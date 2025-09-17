Benin: the government launches a major project to build and rehabilitate health facilities

-Publicité-

The Beninese government has announced authorization to contract for full project management as part of an ambitious project to construct and equip several healthcare facilities across the country.

The initiative aims to strengthen healthcare provision and improve the working conditions of medical staff. The project includes the construction and equipping of five 65‑bed hospitals located in Lokossa, Ouidah, Cotonou 2 and 3, Dassa‑Zoumè and Savalou, as well as a 120‑bed hospital in Kétou and a health center in Pobè.

Also planned are the rehabilitation and equipping of the Kétou health center, as well as the rehabilitation or reconstruction of certain facilities of the Sakété district hospital.

At the same time, the project includes the rehabilitation of the Borgou Departmental University Hospital Center and the Parakou Military Teaching Hospital.

The objective is to improve the quality of care, facilitate referral and counter‑referral mechanisms, while creating a more welcoming working environment for healthcare staff. Once completed, these works will allow the development of specialty centers, the sharing of workspaces, and the optimal functioning of hospital facilities.

To guarantee the quality of the works, all services related to architectural design studies, technical studies, environmental and social impact studies, as well as the supervision and inspection of the works, will be carried out with a high level of professionalism.

The Council of Ministers has therefore authorized contracting with the identified firms and instructed the ministers concerned to undertake the necessary steps to ensure the effective implementation of this structuring project for the Beninese health system.