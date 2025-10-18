Sodjinou’s endorsement: the government rejects the Democrats’ accusations

The Beninese government firmly responded on Friday, October 17, 2025, to allegations from the party Les Démocrates, which accused it of manipulating MP Michel Sodjinou in the dispute over his endorsement form.

According to government spokesman Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji, the crisis is primarily internal to the party. He rejected the idea that the State is involved in the matter, saying that the difficulties Les Démocrates are facing stem from poor internal management rather than external intervention.

“Blaming others for one’s failures is a bad habit,” the spokesman said.

He recalled that even the presidential camp has its own contradictions and divergences, but that it manages them through consensus.

In his view, the opposition would do better to show a “sense of responsibility” rather than systematically look for a scapegoat. He also states that the endorsement rules were established transparently and through consultation, and that the Executive has taken measures to protect elected officials from potential pressure.

The government thus rejects any complicity in Les Démocrates’ internal tensions and calls on party members to take greater responsibility for their disputes.