PSG-Atalanta: the official lineups
Europe

PSG-Atalanta: the official lineups

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi
PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi
PSG hosts Atalanta Bergame this Wednesday evening (8:00 PM, GMT+1) at the Parc des Princes, in the first round of the Champions League. The official lineups of both teams have been released.

Official lineups :

PSG : Chevalier – Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes – Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz – Mayulu, Kvaratskhelia, Barcola.

Atalanta Bergame : Carnesecchi – Kossounou, Hien, Djimsiti – Bellanova, De Roon, Musah, Bernasconi – Maldini, Pasalic – De Ketelaere.

