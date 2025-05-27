“Professional football is over”: Stéphane Sessègnon announces his retirement

- Publicité-

Stéphane Sessègnon has officially ended his professional football career in May 2025, revealing his decision in an exclusive interview.

The iconic Beninese footballer, Stéphane Sessègnon, has announced his retirement at the age of 42. In an interview shared by Mega Sport, the former captain of the Cheetahs confirmed that his time in professional football has come to an end—a decision long anticipated by observers.

The former playmaker, who had not played for any club since his stint with Sirens FC in Malta, simply stated, “Football is over.” With that, Stéphane Sessègnon closes the chapter on an exceptional career, which saw him earn 83 caps and score 24 goals for the Benin national team.

“Even though I never made it official, the fact that I’ve stayed off the pitch for so long already said it all,” he shared. Emotional yet clear-headed, Sessègnon admitted that his deep love for the game made it hard to make a formal announcement. “It’s hard to say stop when football has been your whole life,” he added.

Trained at Requins de Cotonou before moving to Créteil in France, Sessègnon rose to prominence in some of Europe’s top clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion, and Montpellier. His skill, vision, and commitment left a lasting impression both at club level and in the national squad.

With this announcement, a major chapter of Beninese football history comes to a close. Sessègnon leaves behind a lasting legacy and stands as a role model for a new generation of African footballers.

Although he’s officially hung up his boots, the former captain is not ruling out future roles within the world of sport. It remains to be seen what comes next for the man who, for over a decade, embodied the spirit of Benin’s national team—formerly known as the Squirrels, now the Cheetahs.