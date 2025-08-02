Cotonou: six individuals arrested for stealing water meters from SONEB

- Publicité-

A targeted operation by the police station of the 13th district in the city of Cotonou led, on Tuesday, July 29, to the arrest of six young criminals who specialize in stealing water meters from the National Water Company of Benin (SONEB).

The operation, which is part of a strict response to the recurring complaints of the local populations, was carried out in the Eastern zone of the Godomey police station, neighboring the 13th district. This zone is known to be a sensitive spot when it comes to night-time thefts.

The law enforcement officers found a significant number of already damaged meters at the scene, in the possession of those implicated. According to police sources, the suspects are largely homeless and scrap metal dealers, commonly referred to as Gankpogblégblé. Their headquarters: the large carriers’ parking lot in Godomey, now identified as a logistics base for illicit activities.

The investigation continues in order to identify any accomplices and trace the resale network of the stolen parts. The police also call on the populations for strengthened collaboration by reporting any suspicious movement in the neighborhoods.

This crackdown marks a turning point in the fight against attacks on public infrastructures, particularly the installations of SONEB, which are often targeted by well-organized vandalism networks.