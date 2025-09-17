PSG-Atalanta: the official lineups

- Advertisement -

PSG hosts Atalanta Bergame this Wednesday evening (8:00 PM, GMT+1) at the Parc des Princes, in the first round of the Champions League. The official lineups of both teams have been released.

Official lineups :

PSG : Chevalier – Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes – Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz – Mayulu, Kvaratskhelia, Barcola.

Atalanta Bergame : Carnesecchi – Kossounou, Hien, Djimsiti – Bellanova, De Roon, Musah, Bernasconi – Maldini, Pasalic – De Ketelaere.