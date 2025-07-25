Benin – Online Media: the HAAC begins the inspection of facilities

- Publicité-

The High Authority of Audiovisual and Communication (Haac) announces the start of an inspection visit of online media technical installations.

This operation targets internet sites providing audiovisual communication and written press services to the public.

According to an official announcement dated July 23, 2025, the pre-selected promoters for this stage were informed by the institution’s secretary general.

The aim is to monitor the installation of production and distribution equipment for each body, in advance of the issuing of operating authorizations.

This approach is part of the regularization and structuring process of the Beninese digital media space. The full announcement is available on the institution’s official website.