Benin: Patrick Armand Pognon sets Steve Mounié straight and demands a public apology

-Publicité-

Coach Patrick Armand Pognon responded to the remarks deemed disparaging made by the captain of the Guépards, Steve Mounié, about the national championship in a public statement on June 4, 2025.

The Beninese coach Patrick Armand Pognon stepped up on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, to firmly respond to the remarks made by international forward Steve Mounié. The latter had expressed, in a recent statement, his anger over comparisons made between him and players in the local championship, implying a lower level of the latter. These comments quickly caused a shockwave in the Beninese sports community.

Understanding the emotional distress of the Guépards’ captain, Coach Pognon first acknowledged the legitimacy of a certain frustration. “No one likes to be criticized when they’re doubtful. It’s human, “ he concedes, calling the public to exercise more restraint in their judgments. However, the tone changes as he addresses Mounié’s comments on local players. “What I don’t understand is that he expresses his frustration by disparaging the national championship,” lamented Patrick Armand Pognon.

For the coach, it’s an unacceptable insult to the country’s young talents. He reminds, with evidence, the value of Beninese training: “Olympique de Marseille came to pick Abedi Pelé here in Benin, at Dragons de l’Ouémé!” he exclaims. He also mentions the performance of a local player against Sadio Mané, praised by the Senegalese star himself.

Patrick Armand Pognon Demands Apologies

Coach Pognon calls for humility and recognition. He urges Steve Mounié to apologize to local players and the Beninese people for his remarks deemed contemptuous. But his message doesn’t stop there.

- Publicité-

In the same breath, he challenges the national coach on his rigid management of the team. He criticizes the low rotation within the squad. “One shouldn’t wait for a player to be injured or retire before discovering the talent of those on the bench,” he critiques.

Patrick Armand Pognon calls for meritocratic and competitive management of the national squad, believing that it alone can reveal the players’ potential.