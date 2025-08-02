Transfer of polling centers: here are the measures taken by the ANIP

- Publicité-

The National Agency for Personal Identification (ANIP) officially launched the voter center transfer operation this Wednesday in Cotonou.

The announcement was made by the Director General of ANIP, Aristide Adjinacou Gnahoui, during a presentation of the mobile application “ANIP BJ” to political parties and civil society organizations.

According to the schedule communicated, citizens have from July 31 to September 28, 2025, to verify their voting center and, if necessary, request a transfer. To support this operation, a digital platform has been put in place. In addition, a USSD portal is now accessible via code *151#, allowing anyone, even without a smartphone or internet connection, to access the services of ANIP.

These innovations are part of a process to modernize civil status and aim to strengthen the transparency of the electoral system. They were praised by representatives of the political parties present at the meeting.

For the record, the next legislative and communal elections are set for January 11, 2026. The first round of the presidential election is scheduled for April 12 of the same year, marking the end of President Patrice Talon’s second term.