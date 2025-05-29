Sean “Diddy” Combs trial: 50 Cent responds after being mentioned in court

- Publicité-

The name of rapper 50 Cent has surfaced during the high-profile sex trafficking and racketeering trial of his longtime rival, Sean Combs, better known as P. Diddy. True to form, 50 Cent wasted no time responding on social media, using his trademark provocative tone.

According to Daily Post reports, Sean Combs—arrested in 2024—is currently on trial in New York, facing serious charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and physical and psychological abuse, following a wave of damning testimonies. Now in its third week, the trial continues to draw major media attention.

One of the most striking testimonies came from Cassie Ventura, Combs’ former partner, who described eleven years of abuse between 2007 and 2018. Capricorn Clark, a former assistant to Combs, also took the stand and made disturbing revelations.

During her testimony on Tuesday, May 27, Clark claimed she overheard Combs mentioning 50 Cent in a troubling context. She quoted him as saying to a senior executive: “I don’t like talking it out, I don’t like that. I like guns,” while directly referencing 50 Cent—his long-standing rival.

Known for his flair for mockery, 50 Cent quickly took to Instagram to mock the remark: “Oh my God, little Diddy wants me dead. I better lay low… Maybe I’ll hide out at the playoff game tonight. LOL.”

His sarcastic response comes despite Combs’ previous public denials of any personal feud with 50 Cent—though the two artists have exchanged barbs through the media for years.