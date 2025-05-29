GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Live logo
Live logo
Search

Sean “Diddy” Combs trial: 50 Cent responds after being mentioned in court

Celebrity
By Romaric Déguénon
1 min.read
HomePeopleCelebritySean "Diddy" Combs trial: 50 Cent responds after being mentioned in court
50cent vs P.Diddy
50cent vs [email protected]
- Publicité-

The name of rapper 50 Cent has surfaced during the high-profile sex trafficking and racketeering trial of his longtime rival, Sean Combs, better known as P. Diddy. True to form, 50 Cent wasted no time responding on social media, using his trademark provocative tone.

According to Daily Post reports, Sean Combs—arrested in 2024—is currently on trial in New York, facing serious charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and physical and psychological abuse, following a wave of damning testimonies. Now in its third week, the trial continues to draw major media attention.

One of the most striking testimonies came from Cassie Ventura, Combs’ former partner, who described eleven years of abuse between 2007 and 2018. Capricorn Clark, a former assistant to Combs, also took the stand and made disturbing revelations.

During her testimony on Tuesday, May 27, Clark claimed she overheard Combs mentioning 50 Cent in a troubling context. She quoted him as saying to a senior executive: “I don’t like talking it out, I don’t like that. I like guns,” while directly referencing 50 Cent—his long-standing rival.

- Publicité-

Known for his flair for mockery, 50 Cent quickly took to Instagram to mock the remark: “Oh my God, little Diddy wants me dead. I better lay low… Maybe I’ll hide out at the playoff game tonight. LOL.”

His sarcastic response comes despite Combs’ previous public denials of any personal feud with 50 Cent—though the two artists have exchanged barbs through the media for years.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NEWSFEED
World

British throne: Prince William reportedly plans to sideline Prince Andrew as future king

Somalia

“I felt at home”: Samuel Eto’o visits Somalia in symbolic show of pan-African solidarity

Cameroon

Cameroon: father of singer Lydol jailed for murder of a child

World

Argentina: Trial on Diego Maradona’s Death Declared Null

World

Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron: everything you need to know about their historic visit to Albert and Charlene of Monaco

France

France: Brigitte Macron seen slapping the president? What Richard de Seze says about the viral video

World

“Who would have thought?” Véronique Jannot becomes a mother again at 68

Benin

“Professional football is over”: Stéphane Sessègnon announces his retirement

Benin

“I’ve never had a problem with any artist,” Nikanor addresses the “Adjapiano” controversy

Ivory Coast

“Watching my mother suffer without being able to help her is my greatest pain,” says Claire Bahi

VIEW ALL FEEDS
West Africa
Southern Africa
Central Africa
East Africa
Maghreb

Copyright © 2025 BENIN WEB TV | All Right Reserved