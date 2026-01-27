Mistress of a Married Man: Death of the Famous Actress Halima Gadji

The Senegalese actress and model Halima Gadji died on Monday, January 26, 2026 in Dakar, after a sudden illness, at the age of 36.

The world of Senegalese cinema and television is in mourning. Halima Gadji, an iconic figure of contemporary African series, died suddenly in Dakar. News of her passing sent shockwaves through her fans, her colleagues, and the cultural scene, as her face and talent had become familiar to the public.

Born on August 25, 1989 in Dakar, Halima Gadji first cut her teeth in modeling. She stood out as a photo model for several brands and magazines, before drawing notice in various television advertising campaigns. Her charisma, coupled with a natural screen presence, gradually opened the doors to cinema and television series.

Her beginnings in the seventh art are marked by appearances in the film Tundu Wundu and the series Sakho & Mangane. These early experiences allowed her to refine her acting and to establish herself sustainably in the Senegalese audiovisual world.

Marème Dial, the role that changed everything

Her breakthrough comes with her portrayal of Marème Dial in the hit series Maîtresse d’un homme marié, produced by Marodi TV. Aired in Senegal and far beyond borders, the series introduces Halima Gadji to international audiences. Her intense performance, both subtle and powerful, makes her one of the most memorable characters in the production and permanently cements her fame.

Away from the filming sets, Halima Gadji was also a mother to a daughter born in 2010, a part of her life she spoke about discreetly but with pride. In a video released on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, she denounced having been a victim of rape. Halima cites the names of the alleged perpetrators, including that of a woman.

Strikingly, the actress had posted on her Facebook page about ten hours before her death. In that message, she announced the opening of the casting for the second season of Nouvelle Reine, a program that highlights female ambition and Senegalese culture. She invited young Senegalese women to try their luck for this artistic adventure, with travel planned to Abidjan and full support from the production.

Her death, coming just hours after that post, deepens the emotion and confusion surrounding her passing. The exact circumstances of her death have not yet been officially clarified.