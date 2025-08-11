Drug trafficking crackdown: 2 ghettos dismantled, several arrests in Dogbo and Pahou

- Publicité-

The fight against drug trafficking continues rigorously throughout the nation. This Wednesday, two operations carried out respectively in the towns of Dogbo and Pahou led to the dismantling of active ghettos involved in the distribution of drugs. Several individuals were arrested and significant seizures were made.

In Dogbo, in the village of Agnavo, a team from the Dévè police station carried out a targeted operation early in the morning in a ghetto identified as a nerve center of local trafficking, Africaho reports.

The main suspect, seen as the mastermind of the location, was arrested. The subsequent search led to the seizure of hundreds of Indian hemp wraps, BABA-G brand packaging, cash, counterfeit drugs, as well as slot machines and counterfeit metal coins used to manipulate them.

Simultaneously, in the Atlantic department, officers from the Pahou district police station arrested two individuals in an open-air ghetto not far from the old market. During the intervention, large amounts of Indian hemp were seized, along with counterfeit Tramacking brand drugs.

These operations demonstrate the determination of the security forces to combat drug networks and to clean up environments plagued by crime. Investigations are underway to trace the supply and distribution chains.