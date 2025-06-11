GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Live logo
Live logo
Search

Benin: Patrick Armand Pognon sets Steve Mounié straight and demands a public apology

Celebrity
Par Angèle M. ADANLE
1 min.de temps de lecture
AccueilPeopleCelebrityBenin: Patrick Armand Pognon sets Steve Mounié straight and demands a public apology
Patrick Armand Pognon et Steve Mounié
-Publicité-

Coach Patrick Armand Pognon responded to the remarks deemed disparaging made by the captain of the Guépards, Steve Mounié, about the national championship in a public statement on June 4, 2025.

The Beninese coach Patrick Armand Pognon stepped up on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, to firmly respond to the remarks made by international forward Steve Mounié. The latter had expressed, in a recent statement, his anger over comparisons made between him and players in the local championship, implying a lower level of the latter. These comments quickly caused a shockwave in the Beninese sports community.

Understanding the emotional distress of the Guépards’ captain, Coach Pognon first acknowledged the legitimacy of a certain frustration. “No one likes to be criticized when they’re doubtful. It’s human, “ he concedes, calling the public to exercise more restraint in their judgments. However, the tone changes as he addresses Mounié’s comments on local players. “What I don’t understand is that he expresses his frustration by disparaging the national championship,” lamented Patrick Armand Pognon.

For the coach, it’s an unacceptable insult to the country’s young talents. He reminds, with evidence, the value of Beninese training: “Olympique de Marseille came to pick Abedi Pelé here in Benin, at Dragons de l’Ouémé!” he exclaims. He also mentions the performance of a local player against Sadio Mané, praised by the Senegalese star himself.

Patrick Armand Pognon Demands Apologies

Coach Pognon calls for humility and recognition. He urges Steve Mounié to apologize to local players and the Beninese people for his remarks deemed contemptuous. But his message doesn’t stop there.

- Publicité-

In the same breath, he challenges the national coach on his rigid management of the team. He criticizes the low rotation within the squad. “One shouldn’t wait for a player to be injured or retire before discovering the talent of those on the bench,” he critiques.

Patrick Armand Pognon calls for meritocratic and competitive management of the national squad, believing that it alone can reveal the players’ potential.

-Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Ivory Coast

Tidjane Thiam at RHDP: “I have no Ivorian blood on my hands” (video)

Benin

Ivory Coast: a former chief of protocol for Guillaume Soro sentenced to 5 years in prison

Ivory Coast

Manadja Confirmed: from the Ivorian music scene to a security guard job in the United States?

Benin

Benin – PRD-UP Merger: Lawyer Landry Adélakoun Warns of a Legal Imbroglio and Points to the MISP

Ivory Coast

Death of Éric Didia: these 2 serious illnesses that took the host Roro

Benin

Benin – Recruitment for MEF: Date confusion causes frustration

Benin

Benin: A woman “damages” her husband’s testicles due to his repeated demands

Benin

Construction of technical high schools: the government justifies the delay in starting the work

Benin

PRD-UP Renewal Crisis: The Government’s Opinion

Benin

Benin: Centers Selected by Department for the Official Launch of the BEPC 2025

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS