Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron: everything you need to know about their historic visit to Albert and Charlene of Monaco

Celebrity
By Angèle M. ADANLE
1 min.read
Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron are set to visit Monaco on June 7 and 8, 2025, for a historic state visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and addressing economic, environmental, and diplomatic priorities.

For the first time in 41 years, a French president will make a state visit to the Principality of Monaco. On June 7 and 8, Emmanuel Macron, accompanied by his wife Brigitte, will be the guest of Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene for a diplomatic stay rich in symbolism. The last visit by a French head of state to the Rock dates back to 1984, under President François Mitterrand.

Postponed several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the visit reflects a shared desire to renew the deep-rooted ties between France and Monaco. The Prince’s Palace has announced that the trip will focus on Franco-Monegasque friendship and themes such as the environment and the blue economy.

On June 7, President Macron will hold a private meeting with Prince Albert II at the Prince’s Palace before attending a state dinner in the Throne Room, alongside high-level guests. The presidential couple will be staying overnight in Monaco, though the exact location remains undisclosed.

The following day, the visit will unfold along two parallel tracks: environmental for the president, and educational and social for the First Lady. Emmanuel Macron will tour the premises of SeaWergie, a company specializing in thalassothermal energy, to discover Monaco’s innovations in marine energy recovery.

Focus on Water Safety Day

Meanwhile, Brigitte Macron will join Princess Charlene on Larvotto Beach for “Water Safety Day,” an initiative by the princess’s foundation aimed at teaching children water safety and drowning prevention.

The visit comes just ahead of the third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3), set to take place from June 9 to 13 in Nice. In this context, President Macron and Prince Albert will co-chair the Blue Economy and Finance Forum, an event designed to mobilize innovative financing for the sustainable development of marine ecosystems in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 14.

Highly symbolic, this state visit aims to reinforce Franco-Monegasque relations around shared priorities including ecological transition, maritime security, and energy innovation.

