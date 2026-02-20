Benin: outgoing mayors temporarily keep their official vehicles

As part of the transition between the old and new municipal administrations, mayors who were not reappointed following the latest local elections have been authorized to keep, on a provisional basis, their official vehicles.

The measure aims to guarantee a minimal administrative continuity while awaiting the effective formation of the new municipal administrations.

According to reports, this temporary authorization applies exclusively to service vehicles assigned to the former mayors and is part of a pragmatic approach to managing the transitional period.

This is particularly to avoid any disruption in residual activities related to the handover of duties, the closure of certain administrative files, or the formal handover of the powers of office to the new elected officials.

However, this provision does not constitute a definitive advantage nor a transfer of public assets. The authorities remind that the vehicles remain the property of the municipalities and must be returned as soon as the process of installing the new mayors and their teams is completed.

Specific instructions govern this transitional phase to prevent any abusive or prolonged use of the municipal fleet.

This decision is part of the broader momentum of Benin’s decentralization reform, which emphasizes institutional order, accountability in managing public assets, and the continuity of administrative action. It also reflects the authorities’ intention to foster a peaceful transition between administrations, in a context of substantial renewal of local executives.