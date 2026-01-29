National Assembly: resumption of work with the examination of two structuring laws

On Wednesday, January 28, 2026, the deputies of the ninth legislature resumed parliamentary work at the National Assembly.

La suite après la publicité

Benin Web TV 2.0 is available New experience: community, comments and live news. Discover BWTV 2.0

The session on Wednesday saw the adoption of two major texts, addressing both the cultural sector and public health. Notably, this includes the adoption of a revamped legal framework for Benin’s cinema.

Unanimously adopted, Law No. 2026-01 relating to the cinema and moving-image industry lays the foundations for a modern regulatory framework for Benin’s cinema sector. The text comprises 72 articles spread across six titles, addressing in particular the general provisions, the conditions for carrying out activities, the promotion mechanisms, the registration of works, the sanctions regime, as well as final provisions.

According to the Education, Culture, Employment and Social Affairs Commission (C4), this law aims to sustainably structure the cultural ecosystem, stimulate job creation, and strengthen Benin’s visibility on the regional and international film scene.

The second law adopted by the deputies concerns strengthening the HIV/AIDS prevention and control framework

The deputies also unanimously adopted Law No. 2026-02 on the prevention, care and elimination of HIV and AIDS infections.

This new text repeals and replaces the 2006 law, deemed now unsuitable to health and social developments.

Composed of 59 articles spread across nine chapters, the law deals with the rights of people living with HIV, medical ethics, prevention in professional and prison settings, health insurance, research, as well as criminal provisions.

The stated objective is to align the national legal framework with international norms and recommendations, while ensuring better protection for vulnerable populations.

In closing, the president of the National Assembly suspended the session, giving the deputies a date to resume the parliamentary proceedings on Thursday, January 29, 2026.

The plenary session, chaired by Louis Gbèhounou VLAVONOU, recorded the participation of several members of the Government, notably Yvon DÉTCHÉNOU, Minister of Justice, Jean-Michel ABIMBOLA, in charge of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, and Benjamin HOUNKPATIN, Minister of Health.