Benin: Alain Kenneth raises alarm over the arrest of his host in Gabon

Beninese TikToker Alain Kenneth, back from a stay in Gabon where he had observed a fraternal coexistence between communities, announced on Wednesday, September 17 the arrest of Marius, his host there. In a video posted on Facebook, he calls on the Gabonese authorities to avoid conflating things and to preserve calm.

The news fell like a thunderbolt. Returning from his stay in Gabon, Beninese TikToker Alain Kenneth revealed that his host, Marius, was arrested by the Gabonese police. The announcement has provoked incomprehension and concern, especially since the influencer had described his immersion as peaceful and fraternal.

“The Gabonese police just arrested Marius, the one who hosted me in Gabon. The man didn’t do anything. I learned they took his phones, searched his room and took him,” he denounced in a video posted on his Facebook page.

In this message, the Beninese influencer insists on his host’s innocence and directly appeals to the Gabonese authorities.

A firm clarification

“Gabonese police, don’t give people any justification. Gabonese authorities, don’t give people any justification. He didn’t do anything wrong,” he insisted, visibly concerned about the consequences of such an act.

To support his point, Alain Kenneth recalls that he stayed in Gabon without the slightest difficulty. “I spent six days in the country without being bothered, without being arrested.” He added: “So it’s not now, after my departure, that you are going to arrest the one who hosted me.”

Through this plea, the content creator warns against conflations likely to stoke unnecessary tensions. He highlights the contrast between his experience of hospitality in Gabon and his host’s arrest, which could lend credence to the rumors he had tried to debunk.

Brief reminder about his stay in Gabon

From September 10 to 16, 2025, Alain Kenneth went to Libreville to assess the situation after rumors of tensions linked to the ban on small trades for foreigners. He described a peaceful atmosphere and fraternal coexistence there.

“The Gabonese women prepared breakfast for me, I ate properly like at home. Contrary to what I’ve seen on social media, foreigners have no problems here,” he said, before also relaying testimonies from Gabonese and Beninese based there that echoed the same sentiment.