Midfielder 11 Ismael Saibari Forward Substitutes 15 22 Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti

12 Munir El Kajoui

26 Anass Salah-Eddine

5 Marwane Saadane

25 Redouane Halhal

19 Youssef Belammari

13 Zakaria El Ouahdi

17 Amine Sbai

7 Chemsdine Talbi

16 Gessime Yassine

15 Samir El Mourabet

4 Sofyan Amrabat

20 Ayoub El Kaabi

21 Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab

9 Soufiane Rahimi Match stats Tirs cadres : Scotland 0 / Morocco 2

: Scotland 0 / Morocco 2 Tirs : Scotland 6 / Morocco 9

: Scotland 6 / Morocco 9 Possession : Scotland 40% / Morocco 60%

: Scotland 40% / Morocco 60% Corners : Scotland 1 / Morocco 5

: Scotland 1 / Morocco 5 Fautes : Scotland 10 / Morocco 8

: Scotland 10 / Morocco 8 Cartons jaunes : Scotland 1 / Morocco 1

: Scotland 1 / Morocco 1 Passes : Scotland 417 / Morocco 634

: Scotland 417 / Morocco 634 Precision des passes : Scotland 88% / Morocco 91%

: Scotland 88% / Morocco 91% xG : Scotland 0.54 / Morocco 0.83 Key players Ismael Saibari (Morocco) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(Morocco) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Brahim Díaz (Morocco) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Morocco) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Jack Hendry (Scotland) : note 7.7

(Scotland) : note 7.7 Angus Gunn (Scotland) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s)

(Scotland) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Lewis Ferguson (Scotland) : note 7.2

(Scotland) : note 7.2 Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) : note 7.2

(Morocco) : note 7.2 Chadi Riad (Morocco) : note 7

(Morocco) : note 7 Kieran Tierney (Scotland) : note 6.9 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group C Scotland Finished 0-1 Gillette Stadium Morocco Morocco View match details for Brazil - Haiti Match center Brazil - Haiti Brazil 3-0 3-0 Haiti Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 4' Carton jaune - C. Arcus 23' ⚽ But - M. Cunha 1-0 36' ⚽ But - M. Cunha 2-0 40' ↑↓ Remplacement - Raphinha (remplace Rayan) 45+3' ⚽ But - Vinicius Junior 3-0 45+4' Carton jaune - F. Pierrot 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Arcus (remplace D. Simon) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Pierrot (remplace W. Isidor) 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Casimir (remplace L. Deedson) 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - Lucas Paqueta (remplace G. Martinelli) 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Cunha (remplace Endrick) 65' Carton jaune - Douglas Santos 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Providence (remplace L. Joseph) 72' Carton jaune - D. Jean Jacques 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - Vinicius Junior (remplace Danilo Santos) 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - Bruno Guimaraes (remplace Ederson) 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Bellegarde (remplace D. Etienne) 24' ⚽ But - H. Delcroix 1-0 Line-ups Brazil System 4-3-3 Coach Carlo Ancelotti Starters 11 1 Alisson Goalkeeper 13 Danilo Defender 4 Marquinhos Defender 3 Gabriel Magalhães Defender 16 Douglas Santos Defender 8 Bruno Guimarães Midfielder 5 Casemiro Midfielder 20 Lucas Paquetá Midfielder 11 Raphinha Forward 9 Matheus Cunha Forward 7 Vinícius Júnior Forward Substitutes 14 26 Rayan

12 Weverton

23 Ederson

6 Alex Sandro

14 Bremer

15 Léo Pereira

24 Roger Ibañez

17 Fabinho

21 Luiz Henrique

2 Éderson

18 Danilo Santos

19 Endrick

22 Gabriel Martinelli

25 Igor Thiago Haiti System 5-4-1 Coach Sebastien Migne Starters 11 1 Johny Placide Goalkeeper 2 Carlens Arcus Defender 22 Jean-Kévin Duverne Defender 4 Ricardo Adé Defender 5 Hannes Delcroix Defender 8 Martin Expérience Defender 21 Josué Casimir Midfielder 17 Danley Jean Jacques Midfielder 10 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Midfielder 15 Ruben Providence Midfielder 20 Frantzdy Pierrot Forward Substitutes 15 12 Alexandre Pierre

23 Josué Duverger

3 Keeto Thermoncy

13 Duke Lacroix

14 Garven-Michee Metusala

24 Wilguens Paugain

6 Carl Fred Sainté

25 Dominique Simon

26 Woodensky Pierre

7 Derrick Etienne

9 Duckens Nazon

11 Louicius Don Deedson

16 Lenny Joseph

18 Wilson Isidor

19 Yassin Fortune Match stats Tirs cadres : Brazil 5 / Haiti 3

: Brazil 5 / Haiti 3 Tirs : Brazil 8 / Haiti 8

: Brazil 8 / Haiti 8 Possession : Brazil 57% / Haiti 43%

: Brazil 57% / Haiti 43% Corners : Brazil 4 / Haiti 4

: Brazil 4 / Haiti 4 Fautes : Brazil 12 / Haiti 15

: Brazil 12 / Haiti 15 Cartons jaunes : Brazil 1 / Haiti 3

: Brazil 1 / Haiti 3 Passes : Brazil 520 / Haiti 392

: Brazil 520 / Haiti 392 Precision des passes : Brazil 89% / Haiti 83%

: Brazil 89% / Haiti 83% xG : Brazil 1.50 / Haiti 0.30 Key players Matheus Cunha (Brazil) : note 9.3, 2 but(s)

(Brazil) : note 9.3, 2 but(s) Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) : note 8.2, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Brazil) : note 8.2, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Lucas Paquetá (Brazil) : note 7.5, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Brazil) : note 7.5, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Alisson (Brazil) : note 7.3, 2 arret(s)

(Brazil) : note 7.3, 2 arret(s) Marquinhos (Brazil) : note 7.7

(Brazil) : note 7.7 Gabriel Magalhães (Brazil) : note 7.5

(Brazil) : note 7.5 Johny Placide (Haiti) : note 6.5, 2 arret(s)

(Haiti) : note 6.5, 2 arret(s) Bruno Guimarães (Brazil) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 20/06/2026 Brazil 3-0 Haiti (World Cup)

09/06/2016 Brazil 7-1 Haiti (Copa America) Group C Brazil Finished 3-0 Lincoln Financial Field Haiti Haiti View match details for Scotland - Brazil Match center Scotland - Brazil Scotland 0-3 0-3 Brazil Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 7' ⚽ But - Vinicius Junior (passe Rayan) 22' VAR VAR - Vinicius Junior 45+3' ⚽ But - Vinicius Junior (passe Bruno Guimaraes) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Robertson (remplace K. Tierney) 60' ⚽ But - M. Cunha (passe Bruno Guimaraes) 62' Carton jaune - Danilo 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - Casemiro (remplace Fabinho) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - Lucas Paqueta (remplace G. Martinelli) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Cunha (remplace Neymar) 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Patterson (remplace A. Ralston) 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Gannon-Doak (remplace R. Christie) 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - Douglas Santos (remplace Alex Sandro) 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - Rayan (remplace Endrick) 82' Carton jaune - Fabinho 89' Carton jaune - R. Christie 90+1' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Shankland (remplace C. Adams) 90+1' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. McGinn (remplace F. Curtis) Line-ups Scotland System 4-2-3-1 Coach Steve Clarke Starters 11 1 Angus Gunn Goalkeeper 22 Nathan Patterson Defender 13 Jack Hendry Defender 26 Scott McKenna Defender 3 Andy Robertson Defender 19 Lewis Ferguson Midfielder 23 Kenny McLean Midfielder 17 Ben Gannon-Doak Midfielder 4 Scott McTominay Midfielder 7 John McGinn Midfielder 20 Lawrence Shankland Forward Substitutes 15 6 Kieran Tierney

12 Liam Kelly

21 Craig Gordon

2 Aaron Hickey

5 Grant Hanley

15 John Souttar

16 Dominic Hyam

24 Tony Ralston

8 Tyler Fletcher

11 Ryan Christie

25 Findlay Curtis

9 Lyndon Dykes

10 Che Adams

14 Ross Stewart

18 George Hirst Brazil System 4-3-3 Coach Carlo Ancelotti Starters 11 1 Alisson Goalkeeper 13 Danilo Defender 4 Marquinhos Defender 3 Gabriel Magalhães Defender 16 Douglas Santos Defender 8 Bruno Guimarães Midfielder 5 Casemiro Midfielder 20 Lucas Paquetá Midfielder 26 Rayan Forward 9 Matheus Cunha Forward 7 Vinícius Júnior Forward Substitutes 14 12 Weverton

23 Ederson

6 Alex Sandro

14 Bremer

15 Léo Pereira

24 Roger Ibañez

2 Éderson

17 Fabinho

18 Danilo Santos

21 Luiz Henrique

10 Neymar

19 Endrick

22 Gabriel Martinelli

25 Igor Thiago Match stats Tirs cadres : Scotland 3 / Brazil 8

: Scotland 3 / Brazil 8 Tirs : Scotland 11 / Brazil 19

: Scotland 11 / Brazil 19 Possession : Scotland 48% / Brazil 52%

: Scotland 48% / Brazil 52% Corners : Scotland 6 / Brazil 6

: Scotland 6 / Brazil 6 Fautes : Scotland 7 / Brazil 8

: Scotland 7 / Brazil 8 Cartons jaunes : Scotland 0 / Brazil 2

: Scotland 0 / Brazil 2 Passes : Scotland 480 / Brazil 527

: Scotland 480 / Brazil 527 Precision des passes : Scotland 90% / Brazil 93%

: Scotland 90% / Brazil 93% xG : Scotland 0.79 / Brazil 4.33 Key players Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) : note 8.9, 2 but(s)

(Brazil) : note 8.9, 2 but(s) Bruno Guimarães (Brazil) : note 7.9, 2 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Brazil) : note 7.9, 2 passe(s) decisive(s) Matheus Cunha (Brazil) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(Brazil) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Angus Gunn (Scotland) : note 8.2, 4 arret(s)

(Scotland) : note 8.2, 4 arret(s) Rayan (Brazil) : note 7.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Brazil) : note 7.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Alisson (Brazil) : note 7.9, 3 arret(s)

(Brazil) : note 7.9, 3 arret(s) Lewis Ferguson (Scotland) : note 7.9

(Scotland) : note 7.9 Gabriel Magalhães (Brazil) : note 7.6 Absences & injuries Neymar : Brazil · Missing Fixture · Calf Injury

: Brazil · Missing Fixture · Calf Injury Raphinha : Brazil · Missing Fixture · Hamstring muscle injury Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group C Scotland Finished 0-3 Hard Rock Stadium Brazil Brazil View match details for Morocco - Haiti Match center Morocco - Haiti Morocco 4-2 4-2 Haiti Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 10' ⚽ But - Bono 39' ⚽ But - A. Hakimi 43' ⚽ But - W. Isidor (passe J. Duverne) 45+1' ⚽ But - I. Saibari (passe A. Hakimi) 67' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Providence (remplace D. Nazon) 67' ↑↓ Remplacement - W. Isidor (remplace L. Deedson) 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Diaz (remplace A. Ounahi) 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Saibari (remplace S. Rahimi) 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. El Kaabi (remplace G. Yassine) 78' ⚽ But - S. Rahimi (passe C. Riad) 79' Carton jaune - D. Nazon 79' Carton jaune - J. Placide 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Duverne (remplace C. Arcus) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Jean Jacques (remplace D. Simon) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Salah-Eddine (remplace N. Mazraoui) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. El Aynaoui (remplace S. El Mourabet) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Joseph (remplace F. Pierrot) 89' ⚽ But - G. Yassine (passe S. Rahimi) 90+4' Carton jaune - J. Casimir Line-ups Morocco System 4-2-3-1 Coach Mohamed Ouahbi Starters 11 1 Yassine Bounou Goalkeeper 2 Achraf Hakimi Defender 25 Redouane Halhal Defender 18 Chadi Riad Defender 26 Anass Salah-Eddine Defender 4 Sofyan Amrabat Midfielder 24 Neil El Aynaoui Midfielder 10 Brahim Díaz Midfielder 11 Ismael Saibari Midfielder 23 Bilal El Khannouss Midfielder 20 Ayoub El Kaabi Forward Substitutes 15 12 Munir El Kajoui

22 Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti

3 Noussair Mazraoui

5 Marwane Saadane

13 Zakaria El Ouahdi

14 Issa Diop

19 Youssef Belammari

6 Ayyoub Bouaddi

7 Chemsdine Talbi

8 Azzedine Ounahi

15 Samir El Mourabet

16 Gessime Yassine

17 Amine Sbai

9 Soufiane Rahimi

21 Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab Haiti System 4-4-1-1 Coach Sebastien Migne Starters 11 1 Johny Placide Goalkeeper 22 Jean-Kévin Duverne Defender 4 Ricardo Adé Defender 5 Hannes Delcroix Defender 8 Martin Expérience Defender 21 Josué Casimir Midfielder 17 Danley Jean Jacques Midfielder 10 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Midfielder 15 Ruben Providence Midfielder 18 Wilson Isidor Forward 16 Lenny Joseph Forward Substitutes 15 11 Louicius Don Deedson

9 Duckens Nazon

12 Alexandre Pierre

23 Josué Duverger

2 Carlens Arcus

3 Keeto Thermoncy

14 Garven-Michee Metusala

13 Duke Lacroix

6 Carl Fred Sainté

24 Wilguens Paugain

26 Woodensky Pierre

25 Dominique Simon

7 Derrick Etienne

20 Frantzdy Pierrot

19 Yassin Fortune Match stats Tirs cadres : Morocco 11 / Haiti 1

: Morocco 11 / Haiti 1 Tirs : Morocco 22 / Haiti 5

: Morocco 22 / Haiti 5 Possession : Morocco 71% / Haiti 29%

: Morocco 71% / Haiti 29% Corners : Morocco 9 / Haiti 0

: Morocco 9 / Haiti 0 Fautes : Morocco 8 / Haiti 17

: Morocco 8 / Haiti 17 Cartons jaunes : Morocco 0 / Haiti 2

: Morocco 0 / Haiti 2 Passes : Morocco 533 / Haiti 229

: Morocco 533 / Haiti 229 Precision des passes : Morocco 89% / Haiti 79%

: Morocco 89% / Haiti 79% xG : Morocco 3.26 / Haiti 0.52 Key players Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) : note 7.6, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Morocco) : note 7.6, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Johny Placide (Haiti) : note 7.2, 8 arret(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Haiti) : note 7.2, 8 arret(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Wilson Isidor (Haiti) : note 7.7, 1 but(s)

(Haiti) : note 7.7, 1 but(s) Ismael Saibari (Morocco) : note 7.3, 1 but(s)

(Morocco) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Soufiane Rahimi (Morocco) : note 7.2, 1 but(s)

(Morocco) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Bilal El Khannouss (Morocco) : note 8.9

(Morocco) : note 8.9 Jean-Kévin Duverne (Haiti) : note 6.7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Haiti) : note 6.7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Chadi Riad (Morocco) : note 6.6, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group C Morocco Finished 4-2 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Haiti Haiti