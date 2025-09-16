BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Sport image/svg+xml Soccer image/svg+xml Man United: "poor performances, bad luck," Amorim justifies Onana's departure
Cameroon

Man United: “poor performances, bad luck,” Amorim justifies Onana’s departure

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
1 min.reading
gettyimages-1692634876-612x612
Le gardien de but de Manchester United, André Onana@getty images
- Advertisement -

The Manchester United manager, Rúben Amorim, commented on the reasons that led to André Onana’s departure, loaned to Trabzonspor for the 2025-2026 season.

Signed from Inter Milan in 2023 to succeed David De Gea, André Onana never managed to establish himself as a regular at Manchester United. His performances, deemed insufficient by the fans, earned him widespread criticism, especially as the Red Devils finished in a worrying 15th place in the Premier League last season.

- Publicité-

This year as well, the Cameroonian goalkeeper has played only one official match, which ended in an early exit from the Carabao Cup against Grimsby Town. Now, it is Turkish international Altay Bayındır who occupies United’s goal. These poor results hastened his departure from Old Trafford. The Indomitable Lions’ goalkeeper has been loaned to Trabzonspor in Turkey until the end of the season.

Facing the press this Friday, two days before the Manchester derby against City, the Manchester United manager, Ruben Amorim, justified the departure of his 29-year-old player:
“André did very good work at Inter, but as a club, we needed a change. Sometimes it’s hard to explain: the performances, the timing, or even a bit of bad luck worked against him. I sincerely wish him the best for the future.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso: President of Sierra Leone visits Ouagadougou

Nigeria

“I hope my daughter won’t accept the things I accepted,” Annie Idibia after her divorce from 2Face

World

99,763 citizens aged 100 and over identified in Japan

World

A former imam sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing four underage girls in a mosque

Benin

Death of Elise Tolah in a car accident: Molare released after two months in prison

Manchester City: bad news for Omar Marmoush ahead of the clash with Man united

Europe

Champions League: with Aubameyang, OM’s squad for the clash against Real Madrid

Europe

Yamal’s injury: Barça and the Spanish Federation trade blows

Benin

Customs recruitment competition: an additional session of fitness tests scheduled

World

A Lionel Messi Panini card fetches a record price

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS