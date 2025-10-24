Real Madrid: Mbappé sends a strong message to Barça ahead of the Clasico

Brilliant since the start of the season, Kylian Mbappé was voted Real Madrid’s best player for the month of September. Having scored ten goals in six matches, the Frenchman is now preparing to play his very first Clasico against FC Barcelona. And the French striker sent a strong message to the Blaugrana.

Kylian Mbappé’s performances in the Real Madrid shirt continue to impress Spain. With ten goals and one assist in six appearances, the French international was named “Jugador Cinco Estrellas”, the award recognizing Real Madrid’s best player for the month of September.

Pleased with this new individual honor, the captain of the French team praised his side’s collective work. “It’s always an honor to receive this distinction. We’ve had a good start to the season, with lots of wins and goals. The team feels confident and I hope this momentum continues,” he said.

Already indispensable in the Real Madrid squad, Mbappé now has his eyes on the Clasico, scheduled for Sunday at 16:15 (GMT+1) against Barça. A clash he approaches with determination. “It’s the match everyone is waiting for. There’s nothing comparable in Spanish football. It’s an occasion as prestigious as a big Champions League match. We don’t just want to take part — we want to win it,” the Real Madrid forward said. Still as ambitious, Mbappé intends to extend his thunderous start to the season by securing the victory for Real Madrid.