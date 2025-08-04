BY COUNTRIES
Benin: the CENA is getting ready to move into its newly renovated headquarters in Cotonou

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
La CENA au Bénin
La CENA au Bénin Ph: RBM
In the coming days, the National Autonomous Electoral Commission (CENA) will officially leave its current premises at Ganhi to move into a brand new headquarters located next to the Benin Broadcasting and Television Corporation (SRTB).

The building, fully refurbished, was formerly the site of the Institute for Social, Economic, and Civic Training (INFOSEC), and has now been transformed into a modern, secure, and functional space.

This strategic relocation comes as part of the preparations for the 2026 general elections. It is in line with the institutional strengthening dynamics driven by the Head of State, Patrice Talon, who is keen to provide CENA with a more conducive work environment for carrying out its republican missions.

The new headquarters enjoys an advantageous geographic location, in immediate proximity to several key institutions: the SRTB, the U.S. Embassy, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. A location that guarantees security, visibility, and ease of access.

This move also symbolizes a desire to modernize electoral infrastructures in Benin, on the dawn of a crucial electoral cycle. It will allow CENA to better prepare, with complete independence and serenity, for the upcoming national deadlines.

