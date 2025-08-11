BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Drug trafficking crackdown: 2 ghettos dismantled, several arrests in Dogbo and Pahou

Drug trafficking crackdown: 2 ghettos dismantled, several arrests in Dogbo and Pahou

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Un véhicule de la police républicaine
Véhicule de la police républicaine . @Présidence du Bénin
- Publicité-

The fight against drug trafficking continues rigorously throughout the nation. This Wednesday, two operations carried out respectively in the towns of Dogbo and Pahou led to the dismantling of active ghettos involved in the distribution of drugs. Several individuals were arrested and significant seizures were made.

In Dogbo, in the village of Agnavo, a team from the Dévè police station carried out a targeted operation early in the morning in a ghetto identified as a nerve center of local trafficking, Africaho reports.

The main suspect, seen as the mastermind of the location, was arrested. The subsequent search led to the seizure of hundreds of Indian hemp wraps, BABA-G brand packaging, cash, counterfeit drugs, as well as slot machines and counterfeit metal coins used to manipulate them.

Simultaneously, in the Atlantic department, officers from the Pahou district police station arrested two individuals in an open-air ghetto not far from the old market. During the intervention, large amounts of Indian hemp were seized, along with counterfeit Tramacking brand drugs.

These operations demonstrate the determination of the security forces to combat drug networks and to clean up environments plagued by crime. Investigations are underway to trace the supply and distribution chains.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Mali

In the face of the inefficiency of ECOWAS security initiatives, AES presents itself as a credible alternative for regional stability.

Benin

Electoral Process: Opposition Denounces Delays and Calls for Greater Rigour

Mali

Mali: Wave of arrests in the army, two generals among the detainees

Benin

Benin: Janvier Yahouédéou discusses the reasons for his break with Boni Yayi

Benin

“I almost put Boni Yayi in prison,” Janvier Yahouédéou

Benin

Benin: 2 herders killed in the Collines department

Benin

Drama in Zogbodomey: a man dies under the blows of three private security agents

Benin

Benin: five individuals arrested in Kérou for armed robbery

Benin

Benin: According to the opposition, experts have recorded 300,000 deaths in the electoral file.

Benin

Adjohoun: a mother and her daughter perish in a suspected arson

VIEW ALL FEEDS