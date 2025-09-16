Man United: “poor performances, bad luck,” Amorim justifies Onana’s departure

- Advertisement -

The Manchester United manager, Rúben Amorim, commented on the reasons that led to André Onana’s departure, loaned to Trabzonspor for the 2025-2026 season.

Signed from Inter Milan in 2023 to succeed David De Gea, André Onana never managed to establish himself as a regular at Manchester United. His performances, deemed insufficient by the fans, earned him widespread criticism, especially as the Red Devils finished in a worrying 15th place in the Premier League last season.

- Publicité-

This year as well, the Cameroonian goalkeeper has played only one official match, which ended in an early exit from the Carabao Cup against Grimsby Town. Now, it is Turkish international Altay Bayındır who occupies United’s goal. These poor results hastened his departure from Old Trafford. The Indomitable Lions’ goalkeeper has been loaned to Trabzonspor in Turkey until the end of the season.

Facing the press this Friday, two days before the Manchester derby against City, the Manchester United manager, Ruben Amorim, justified the departure of his 29-year-old player:

“André did very good work at Inter, but as a club, we needed a change. Sometimes it’s hard to explain: the performances, the timing, or even a bit of bad luck worked against him. I sincerely wish him the best for the future. “