BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Cotonou: six individuals arrested for stealing water meters from SONEB

Cotonou: six individuals arrested for stealing water meters from SONEB

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Un véhicule de la police républicaine
Véhicule de la police républicaine . @Présidence du Bénin
- Publicité-

A targeted operation by the police station of the 13th district in the city of Cotonou led, on Tuesday, July 29, to the arrest of six young criminals who specialize in stealing water meters from the National Water Company of Benin (SONEB).

The operation, which is part of a strict response to the recurring complaints of the local populations, was carried out in the Eastern zone of the Godomey police station, neighboring the 13th district. This zone is known to be a sensitive spot when it comes to night-time thefts.

The law enforcement officers found a significant number of already damaged meters at the scene, in the possession of those implicated. According to police sources, the suspects are largely homeless and scrap metal dealers, commonly referred to as Gankpogblégblé. Their headquarters: the large carriers’ parking lot in Godomey, now identified as a logistics base for illicit activities.

The investigation continues in order to identify any accomplices and trace the resale network of the stolen parts. The police also call on the populations for strengthened collaboration by reporting any suspicious movement in the neighborhoods.

This crackdown marks a turning point in the fight against attacks on public infrastructures, particularly the installations of SONEB, which are often targeted by well-organized vandalism networks.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Benin: Who is Nestor Dako, this discreet confidant of Boni Yayi who passed away in Europe?

Benin

Grand-Popo: a tree mysteriously catches fire in an elementary school

Benin

65 years of Benin’s independence: the official ceremony program

Benin

“I suffer from our disagreements, I struggle not to see him anymore,” Patrice Talon on Candide Azannaï

Benin

National Day of Benin: Patrice Talon kicks off the festivities with the laying of the wreath

Benin

65 years of Benin’s independence: Patrice Talon kicks off the celebrations following the wreath laying

Benin

Claudy Siar in Benin for August 1st: Between deep emotion and historical recognition

Benin

“I ask the Beninese to forgive my shortcomings,” Patrice Talon (video)

Benin

“I worked in good faith even if I may have made mistakes,” Patrice Talon

Benin

“I gave my best, I went to the end of my efforts,” Patrice Talon

VIEW ALL FEEDS