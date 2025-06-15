BY COUNTRIES
It’s Over Between Gims and Demdem: This Clear and Unequivocal Message After 20 Years of Marriage

Celebrity
Par Angèle M. ADANLE
1 min.de temps de lecture
Gims et Demdem
The singer Gims and his wife Demdem are no longer together. News of their separation was officially confirmed via Instagram this Friday, June 14, 2025.

The rumor had been circulating for some time, but this time the confirmation came from Demdem herself. In two stories posted on Instagram, she put an end to speculation by announcing the end of her marriage to Gims after 20 years together. “Single,” followed by “I am divorced,” two clear and unequivocal messages.

A love story born behind the scenes

Gims and Demdem were a discreet couple despite the artist’s fame. Together since the early 2000s, they endured the challenges of fame, built a family of four children, and occasionally shared rare public moments, such as the music video Tout donner (2016), where they portrayed a Bonnie & Clyde-style duo.

In December 2020, Demdem opened up on Instagram about her children, notably revealing the spiritual meaning behind their names: Aïsha, Yahya, and Haby. These names highlight a strong cultural identity and commitment to their roots. She also spoke about experiencing motherhood in the utmost privacy.

Long-standing tensions?

Persistent rumors mentioned Gims’ alleged polygamy, a sensitive subject Demdem had until now publicly avoided. The rapper, for his part, had shared in an interview that his wife was his “opposite,” an “anti-star,” discreet and deeply attached to her privacy.

The couple seemed determined to manage the breakup quietly. However, the strength of Demdem’s statements on Instagram definitively shattered the image of a stable couple. “Single” and “I am divorced,” posted just minutes apart, put an end to fan hopes for reconciliation.

What’s next? Gims, father and active artist, hasn’t yet publicly commented. Demdem, for her part, seems ready to move on. This separation marks the end of an era, that of a discreet yet unforgettable couple, symbolic of shared success in a frequently unstable environment.

