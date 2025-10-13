Benin: new requirements for care quality and patient safety starting January 2026

Patient safety and the protection of their rights are now among the priorities of the Beninese government, which intends to strengthen the regulatory framework applicable to healthcare facilities.

To that end, Decree No. 2025-481 of July 23, 2025 sets the new rules governing patient safety in the Republic of Benin, particularly in private healthcare facilities.

According to Dr Lucien Dossou Gbété, president of the Autorité de régulation du secteur de la santé (ARS), this decree aims to ensure that every patient has access to quality care services, regardless of the type of facility they visit — whether a hospital, a health center, or a nursing practice.

“The aim is to make the care provided to patients safer,” he explained, stressing that the reform applies to all healthcare facilities in the country. He added that the primary purpose of the text is “the constant pursuit of quality.”

“One of the fundamental principles of quality is to clearly document everything that is done and to do exactly what is written,” the official recalled, urging sector actors to be more rigorous in documenting and implementing medical practices.

These new provisions, which will come into force on January 1, 2026, are part of the government’s effort to sustainably improve the quality of care and to strengthen patient safety in Benin’s health system.