“Leave him alone,” Mbappé defends Lamine Yamal

Ahead of France’s qualifying match against Azerbaijan, Kylian Mbappé defended Lamine Yamal, who has been heavily criticised over his private life. The captain of the French team is calling for the 18-year-old Barcelona player to be “left alone” and for the focus to be on his talent.

On the eve of France’s 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Azerbaijan on Friday night, Kylian Mbappé stepped in to defend Lamine Yamal, who has been at the centre of numerous off-field controversies in recent weeks.

Questioned by the Spanish channel Movistar, the captain of the French team called for respect for the young FC Barcelona prodigy’s privacy. “People talk a lot about his personal life. I think they should leave him alone,” said the Real Madrid forward. “On the pitch he’s a great player, but off it he’s still an 18-year-old kid,” he added.

In recent weeks, Lamine Yamal has made headlines for reasons unrelated to football, notably due to rumours about his love life. A media overexposure that Mbappé deems unfair for such a young player, still developing, despite his meteoric rise at Barça and with the Spanish national team.