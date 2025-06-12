GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Benin: Singer Oluwa Kemy becomes a mom for the second time (video)

Celebrity
Par Angèle M. ADANLE
1 min.de temps de lecture
Oluwa Kemy @ FB
Oluwa Kemy @ FB
The Beninese singer Oluwa kemy has announced the birth of her second child.

Oluwa Kemy is a mom for the second time. The good news was revealed by the singer herself in a video where she appeared with her eldest daughter.

In a simple and sincere video, Oluwa kemy appeared radiant with her well-rounded belly, dressed in traditional attire, posing with her eldest daughter.

Motherhood, faith, and women’s empowerment

An emerging artist on the Beninese and African scene, Oluwa kemy alternates between traditional music and urban modernity inspired by Afropop.

Active on social platforms, she has embraced the enthusiasm of a loyal audience, captivated by the authenticity of her lyrics and her compelling voice.

This second child symbolizes much more than just family news. In a country where late motherhood remains taboo, the artist sends a message of hope and faith. “Thank you Lord for making me a mom again,” she writes in her video. Her gesture encourages self-confidence and freedom of choice, especially for women who wish to balance an artistic career and family life.

Comments are pouring in to celebrate this happy event: “Congratulations, may God bless this new life,” “You are a source of inspiration, beautiful success,” can be read among the messages.

The singer does not intend to slow down her creative momentum. She mentions the preparation of a new album and the resumption of her cultural commitments post-maternity.

https://www.facebook.com/AngeleM.Adanle/videos/572504049237760
