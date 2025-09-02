National Tennis Championship: Pacôme Kakpo and Eléaza Honfoga on Top

- Advertisement -

Pacôme Kakpo defeated Morgane Sègodo at the end of a marathon match (6-3, 4-6, 7-6 [4]) to win the 2025 edition of the National Tennis Championship in the men’s category. In the women’s draw, Eléaza Honfoga lifted the trophy after her victory in the final against Vitou Pascaline (6-3, 3-6, 7-5).

Beninese tennis thrilled from August 25 to 30, 2025, during the national championship held on the courts of Charles de Gaulle Stadium in Porto-Novo and the Darboux Academy in Cotonou. More than 200 participants of all categories—from under-10s to seniors—took part in this edition.

In the men’s senior category, the title went to Pacôme Kakpo, who had an impressive run. Against his compatriot Morgane Sègodo, he secured the ultimate prize after a tightly contested final (6-3, 4-6, 7-6 [4]). Unstoppable, he even achieved a double by also winning the under-18 title with a victory over Précieux Bécoudé (6-2, 3-6, 6-4). In the women’s category, Eléaza Honfoga stood out by defeating Vitou Pascaline in another hard-fought battle (6-3, 3-6, 7-5).

Atlantique-Littoral leads the league standings

In the overall standings, the Atlantique-Littoral league dominated with 9 gold medals, 4 silver, and 8 bronze. They were followed by Atacora-Donga (3 gold, 7 silver, 4 bronze) and Ouémé-Plateau, which earned just one silver medal. The leagues of Mono-Couffo, Borgou-Alibori, and Zou-Collines completed the table.

In addition to trophies, the top four players in each category received consolation prizes (balls, strings, etc.). Senior men and women were awarded ten-month scholarships, with amounts varying according to their ranking. Winners and finalists will also benefit from support from the Beninese Tennis Federation (FBT) for their participation in international competitions.