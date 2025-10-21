Review of the Democrats’ appeal: the Court postpones its session this Monday

Scheduled for this Monday, October 20, 2025, the Constitutional Court’s decision in the case between the party Les Démocrates (LD) and the Court of First Instance of Cotonou was ultimately not handed down. The institution decided to postpone its deliberation to Thursday, October 23, according to sources close to the case.

The appeal filed by the opposition party seeks to challenge the October 13 order by which the president of the 8de Court of Cotonou had ordered the political party to return to MP Michel Sodjinou his endorsement form, withdrawn since September 2. The same order asked the Autonomous National Electoral Commission (CENA) to cancel the document if the return was not effective, and to issue a new one to the elected official.

The execution of this judicial decision led to the cancellation of the 28th endorsement form allocated to the party Les Démocrates, causing the disqualification of the presidential ticket Renaud Agodjo – Bonaventure Lodjou, whose file was thus left incomplete.

Arguing that the Cotonou court exceeded its authority, Les Démocrates maintains that only the Constitutional Court is empowered to rule on disputes related to the electoral process and endorsements. It is therefore before that court that the party filed an appeal to obtain the annulment of the October 13 order and the reinstatement of the invalidated form.

The verdict expected on October 23 will be decisive not only for the future of the Agodjo–Lodjou ticket, but also for the legal interpretation of the endorsement rules in Benin, just months before a presidential election already under high tension.