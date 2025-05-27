“I’ve never had a problem with any artist,” Nikanor addresses the “Adjapiano” controversy

- Publicité-

Beninese singer Nikanor has made it clear in a recent interview that he has never attacked fellow artists and considers himself the target of unfounded criticism.

In recent years, Nikanor’s career has skyrocketed with a string of hits, but it has also been shadowed by controversies—especially involving artists from the “Adjapiano” genre. Accused of arrogance and a lack of support for his peers, the artist decided to set the record straight.

“Has there ever been a time when anyone could say Nikanor attacked someone or said something inappropriate? Never,” said Hervé Jean François Ahehehinnou, known by his stage name Nikanor, in an interview with Blue Life.

The singer of the hit song “Bizarre” maintains that he has never thrown shade at any other artist and has always chosen to focus solely on his music.

A baseless attack on his reputation

What sparked the tensions? A public comment claiming his music “has no legacy”—a statement that caught him completely off guard. “I found out about it like everyone else. I was at home, minding my business,” he recalled. Since then, the comment has fueled speculation and shaped a public image he strongly disputes.

Nikanor emphasized that he never responds to provocations and refrains from passing judgment on the work of fellow artists. He believes he is often wrongly perceived as “selfish or arrogant” simply because he chooses to remain discreet. Yet, he insists that he actively supports other musicians and wishes success for all musical genres in Benin.

For Nikanor, the priority lies elsewhere. He wants to see Beninese music evolve and thrive. With that in mind, he urges his fellow artists to push boundaries and aim for international recognition of local sounds.

“My wish is for all musical genres in Benin to grow, gain traction, and expand beyond our borders,” he said. “Personally, I, Hervé Jean François Ahehehinnou, have no issue with any artist,” he reiterated firmly.