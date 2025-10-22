Benin: the judicial police demand the presence of Yayi and the Agbodjo-Lodjou duo

Lawyers Francis Dako and Sadikou Alao, representatives of Les Démocrates party president Boni Yayi, as well as of the presidential candidate duo Renaud Agbodjo and Jude Lodjou, left the premises of the Directorate of Judicial Police (DPJ) after nearly an hour of questioning by investigators.

According to gathered information, the officers in charge of the case now require the physical presence of the three summoned individuals.

No official statement has yet been made by either the lawyers or the DPJ on the nature of the case mentioned.

This summons comes amid an already tense political climate, marked by the dispute over the endorsement of MP Michel Sodjinou and the heated exchanges between CENA and the Les Démocrates party as the 2026 general elections approach.