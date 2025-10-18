Benin: the HAAC unveils its timeline for the 2026 general elections

The High Authority for Audiovisual and Communication (HAAC) has published the detailed schedule of its preparatory activities for the 2026 legislative and municipal elections.

This rich and precise timetable sets out the institution’s roadmap for media oversight of the electoral process.

According to the official document, the first steps will begin as early as May 2025, with the organization of a seminar on the electoral code in Abomey, followed by the adoption of the communication plan and the decision on pre-campaign. The HAAC also plans to appoint new regional correspondents and analysts to strengthen its monitoring and media supervision system.

The schedule places particular emphasis on training and awareness-raising for media actors: regional directors, journalists, hosts, online media promoters and managers of interactive programs will be trained between October and November 2025 across several cities in the country, notably Cotonou, Porto-Novo, Parakou, Natitingou and Abomey.

Finally, the dissemination of the pre-campaign decision is scheduled from October 22 to 25, 2025, across the entire national territory, marking a key step toward fair and transparent media oversight.

This rigorous planning illustrates the HAAC’s determination to ensure responsible and balanced media coverage of the 2026 elections, in respect of pluralism and journalistic ethics.