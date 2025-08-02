BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Transfer of polling centers: here are the measures taken by the ANIP

Transfer of polling centers: here are the measures taken by the ANIP

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
ANIP Bénin; @ La nation
- Publicité-

The National Agency for Personal Identification (ANIP) officially launched the voter center transfer operation this Wednesday in Cotonou.

The announcement was made by the Director General of ANIP, Aristide Adjinacou Gnahoui, during a presentation of the mobile application “ANIP BJ” to political parties and civil society organizations.

According to the schedule communicated, citizens have from July 31 to September 28, 2025, to verify their voting center and, if necessary, request a transfer. To support this operation, a digital platform has been put in place. In addition, a USSD portal is now accessible via code *151#, allowing anyone, even without a smartphone or internet connection, to access the services of ANIP.

These innovations are part of a process to modernize civil status and aim to strengthen the transparency of the electoral system. They were praised by representatives of the political parties present at the meeting.

For the record, the next legislative and communal elections are set for January 11, 2026. The first round of the presidential election is scheduled for April 12 of the same year, marking the end of President Patrice Talon’s second term.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Benin: Who is Nestor Dako, this discreet confidant of Boni Yayi who passed away in Europe?

Benin

Cotonou: six individuals arrested for stealing water meters from SONEB

Benin

Grand-Popo: a tree mysteriously catches fire in an elementary school

Benin

65 years of Benin’s independence: the official ceremony program

Benin

“I suffer from our disagreements, I struggle not to see him anymore,” Patrice Talon on Candide Azannaï

Benin

National Day of Benin: Patrice Talon kicks off the festivities with the laying of the wreath

Benin

65 years of Benin’s independence: Patrice Talon kicks off the celebrations following the wreath laying

Benin

Claudy Siar in Benin for August 1st: Between deep emotion and historical recognition

Benin

“I ask the Beninese to forgive my shortcomings,” Patrice Talon (video)

Benin

“I worked in good faith even if I may have made mistakes,” Patrice Talon

VIEW ALL FEEDS