“Who would have thought?” Véronique Jannot becomes a mother again at 68

French actress, singer, and humanitarian activist Véronique Jannot has announced that she has become a mother for the second time—on Mother’s Day, no less.

On Sunday, May 25, 2025, the 68-year-old shared the heartfelt news on Instagram, posting a tender photo of herself beaming alongside a smiling young man. “Nyima is now officially part of the family. A mother twice—who would have thought?” she wrote.

Already the adoptive mother of Migmar, a Tibetan orphan she welcomed into her life in 2014 through her humanitarian association Graines d’Avenir, Véronique Jannot continues to prove that motherhood knows no age limits when fueled by love and conviction.

This latest adoption carries deep personal significance. Diagnosed with cervical cancer at age 22, Jannot underwent aggressive treatment that left her infertile—a painful chapter she has since transformed into a source of strength and hope for others.

A beloved figure on French television thanks to the series Pause Café, and the unforgettable voice behind the duet Désir, désir with Laurent Voulzy, Jannot is also a committed humanitarian. As a UNICEF ambassador, she actively supports girls’ education and clean water access in Niger through programs like Volvic-UNICEF.

In 2023, she spoke candidly in Ciné Télé Revue about the challenges she faced during her daughter Migmar’s teenage years. She credits her spiritual practices and daily meditation—detailed in her book Le présent est mon refuge—with helping her navigate those trials.

With Nyima, Véronique Jannot begins a new chapter in her journey as a mother. One thing is certain: she continues to inspire through her resilience, her unwavering faith in life, and her commitment to building a chosen family grounded in love and compassion.