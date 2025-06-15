Benin: Legend Beatz’s Side of the Story about the Pregnancy Attributed to Djecomon

-Publicité-

Beninese producer Legend Beatz has publicly responded to a controversy involving his artist Djecomon (Justin Kinwanou), accused of abandoning a young pregnant woman. The message was published on social media this Sunday, June 15, 2025.

The controversy had been swelling on social media for several days. Accused of leaving a young pregnant woman on her own, Beninese singer Djecomon, whose real name is Justin Kinwanou, is now at the center of a media whirlwind. Faced with attacks and speculation, his mentor and producer Legend Beatz finally broke his silence.

In an explanatory video, the music engineer, clearly annoyed, went over the details of the situation. He claims to have been acquainted with the young woman, who introduced herself to him as Djecomon’s “big sister.” Aged 22 or 23, she initially sought the producer’s help, referencing their shared past living on the streets. Legend Beatz said he was shocked to later find out that she was pregnant by the artist.

“She told me he was her little street brother. Then she came back and told me she’s pregnant with his child. I was stunned,” he lamented.

Legend Beatz’s proposal

Legend Beatz admits having temporarily halted his professional collaboration with the artist while he processed the issue. He says he redirected the young woman and her family to Djecomon’s relatives, emphasizing that he could not single-handedly manage such a deeply personal matter.

The producer, who states his sole commitment was the musical growth of the young singer, believes he has been unfairly targeted by a segment of the public.

According to him, the young woman should have handled this matter directly with Djecomon’s family, especially since they know each other. The artist, a former street child who rose to prominence on TikTok in 2023, has become a popular idol in Benin thanks to the perseverance of Legend Beatz, who produced him and propelled him into the music industry.

The producer asks internet users to differentiate between an artistic career and private matters. “I’m a music engineer. I helped Djecomon. That’s it.” he reminded.

As for the young woman, she preferred to bring the matter to social media, claiming that she was abandoned with a baby. Legal verification could potentially establish paternal responsibilities. For Legend Beatz, “media exposure harms everyone,” and this matter should be resolved privately by the families involved.

Meanwhile, the artist Djecomon remains silent, and public opinion remains divided.