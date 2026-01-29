Energy: Benin unveils a new electricity roadmap with a target year of 2045

The Council of Ministers has validated a decisive step in the reform of the energy sector. Meeting on January 28, 2026 in Cotonou, the Executive approved the guidelines of the Master Plan for the development of the electricity sub-sector through 2045, as well as the National Electrification Plan and the Off-Grid Electrification Plan in their updated versions.

These strategic planning instruments are part of the National Electrification Strategy. They reflect the government’s commitment to accelerating Benin’s households’ access to reliable, high-quality, and economically affordable electricity, while anticipating future demand growth.

Updating these plans will notably help to sustainably rebalance supply and demand, strengthen the security and reliability of interconnected networks, and better guide investment choices in a sector that is foundational for the country’s economic transformation.

Furthermore, the new roadmap will integrate all achievements that occurred between 2016 and 2026, which had remained outside the initial plan. This consolidation aims to establish a coherent stocktake, a condition indispensable for optimizing public and private investments in the short, medium, and long term.

Through this decision, the government lays the foundations for more realistic energy planning, aligned with current needs and Benin’s development ambitions through 2045.