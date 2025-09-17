BY COUNTRIES
Guinness World Record: Nigerian Hilda Baci sets a new record with jollof rice

Company
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Hilda Baci, cuisinière nigériane
Nigerian chef Hilda Baci has been recognized by Guinness World Records for cooking the largest portion of jollof rice ever made: 8,780 kilograms.

Nigerian food influencer Hilda Baci has added another achievement to her record. Guinness World Records confirmed her outstanding feat: preparing the largest portion of jollof rice ever made, reaching 8,780 kilograms.

The achievement was made official at the end of the “Gino World Jollof Festival,” held on September 12, 2025, at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos. The event, which drew thousands of spectators, made a big splash on social media.

Brought to prominence in 2023 by her multi-day culinary marathon that earned her a first entry in the Guinness World Records, Hilda Baci confirms her status as a leading figure in Nigerian cuisine.

The celebration also attracted many notable figures, including actress Funke Akindele, influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa, presenter Tomike Adeoye, and Bamidele Abiodun, wife of the governor of Ogun State. They all came to celebrate the chef’s new achievement; she has become a true culinary ambassador for Nigeria.

