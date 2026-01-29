Degree equivalencies: more than 1,000 uncollected attestations; MESRS issues a call

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MESRS) is warning about a worrying administrative situation.

In total, 1,021 diploma equivalency attestations, though issued, were never collected by their beneficiaries. These documents relate to requests processed between 2019 and 2025.

They are currently kept at the Secretariat of the National Commission for the Study of Diploma Equivalencies (CNEED), awaiting their holders.

The ministry notes that the equivalence certificate is an essential administrative document, without which many procedures remain blocked. It is notably required for taking part in civil service exams, for submitting applications in the private sector, and for admission to or continuing studies at higher education institutions.

In the absence of this document, holders of foreign or equivalent diplomas risk administrative refusals, career delays, or avoidable academic obstacles.

The MESRS therefore strongly urges those affected to contact the CNEED to collect their attestations as soon as possible, and to check the status of their files with the competent services.

Beyond the administrative aspect, this reminder aims to prevent lasting consequences on the beneficiaries’ professional and academic integration.