BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Policy image/svg+xml Benin: Lazare Sèhouéto advocates for African unity "willingly or by force"
AfricaBenin

Benin: Lazare Sèhouéto advocates for African unity “willingly or by force”

Policy
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.reading
Union africaine
- Advertisement -

On Thursday, August 7, 2025, the Institute of Artisans of Justice and Peace (IAJP) held its final conference-debate of the year in a packed room, on the topic: “Sovereignty of political power in Africa: between African unity and the powerlessness of African leaders”.

Three speakers were invited: Professor Hygin Kakai, the honorable Joël Godonou, and the honorable Lazare Maurice Sèhouéto. It was the latter, a former minister and deputy, who garnered the most attention with his strong advocacy for African unity.

- Publicité-

African Unity, “Willingly or by Force”

According to Mr. Sèhouéto, continental integration has now become a strategic necessity in the face of geopolitical upheavals. “I believe in African unity, willingly or by force, because we have no other choice,” he stated.

In his opinion, the continent, rich in natural resources and blessed with considerable human potential, remains immobilized by the lack of collective awareness and by political and economic fragmentation.

- Publicité-

An alert in the face of global changes
The former minister pointed out the rise of nationalism in Europe and the United States, citing the “Make America Great Again” slogan as an example of a clear discourse in favor of prioritizing national interests.

“What Donald Trump tells us brutally, is what others tell us more politely: defend their interests first,” he noted, regretting that Africa does not have a similar strategy to defend its own interests.

Education as a Strategic Leverage

For Mr. Sèhouéto, the most important resource for the future of the continent is not oil or minerals, but education. He calls for massive investment, both in the school system and in family education, to prepare a generation capable of transforming Africa.

- Publicité-

He also criticized the orientation of foreign scholarships, particularly French ones, which he believes focus too much on modern letters at the expense of scientific, technical, and agricultural disciplines. “France defends its interests. But nothing prevents us from refusing certain offers that do not serve us,” he concluded.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
World

Trump-Putin Meeting: Diplomatic Progress or Mere Performance?

Benin

Benin – Unease within the Movement: Jacques Ayadji airs his grievances against UP le Renouveau

Benin

Benin: the HAAC shuts down two pirate television stations broadcasting without authorization

Benin

Benin: Political parties and CSOs trained on the mastery of Anip’s digital platforms

Tiwa Savage: “I’m still looking for a husband”

Benin

Benin: heavy sentences at CRIET for land scam in Porto-Novo

Benin

CRIET: 265 million CFA francs seized, the Beninese public treasury awaiting a judicial decision

Health: 91 preselected operating room hygienists for the third installment of the “Bridging the Gaps” project

Benin

Presidential Election 2026: Fred Adriano Houénou meets Bruno Amoussou as part of his consultation tour

Benin

Benin – 2025 National Bachelor’s Exam: list of candidates and centers already available online

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS