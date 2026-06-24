Parakou: a permit is now required for organizing tournaments and public events.

As of July 1, 2026, any event organized in the public spaces of the municipality of Parakou must obtain prior authorization under penalty of sanctions.

The Parakou municipal office has announced new provisions for organizing sports, cultural, and recreational events in the municipality. Through a radio communiqué dated June 22, 2026, Mayor Zul-Kifly Zakarié informed associations, NGOs, schools, and event promoters that any activity organized in public spaces is now subject to prior authorization.

According to the communiqué, “the organization of any sports, cultural, or recreational tournament on public roads, in stadiums, fields, or public spaces in the municipality requires prior authorization issued by the Town Hall.”

To obtain this authorization, organizers must submit a request to the administrative secretariat, pay a fee set at 50,000 CFA francs, and ensure compliance with security, hygiene, and public safety measures.

The municipal office warns that any event organized without authorization will be immediately interrupted. Offenders are subject to “a fine ranging from 100,000 to 300,000 CFA francs,” seizure of the materials used, and possible legal action in accordance with the applicable regulations.

The community authorities specify that the Republican Police, district heads, and collecting agents are responsible for ensuring strict compliance with this measure starting July 1, 2026.