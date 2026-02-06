Malanville: fierce fire after collision involving a fuel truck and a bus

A major fire broke out in the early hours of this Thursday morning in front of the Malanville rice mill, not far from a customs checkpoint, spreading panic in the area.

According to several witnesses on the scene, a truck carrying gasoline, immobilized near the customs post, was violently struck by a Baobab company bus coming from the city.

The exact circumstances of the collision remain to be clarified for the time being.

The impact triggered a fire that broke out almost immediately.

The truck’s highly flammable cargo acted as an accelerant, causing the flames to spread rapidly up to the entrance of the rice mill. The scene raised serious concern among residents and road users along the axis.

At this stage, no official casualty figure has yet been released by the competent authorities. However, corroborating sources indicate that the bus was completely destroyed by the fire.

Emergency services and security forces have been deployed to the scene. An investigation is expected to be opened to determine the exact causes of the accident and to assess the extent of the damage.