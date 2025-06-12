GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Brouille Axel Merryl – Kim Makosso: Maa Bio’s Sharp Advice to End It

Celebrity
Par Angèle M. ADANLE
1 min.de temps de lecture
Kim Makosso et Axel Merryl @ Montage
Kim Makosso et Axel Merry @ Montage
On the set of Kfé Week-end, on Friday, June 6, 2025, Ivorian commentator Maa Bio broke the silence on the ongoing tensions between influencers Axel Merryl and Kim Makosso.

With her usual frankness, she made a clear appeal to the two celebrities. “Either they make peace, or they ignore each other, but they need to stop fueling the controversy!”, she urged.

A Never-Ending Media Saga

For several weeks, the web has been shaken by a series of exchanges, direct or indirect, between Axel Merryl and Kim Makosso, causing confusion within their respective communities. Initially expected on the show, Kim Makosso was prevented from participating by her father, Camille Makosso, due to the ongoing tensions.

Maa Bio, visibly annoyed, expressed the frustration of many observers. “We don’t know if it’s a strategy to cause a buzz, but in any case, it’s harming both of them.”, she noted.

A Shared Responsibility

Though she sympathizes with Axel Merryl, visibly affected by the criticism, Maa Bio believes he should have avoided certain actions, particularly a video in his bed posted just after their friend Jojo the comedian’s birthday:
“It wasn’t the right occasion. That day, we were there for Jojo, not Axel. It was neither the time nor the place.”, Maa Bio lamented.

She took the opportunity to remind the artist of his role as a role model: “Axel, he’s a veteran in the field. He needs to show us how to handle controversies.”

Entourage Under Fire

The commentator also didn’t spare those surrounding the two figures. “The entourage is also fueling the debate just to get some views. At some point, it needs to stop.”, she said.

That’s why she invites us to talk about Axel and Kim again for their work, their art, not for vague stories. “If you really want to turn the page, then stop mentioning each other’s names and continue on your separate paths.”, she wished before pointing out that “peace begins where the cameras stop”.

Ultimately, what Maa Bio criticizes is the inability of some artists or influencers to manage their fame in the digital age. In an ecosystem where every emotion becomes content, every conflict becomes a spectacle, silence sometimes becomes the only form of elegance.

