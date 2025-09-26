Libreville: arrest of Samy Boucalt, the “self‑proclaimed general” accused of violence against Beninese people

- Publicité-

Samy Boucalt, nicknamed “chief of staff of the Mapanes”, was arrested on Sunday, September 21, 2025 by law enforcement in Libreville, Gabon.

This arrest follows the spread of viral videos in which he threatened and harassed Beninese merchants, notably by closing their businesses or issuing death threats.

Wearing camouflage and paramilitary outfits, Boucalt presented himself as an authoritarian leader, causing concern within the Beninese community in Gabon. According to local sources, he was sentenced to thirteen years in prison for serious crimes, including kidnappings, before receiving a controversial release. He is also described as a former lieutenant of Gaël Koumba Ayoune, considered the real “General of the Mapanes”.

The Gabonese authorities accuse him of disturbing public order and inciting hatred, particularly against Beninese residents in Gabon.

This arrest comes in a context of heightened tensions fueled by xenophobic intimidation targeting Beninese merchants, notably in Lambaréné in August 2025, linked to the allocation of market stalls to foreigners.

This action by law enforcement sends a strong signal against impunity and hate speech, underscoring the Gabonese authorities’ determination to preserve public order and diplomatic relations with Benin.